Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Previous / Norris: P5 the maximum for McLaren after "tough season" in F1 2022 Next / Alonso: Making success of F1 comeback not to be underestimated
Formula 1 News

Tickets for F1 Spanish Grand Prix and Catalan MotoGP 2023 now on sale

Tickets for Barcelona’s two major motorsport events at the Circuit de Catalunya-Barcelona next season are now available for fans to purchase.

Tickets for F1 Spanish Grand Prix and Catalan MotoGP 2023 now on sale
Listen to this article

The circuit hosts races for both series in the summer months, as thousands of racing fans head to the Catalan capital for action under the Spanish sun.

The Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix is set to take place on 4 June, with Spaniards Fernando Alonso and Carlos Sainz will be hoping to give the fans something to cheer about on home turf.

Next year’s race will mark 10 years since a Spanish driver stood on the podium in Barcelona, when Alonso took the win for Ferrari in 2013.

Tickets for the F1 Grand Prix in Spain are now available with Motorsport Tickets by clicking here.

Then, in September, it will be MotoGP’s turn to race at the circuit. On the contrary to F1, six of the last 10 races in Catalunya have been won by a Spanish competitor, with Marc Marquez, Dani Pedrosa and Jorge Lorenzo splitting the wins between them.

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Marquez will be hoping for a return to form following a recent tumultuous spell in the top class, while the likes of Fabio Quartararo, Francesco Bagnaia and Enea Bastianini will be looking to take victory.

Tickets for the 2023 Catalunya MotoGP race in Barcelona are also now available with Motorsport Tickets by clicking here.

The circuit is a short journey from the centre of the city, allowing fans easy access from popular hotels and the chance to explore what Barcelona has to offer. With its many bars, historical monuments and world-famous beaches, motor racing fans are able to set up camp in one of Europe’s most vibrant cities while enjoying world-class racing.

To be at either of these must-attend races in 2023, head over to Motorsport Tickets to find out more.

shares
comments
Norris: P5 the maximum for McLaren after "tough season" in F1 2022
Previous article

Norris: P5 the maximum for McLaren after "tough season" in F1 2022
Next article

Alonso: Making success of F1 comeback not to be underestimated

Alonso: Making success of F1 comeback not to be underestimated

Latest news

How Red Bull's dynamic leader Mateschitz shaped its F1 philosophy Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

How Red Bull's dynamic leader Mateschitz shaped its F1 philosophy

The death of Dietrich Mateschitz last month has not only deprived Red Bull of its visionary founder, it has shorn Formula 1 of one of its most influential benefactors. Mateschitz himself was famously media-shy, preferring to let the brand do the talking on his behalf. And, while it’s now normal to speak of Red Bull F1 titles and champions made, Mateschitz never assumed it would be easy or even possible – as ANTHONY ROWLINSON discovered during this previously unpublished interview from 2006…

DTM champion Sheldon van der Linde wants 'bucket list' Bathurst outing
Intercontinental GT Challenge Intercontinental GT Challenge

DTM champion Sheldon van der Linde wants 'bucket list' Bathurst outing

BMW driver Sheldon van der Linde wants to tick off Bathurst 12 Hour from his bucket list after winning the 2022 DTM title with the new M4 GT3.

F1 won’t suffer from the "complete mess" FTX crypto collapse triggered – Brown
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 won’t suffer from the "complete mess" FTX crypto collapse triggered – Brown

Formula 1 will weather the storm caused by the "complete mess" of the collapse of cryptocurrency exchange FTX and the contagion it triggered, says McLaren boss Zak Brown.

Alonso: Making success of F1 comeback not to be underestimated
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alonso: Making success of F1 comeback not to be underestimated

Fernando Alonso says the challenge of making a successful Formula 1 comeback should not be "underestimated".

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How Red Bull's dynamic leader Mateschitz shaped its F1 philosophy Prime

How Red Bull's dynamic leader Mateschitz shaped its F1 philosophy

The death of Dietrich Mateschitz last month has not only deprived Red Bull of its visionary founder, it has shorn Formula 1 of one of its most influential benefactors. Mateschitz himself was famously media-shy, preferring to let the brand do the talking on his behalf. And, while it’s now normal to speak of Red Bull F1 titles and champions made, Mateschitz never assumed it would be easy or even possible – as ANTHONY ROWLINSON discovered during this previously unpublished interview from 2006…

Formula 1
48m
Can Mercedes break Formula 1's cycle of doom? Prime

Can Mercedes break Formula 1's cycle of doom?

OPINION: Teams that have dominated for long periods throughout Formula 1's history often take years to get back to the top of the tree once they've slipped down. But it remains to be seen whether the same will happen to Mercedes after a challenging 2022 season

Formula 1
Nov 24, 2022
What hurt Perez most in his ill-fated fight for second in Abu Dhabi Prime

What hurt Perez most in his ill-fated fight for second in Abu Dhabi

Arguably the favourite in the battle to finish second-best in 2022's Formula 1 standings, Sergio Perez's two-stop strategy at Abu Dhabi couldn't take him ahead of Charles Leclerc when the music stopped - and several key factors ultimately precluded him from the much-coveted runner-up spot.

Formula 1
Nov 23, 2022
The Abu Dhabi momentum that can propel Leclerc and Ferrari to F1 2023 success Prime

The Abu Dhabi momentum that can propel Leclerc and Ferrari to F1 2023 success

OPINION: Charles Leclerc achieved his target of sealing runner-up in the 2022 world championship with a masterful drive behind Max Verstappen in Abu Dhabi. And that race contained key elements that may help him, and Ferrari, go one better in Formula 1 2023

Formula 1
Nov 22, 2022
2022 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Driver Ratings Prime

2022 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Driver Ratings

The 2022 Formula 1 season came to a close at the Yas Marina Circuit, where the battle for second in the standings was decided, the wins in a season record extended and a retiring four-time world champion bowed out on a high. Here's how we rated the drivers

Formula 1
Nov 21, 2022
The factors that stopped Perez catching Leclerc in Verstappen's Abu Dhabi triumph Prime

The factors that stopped Perez catching Leclerc in Verstappen's Abu Dhabi triumph

Max Verstappen ended the 2022 Formula 1 season in fitting fashion with a dominant drive to victory in the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. But behind him, early season rival Charles Leclerc achieved his target of securing the runner-up spot with a well-executed a one-stop strategy to beat Sergio Perez, whose pursuit on a two-stop strategy was hampered by several critical factors

Formula 1
Nov 21, 2022
Why the impact of FIA’s anti-bouncing metric is hard to judge Prime

Why the impact of FIA’s anti-bouncing metric is hard to judge

Faced with drivers complaining about the long-term health effects of car ‘bouncing’, the FIA stepped in to deal with it. JAKE BOXALL-LEGGE explains how the so-called ‘Aerodynamic Oscillation Metric’ works, and asks if it is fit for purpose?

Formula 1
Nov 20, 2022
Where Vettel stands in the list of the greatest F1 drivers Prime

Where Vettel stands in the list of the greatest F1 drivers

As Sebastian Vettel’s Formula 1 career draws to a close, figuring out where he fits into the greatest of all time order is a tough and subjective call. With the aid of statistics, attributes and history, here’s how the four-time world champion stacks up in the debate

Formula 1
Nov 19, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.