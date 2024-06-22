F1 Spanish GP: Sainz fastest from Norris in tight final practice
Home hero Sainz eclipsed former team-mate Norris by a small margin in Formula 1 practice at Barcelona; top four all within a tenth of a second
Carlos Sainz closed out Formula 1 free practice at the Spanish Grand Prix with the best time in FP3, ahead of Lando Norris by 0.03 seconds.
Sainz managed to beat Norris' soft-tyre benchmark in the final flurry of qualifying simulations, doing what the Mercedes duo and Ferrari team-mate Charles Leclerc could not.
A slow start to the session ensured that Lewis Hamilton had the circuit to himself in the opening five minutes, which he used to set the soft-tyre benchmark with a 1m14.178s - almost a second shy of his FP2 headliner.
He brought this down to a 1m13.865s shortly after Max Verstappen had set a 1m14.237s on mediums, but had to cede the advantage when George Russell punched in a 1m13.431s time to go fastest.
The two Mercedes were split by the Ferrari drivers; Sainz went up to second, just a tenth shy of Russell's lap, and Leclerc was a mere three-hundredths away from his team-mate after missing the bulk of FP2.
Norris then elbowed his way between Russell and the Ferraris on a lap on mediums, 0.001s clear of Sainz's previous lap. McLaren's preparation ahead of FP3 was almost derailed by a fire in its motorhome, but both drivers were able to take to the circuit with minimal loss in track time.
This early order shuffling ended with a series of longer runs, ahead of a late-session tombola instigated by the final flying runs in preparation for qualifying.
Both McLaren drivers backed out of their initial flyers, Norris aborting his lap through Turn 7 and Piastri doing so before Turn 3, but Norris went again to claim a 1m13.043s on his next attempt.
The Mercedes drivers found improvement and Hamilton clinched a purple middle sector, but a few snaps of oversteer cost him three tenths at the end of the lap. Russell, for his part, put in a time that was just 0.121s shy of Norris' effort.
Sainz overturned Norris' time, however, and punched in a 1m13.013s to put his Ferrari top. This looked set to be eclipsed by Charles Leclerc, but a slight wide moment at Turn 11 took some of the sting out of his lap and put him third - a mere 0.037s shy of Sainz's time.
Norris preserved second as there were no further improvements, although had a contretemps with Leclerc at the end of the session as the Monegasque cut across a slow Norris into Turn 6 and the two made contact.
Verstappen and Russell were fourth and fifth fastest, while sixth-placed Hamilton had his own contact at the end of the first sector with Lance Stroll; Hamilton seemed to impede Stroll slightly and attempted to back out at Turn 5 to let the Aston through, but Stroll appeared to wash out mid-corner and took a swipe at the Mercedes driver.
Sergio Perez, who carries a grid penalty into qualifying, was seventh fastest; just 0.03s ahead of Williams' Alex Albon. Fernando Alonso and Piastri completed the top 10.
|
1-
2
|Cla
|Driver
|#
|Chassis
|Engine
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|km/h
|1
|C. Sainz Ferrari
|55
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|19
|
1'13.013
|229.619
|2
|L. Norris McLaren
|4
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|14
|
+0.030
1'13.043
|0.030
|229.525
|3
|C. Leclerc Ferrari
|16
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|18
|
+0.037
1'13.050
|0.007
|229.503
|4
|M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing
|1
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|24
|
+0.074
1'13.087
|0.037
|229.386
|5
|G. Russell Mercedes
|63
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|20
|
+0.151
1'13.164
|0.077
|229.145
|6
|L. Hamilton Mercedes
|44
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|26
|
+0.346
1'13.359
|0.195
|228.536
|7
|S. Perez Red Bull Racing
|11
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|19
|
+0.710
1'13.723
|0.364
|227.408
|8
|A. Albon Williams
|23
|Williams
|Mercedes
|14
|
+0.740
1'13.753
|0.030
|227.315
|9
|F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing
|14
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|21
|
+0.773
1'13.786
|0.033
|227.213
|10
|O. Piastri McLaren
|81
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|14
|
+0.894
1'13.907
|0.121
|226.841
|11
|E. Ocon Alpine
|31
|Alpine
|Renault
|18
|
+0.937
1'13.950
|0.043
|226.709
|12
|P. Gasly Alpine
|10
|Alpine
|Renault
|14
|
+0.951
1'13.964
|0.014
|226.667
|13
|N. Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team
|27
|Haas
|Ferrari
|20
|
+0.962
1'13.975
|0.011
|226.633
|14
|V. Bottas Sauber
|77
|Sauber
|Ferrari
|19
|
+1.011
1'14.024
|0.049
|226.483
|15
|K. Magnussen Haas F1 Team
|20
|Haas
|Ferrari
|27
|
+1.061
1'14.074
|0.050
|226.330
|16
|D. Ricciardo RB
|3
|RB
|Red Bull
|17
|
+1.148
1'14.161
|0.087
|226.064
|17
|L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing
|18
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|16
|
+1.241
1'14.254
|0.093
|225.781
|18
|Y. Tsunoda RB
|22
|RB
|Red Bull
|22
|
+1.407
1'14.420
|0.166
|225.278
|19
|Z. Guanyu Sauber
|24
|Sauber
|Ferrari
|17
|
+1.559
1'14.572
|0.152
|224.818
|20
|L. Sargeant Williams
|2
|Williams
|Mercedes
|12
|
+1.716
1'14.729
|0.157
|224.346
