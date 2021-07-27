Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / How McLaren is tackling the challenge of F1 2022
Formula 1 News

F1 should let Hamilton/Verstappen duel rip, says Webber

By:

Formula 1 shouldn't do anything to temper the fierce rivalry between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen, says grand prix winner Mark Webber.

F1 should let Hamilton/Verstappen duel rip, says Webber

The Australian has called on the category to embrace the rivalry between the two star drivers, and the growing tension between the Mercedes and Red Bull squads off the back of the controversial first-lap clash at Silverstone.

Hamilton was handed a 10-second time penalty for his role in the clash - which resulted in a 51g impact for Verstappen - but still fought back to win the British Grand Prix.

That prompted some fiery reaction from the Red Bull camp, Hamilton accused of dirty driving by Christian Horner, while Helmut Marko even called for him to be benched for a race.

Speaking during a W Series media call on Tuesday, Webber was asked if Formula 1 should intervene to stop the rivalry escalating.

His answer was a resounding no, the nine-time grand prix winner hoping we see more intense wheel-to-wheel action as the season wears on.

"It's brilliant. It's exactly what we want," he said.

"I think it was one of the best first laps we've seen in a long time. It's been coming, they've had some brilliant wheel-to-wheel battles – Barcelona, Imola, Bahrain. We all knew this was coming. Bring on more of it.

"The sense of occasion at Silverstone was just extraordinary, it was one of the best grands prix I've been to in a long time. The fans, 120,000 there on race day. The two big boys on the front row.

"A brilliant first lap – they just missed each other in Turn 1 on the exit, wheel-to-wheel on the run to Brooklands, and the obviously Lewis had a go into Copse and it didn't quite work out."

Read Also:

The British GP triumph for Hamilton and DNF for Verstappen has put the title fight on a knife-edge, the Dutchman's lead in the standings now just eight points.

Looking ahead to this weekend's Hungarian GP, Webber says Verstappen should have the car advantage, but that Hamilton has proven he can win at the Hungaroring in inferior equipment in the past.

"I think that Lewis is magical at Budapest, he's absolutely phenomenal at that track," said Webber. "Mind you Max is handy as well.

"I think the Red Bull will be strong at that track, so Max could have a bit of a Red Bull Ring sort of weekend – pole and then disappear. Lewis might not get a punch on him.

"But let's see. As I said, Hamilton has won a lot of races at the Hungaroring in sub-par machinery. Races he had no right to win, but he did win. Hamilton is going to need to be at his best again. Verstappen is... you know, he's a gladiator. That's exactly what we expect of him.

"It's going to be a good weekend."

Webber also tipped more clashes between the two contenders as they do battle for the 2021 crown.

"Every race is important now, and inevitably there will be some more carbon fibre between the pair of them going into the air," he added.

"But happy days, that's what we watch the sport for. Two of the best duking it out."

shares
comments
How McLaren is tackling the challenge of F1 2022

Previous article

How McLaren is tackling the challenge of F1 2022
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Mercedes F1 braced for ‘bruised’ Red Bull to fight back in Hungary

12 h
2
Formula 1

How different will the real 2022 cars be from F1's latest model?

3
NASCAR XFINITY

Mike Wallace indefinitely suspended from NASCAR

4
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR’s Next Gen Cup car: What is it and why it is needed

5
Moto3

Moto3 rider Dupasquier dies after Mugello qualifying crash

Latest news
F1 should let Hamilton/Verstappen duel rip, says Webber
Formula 1

F1 should let Hamilton/Verstappen duel rip, says Webber

5m
How McLaren is tackling the challenge of F1 2022
Formula 1

How McLaren is tackling the challenge of F1 2022

1 h
Hamilton, Mercedes F1 launch charitable diversity initiative
Formula 1

Hamilton, Mercedes F1 launch charitable diversity initiative

1 h
Wolff feels "responsibility" to ensure Bottas has good F1 future
Formula 1

Wolff feels "responsibility" to ensure Bottas has good F1 future

2 h
Mercedes F1 braced for ‘bruised’ Red Bull to fight back in Hungary
Formula 1

Mercedes F1 braced for ‘bruised’ Red Bull to fight back in Hungary

12 h
Latest videos
Wolff feels 00:55
Formula 1
46m

Wolff feels "responsibility" to ensure Bottas has good F1 future

Saudi F1 promoter has discussed human rights concerns with drivers 00:56
Formula 1
1 h

Saudi F1 promoter has discussed human rights concerns with drivers

Grand Prix Greats – Hungarian GP greatest moments 03:56
Formula 1
18 h

Grand Prix Greats – Hungarian GP greatest moments

More Than Just a Livery: Our Accelerate 25 Programme 03:12
Formula 1
21 h

More Than Just a Livery: Our Accelerate 25 Programme

Ant Drives W12: Taking to the Track at Silverstone! 09:09
Formula 1
21 h

Ant Drives W12: Taking to the Track at Silverstone!

Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
Wood to make W Series comeback in Hungary Budapest
W Series

Wood to make W Series comeback in Hungary

Edwards impressed by "sexy" Gen3 Supercars
Supercars

Edwards impressed by "sexy" Gen3 Supercars

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention Prime
Supercars

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

Lewis Hamilton More from
Lewis Hamilton
F1 cannot rule out further Verstappen/Hamilton crashes, says Wolff
Formula 1

F1 cannot rule out further Verstappen/Hamilton crashes, says Wolff

F1 clash between Hamilton and Verstappen ‘inevitable’ – Shovlin British GP
Formula 1

F1 clash between Hamilton and Verstappen ‘inevitable’ – Shovlin

The champion traits that Hamilton will draw on in Mercedes' sternest test Prime
Formula 1

The champion traits that Hamilton will draw on in Mercedes' sternest test

Trending Today

Mercedes F1 braced for ‘bruised’ Red Bull to fight back in Hungary
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes F1 braced for ‘bruised’ Red Bull to fight back in Hungary

How different will the real 2022 cars be from F1's latest model?
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

How different will the real 2022 cars be from F1's latest model?

Mike Wallace indefinitely suspended from NASCAR
NASCAR XFINITY NASCAR XFINITY

Mike Wallace indefinitely suspended from NASCAR

NASCAR’s Next Gen Cup car: What is it and why it is needed
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

NASCAR’s Next Gen Cup car: What is it and why it is needed

Moto3 rider Dupasquier dies after Mugello qualifying crash
Video Inside
Moto3 Moto3

Moto3 rider Dupasquier dies after Mugello qualifying crash

Newgarden bullish over Penske’s street course prospects
Video Inside
IndyCar IndyCar

Newgarden bullish over Penske’s street course prospects

IRL: Indy Aurora V8: One Year After
IndyCar IndyCar

IRL: Indy Aurora V8: One Year After

F1 vs IndyCar: Which is faster, horsepower, assists and more compared
IndyCar IndyCar

F1 vs IndyCar: Which is faster, horsepower, assists and more compared

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The core problems Yas Marina’s long-awaited tweaks won't address Prime

The core problems Yas Marina’s long-awaited tweaks won't address

OPINION: Changes to the layout of Abu Dhabi’s circuit aim to reverse the trend of insipid Formula 1 races there - the promoter has even described one of the new corners as “iconic”. And that, argues STUART CODLING, is one of this venue’s abiding failings

Formula 1
23 h
How Ferrari offered Callum Ilott what Red Bull couldn't Prime

How Ferrari offered Callum Ilott what Red Bull couldn't

Last year's Formula 2 runner-up Callum Ilott could be on his way to becoming the first Briton to contest a grand prix in an Alfa Romeo since Reg Parnell in 1950. But, says Oleg Karpov, the Ferrari Driver Academy protege is having to temper his ambition at the moment – outwardly at least…

Formula 1
Jul 25, 2021
The signs that point to F1's rude health Prime

The signs that point to F1's rude health

OPINION: Formula 1's calendar might still be facing disruption as the pandemic affects travel but, says Mark Gallagher, the business itself is fundamentally strong thanks to the epic rivalry taking place on track and the consistent arrival of new sponsors.

Formula 1
Jul 24, 2021
The unexpected benefit of F1's sprint race repeat Prime

The unexpected benefit of F1's sprint race repeat

OPINION: Formula 1's sprint race trial at Silverstone drew mixed feedback on Saturday, but there remained the true test of how it would impact Sunday's Grand Prix. While fans were busy marvelling at Fernando Alonso's progress, a key lesson was being learned that would directly contribute to the dramatic lap-one clash at Copse the following day

Formula 1
Jul 22, 2021
The off-track considerations that led to Hamilton/Verstappen F1 shunt Prime

The off-track considerations that led to Hamilton/Verstappen F1 shunt

OPINION: Formula 1’s 2021 title fight turned ugly last weekend when Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton collided at the start of the British Grand Prix. Verstappen thankfully walked away unharmed, but this had been a clash long-since coming.

Formula 1
Jul 21, 2021
British Grand Prix Driver Ratings Prime

British Grand Prix Driver Ratings

The 2021 British Grand Prix will live long in the memory for the dramatic clash between Formula 1's two title protagonists, which opened the door for other drivers to capitalise. One did so in spectacular fashion, while others fluffed their lines

Formula 1
Jul 19, 2021
How Leclerc almost defied Hamilton after Silverstone clash Prime

How Leclerc almost defied Hamilton after Silverstone clash

A poor start for Valtteri Bottas and the lap one clash between Formula 1's 2021 title protagonists gave Charles Leclerc a surprise lead in the British Grand Prix that he almost held to the end. Here's how the Ferrari driver came close to a famous victory, ultimately denied by a recovering Lewis Hamilton three laps from home

Formula 1
Jul 19, 2021
The signs that suggest Mercedes can win at Silverstone Prime

The signs that suggest Mercedes can win at Silverstone

Red Bull and Max Verstappen scored an early blow against Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes at Silverstone, with sprint qualifying race victory. But that doesn’t mean Sunday’s grand prix is a foregone conclusion. Although Verstappen starts as the favourite, here’s why Mercedes still holds hope of winning

Formula 1
Jul 18, 2021

Latest news

F1 should let Hamilton/Verstappen duel rip, says Webber
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 should let Hamilton/Verstappen duel rip, says Webber

How McLaren is tackling the challenge of F1 2022
Formula 1 Formula 1

How McLaren is tackling the challenge of F1 2022

Hamilton, Mercedes F1 launch charitable diversity initiative
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton, Mercedes F1 launch charitable diversity initiative

Wolff feels "responsibility" to ensure Bottas has good F1 future
Formula 1 Formula 1

Wolff feels "responsibility" to ensure Bottas has good F1 future

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.