Revealed! How to spot what an F1 team is trying to hide

One of the car’s key strengths was in its ground effects, and part of its success is down to an “illegal secret” spotted by technical illustrator Giorgio Piola.

In this video, Piola explains the story of how he discovered Ligier’s hidden “clapet” valve system following a big crash for Jacques Laffite at Watkins Glen. Giorgio recounts a run-in with designer Gerard Ducarouge, and how the device helped the team explore the world of ground effects.