Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / 2021 Formula 1 Russian Grand Prix session timings and preview
Formula 1 News

F1 team bosses: We must listen to the fans’ opinions in survey

By:

Formula 1 team bosses agree that it is important for the sport’s insiders to listen to the voices of fans in the latest Global Survey as the future rules are shaped.

F1 team bosses: We must listen to the fans’ opinions in survey

A Global Survey run by Motorsport Network and supported by the F1 organisation has provided an opportunity for fans around the world to air their views.

It comes at a time when the sport is making the transition to new technical regulations in 2022, and other ideas are being mooted or even trialled. The experiment with a sprint weekend format – tried thus far at Silverstone and Monza – has generated mixed reactions.

“We have to listen to the fans,” said Aston Martin team principal Otmar Szafnauer. “That’s what we’re all about, without fans the sport would be totally different. So we have to listen to them – they are our audience, and what we are here to do is pleas the audience.

“You’ve got to use the data to make improvements. First you have got to understand the finer points of what the fans want, and then give it to them.”

Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto agreed that the important thing was for the sport to pay full attention to the results.

“Doing surveys is always important because you’ve got the feedback,” he said. “But I think what’s more important then is to analyse carefully the feedback and the results of the survey to make the right and proper judgement, and eventually to put actions in place. 

“So surveys are certainly important, but most important is what you are doing with it.”

Formula 1 and Motorsport Network launch world’s largest F1 Fan Survey

Formula 1 and Motorsport Network launch world’s largest F1 Fan Survey

Photo by: Motorsport.com

Alfa Romeo boss Frederic Vasseur acknowledged that sometimes team insiders are so caught up with day-to-day activities that they sometimes don’t see the bigger picture.

“I think it makes sense because in the end we are doing everything for the fans,” he said. “It makes sense to know exactly what they are expecting. Sometimes our vision is very focused on racing, because we are perhaps too much involved in our daily business.

“But it makes sense to discuss what they are feeling, and then we'll see what we could do to fit their expectations. From the pit wall sometimes you have the feeling that the fans are always the same. The group of spectators is evolving, mainly with the new communication and so on. We need to understand who is in the grandstand.”

Williams team principal Jost Capito believes that fans want sporting integrity, rather than gimmicks.

“The whole sport is to entertain the fans,” he said. “And so whatever we do should be based on what the fans want to see. As long as it is appropriate for a real sport. Just to say, ‘Okay we want a reverse grid or we want more crashes,’ I think that would not be right.

“But all I hear from the fans, and the feedback I get, they are very sports orientated. And I'm sure the fans want something that really sees the best winning, and not some lottery.”

Read Also:

Capito acknowledged that experiments like the Bell helmet camera – tried by Williams driver George Russell at Monza – pointed to the way forward.

“I think this is something that has to be tried, and finally should be then in everybody's car,” he said. “So I think everything that improves the entertainment and gives more information to the fans is good.”

Alpine executive director Marcin Budkowski cautioned that new ideas still have to be properly tested before being adopted, because sometimes they don't achieve what people are hoping for.

“We're here for the fans, and thanks to the fans.” he said. “If nobody was watching the sport, none of us would have a job. But also if we just raced for ourselves, it doesn't make sense, we're missing the point. So it's extremely important.

“The one thing that we need to be careful is that sometimes there are false good ideas that need to be studied properly. And we will always need the teams or FIA or F1 to study ideas.

“There was a lot of talk about changing the tyre rules or bringing back refuelling. When you actually look at it properly with the strategists, some of them are false good ideas, because they actually don't improve the show.

“So let's listen to the fans. But maybe let's be careful not to just adopt something that the fans might want, and actually, when you look at the data, it doesn't work. So that's the only thing we need to be careful about.”

shares
comments
2021 Formula 1 Russian Grand Prix session timings and preview

Previous article

2021 Formula 1 Russian Grand Prix session timings and preview
Load comments

Trending

1
NASCAR XFINITY

Jeb Burton's NASCAR future in limbo entering Xfinity playoffs

2
Formula 1

2021 Formula 1 Russian Grand Prix session timings and preview

2 h
3
Formula 1

Meet Ginger Horner ... Spice Girl gets engaged to Red Bull boss

4
Sprint

Yes, Tony Stewart did run over a fellow driver, who was killed. But know the whole story.

5
IndyCar

F1 vs IndyCar: Which is faster, horsepower, assists and more compared

Latest news
F1 team bosses: We must listen to the fans’ opinions in survey
Formula 1

F1 team bosses: We must listen to the fans’ opinions in survey

12m
2021 Formula 1 Russian Grand Prix session timings and preview
Formula 1

2021 Formula 1 Russian Grand Prix session timings and preview

2 h
Russell/Latifi F1 gap not "as big as everybody believes" - Capito
Formula 1

Russell/Latifi F1 gap not "as big as everybody believes" - Capito

12 h
Perez: One-year F1 deal doesn’t heap extra pressure on me
Formula 1

Perez: One-year F1 deal doesn’t heap extra pressure on me

12 h
Honda reveals fast-tracked F1 power unit upgrade introduced at Spa
Formula 1

Honda reveals fast-tracked F1 power unit upgrade introduced at Spa

12 h
Latest videos
Formula 1: Former McLaren boss Whitmarsh returns with Aston Martin 00:50
Formula 1
22 h

Formula 1: Former McLaren boss Whitmarsh returns with Aston Martin

Stuart Codling and Will Buxton discuss Hamilton and Verstappen rivalry 10:41
Formula 1
23 h

Stuart Codling and Will Buxton discuss Hamilton and Verstappen rivalry

3 Reasons Why Formula 1's 2022 Engines Are Still Turbo-Hybrid V6s 04:45
Formula 1
Sep 21, 2021

3 Reasons Why Formula 1's 2022 Engines Are Still Turbo-Hybrid V6s

Formula 1: Tsunoda contract extension was never in doubt for Tost 00:57
Formula 1
Sep 21, 2021

Formula 1: Tsunoda contract extension was never in doubt for Tost

Alonso says F1 needs more equal cars so podium fight is open 01:12
Formula 1
Sep 21, 2021

Alonso says F1 needs more equal cars so podium fight is open

Adam Cooper More from
Adam Cooper
Binotto: Ferrari struggling to find F1 junior driver opportunities Russian GP
Formula 1

Binotto: Ferrari struggling to find F1 junior driver opportunities

Alpine expects return to normal F1 form at Sochi Russian GP
Formula 1

Alpine expects return to normal F1 form at Sochi

How Schumacher's first year marked him out as F1's king in-waiting Prime
Formula 1

How Schumacher's first year marked him out as F1's king in-waiting

Trending Today

Jeb Burton's NASCAR future in limbo entering Xfinity playoffs
NASCAR XFINITY NASCAR XFINITY

Jeb Burton's NASCAR future in limbo entering Xfinity playoffs

2021 Formula 1 Russian Grand Prix session timings and preview
Formula 1 Formula 1

2021 Formula 1 Russian Grand Prix session timings and preview

Meet Ginger Horner ... Spice Girl gets engaged to Red Bull boss
Formula 1 Formula 1

Meet Ginger Horner ... Spice Girl gets engaged to Red Bull boss

Yes, Tony Stewart did run over a fellow driver, who was killed. But know the whole story.
Sprint Sprint

Yes, Tony Stewart did run over a fellow driver, who was killed. But know the whole story.

F1 vs IndyCar: Which is faster, horsepower, assists and more compared
IndyCar IndyCar

F1 vs IndyCar: Which is faster, horsepower, assists and more compared

Vasser Sullivan to run Lexus RC Fs in GTD Pro and GTD in ’22
IMSA IMSA

Vasser Sullivan to run Lexus RC Fs in GTD Pro and GTD in ’22

Why Aston Martin's new F1 base marks a significant step
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Aston Martin's new F1 base marks a significant step

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The floundering fortunes of F1’s many Lotus reboots Prime

The floundering fortunes of F1’s many Lotus reboots

Team Lotus ceased to exist in 1994 - and yet various parties have been trying to resurrect the hallowed name, in increasingly unrecognisable forms, ever since. Damien Smith brings GP Racing’s history of the legendary team to an end with a look at those who sought to keep the flame alive in Formula 1.

Formula 1
16 h
Why the 2021 title fight is far from F1's worst, despite its toxic background Prime

Why the 2021 title fight is far from F1's worst, despite its toxic background

OPINION: Formula 1 reconvenes for the Russian Grand Prix two weeks after the latest blow in ‘Max Verstappen vs Lewis Hamilton’. While the Silverstone and Monza incidents were controversial, they thankfully lacked one element that so far separates the 2021 title fight from the worst examples of ugly championship battles

Formula 1
18 h
How Mika Hakkinen thrived at Lotus Prime

How Mika Hakkinen thrived at Lotus

Mika Hakkinen became Michael Schumacher’s biggest rival in Formula 1 in the late-90s and early 2000s, having also made his F1 debut in 1991. But as MARK GALLAGHER recalls, while Schumacher wowed the world with a car that was eminently capable, Hakkinen was fighting to make his mark with a famous team in terminal decline

Formula 1
Sep 21, 2021
The forgotten F1 comeback that began Jordan’s odyssey  Prime

The forgotten F1 comeback that began Jordan’s odyssey 

Before Michael Schumacher – or anyone else – had driven the 191 (or 911 as it was initially called), Eddie Jordan turned to a fellow Irishman to test his new Formula 1 car. JOHN WATSON, a grand prix winner for Penske and McLaren, recalls his role in the birth of a legend…

Formula 1
Sep 20, 2021
The squandered potential of a 70s F1 underdog Prime

The squandered potential of a 70s F1 underdog

A podium finisher in its first outing but then never again, the BRM P201 was a classic case of an opportunity squandered by disorganisation and complacency, says Stuart Codling.

Formula 1
Sep 18, 2021
The other notable Monza escape that F1 should learn from Prime

The other notable Monza escape that F1 should learn from

OPINION: The headlines were dominated by the Italian Grand Prix clash between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton, who had the halo to thank for avoiding potentially serious injury. But two days earlier, Formula 1 had a lucky escape with a Monza pitlane incident that could also have had grave consequences.

Formula 1
Sep 17, 2021
How Monza only added more questions to F1's sprint race conundrum Prime

How Monza only added more questions to F1's sprint race conundrum

With two sprint races under its belt, Formula 1 must now consider its options for them going forward. While they've helped deliver exciting racing on Sundays, the sprints themselves have been somewhat lacking - creating yet another conundrum for F1 to solve...

Formula 1
Sep 16, 2021
Who should Alfa Romeo sign for 2022's F1 season? Prime

Who should Alfa Romeo sign for 2022's F1 season?

OPINION: With Valtteri Bottas already signed up for 2022, all eyes are on the race for the second seat at Alfa Romeo next year. Antonio Giovinazzi is the current incumbent, but faces a tough competition from appealing short and long-term prospects

Formula 1
Sep 15, 2021

Latest news

F1 team bosses: We must listen to the fans’ opinions in survey
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 team bosses: We must listen to the fans’ opinions in survey

2021 Formula 1 Russian Grand Prix session timings and preview
Formula 1 Formula 1

2021 Formula 1 Russian Grand Prix session timings and preview

Russell/Latifi F1 gap not "as big as everybody believes" - Capito
Formula 1 Formula 1

Russell/Latifi F1 gap not "as big as everybody believes" - Capito

Perez: One-year F1 deal doesn’t heap extra pressure on me
Formula 1 Formula 1

Perez: One-year F1 deal doesn’t heap extra pressure on me

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.