F1 teams reveal special Las Vegas GP liveries
Formula 1 teams have rolled out a series of fresh liveries for the inaugural Las Vegas Grand Prix.
With interest in F1 having been fanned by the return of grand prix racing to Las Vegas, several teams have announced plans to race in different colours.
Last week Ferrari revealed it was switching to a red-and-white colour scheme that paid homage to what it had raced with during the 1970's – the last era when F1 enjoyed such a boom in the USA.
Now, Red Bull has revealed the third of its 'Make Your Mark' campaign liveries that has seen it race in different liveries for each of the three USA GPs that have taken place this year.
The Las Vegas switch is the first time that the entirety of the RB19 has been taken over by new paintwork, which has a purple base and gives the impression of yellow and pink neon lights flashing down the car.
Williams has revamped its car to feature a livery that features a design making use of the famous 'Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas' sign across the engine cover and rear wing endplates. It also features vibrant blue Williams lettering along the length of the engine cover.
Photo by: Williams
Williams FW45 Las Vegas GP livery
Alpine is also running a one-off livery for the Las Vegas weekend as the result of a collaboration it has with skate and streetwear brand Palace.
As well as the official suits of drivers Pierre Gasly and Esteban Ocon, plus the team's pitcrew, being reworked, the team's A523 car will run in tweaked colours.
Speaking about its collaboration, Palace said: "We are so hyped to be kitting out BWT Alpine F1 Team's car, drivers and pit crew for the Las Vegas Grand Prix: a street race at night in one of the most mental and beautiful places on Earth."
F1 is returning to Las Vegas for the first time in 40 years, with a new track that runs through the downtown area.
There is a long straight that runs along the Strip, while the circuit will also work its way around the iconic Sphere that has grabbed interest in recent weeks.
Photo by: Alpine
Alpine A523, Las Vegas GP livery
Alfa Romeo was the last team to unveil its special livery at a presentation at the Aria Hotel on Wednesday, revealing an all-black livery with references to Vegas' gambling industry.
"Inspired by the Entertainment Capital of the World, this special livery is a nod to one of Las Vegas’s most famous activities, with special touches on its standout red, black and gold playing cards," the team said.
Photo by: Alfa Romeo
Alfa Romeo C43 Las Vegas GP livery
Related video
Latest news
Three drivers could share third 2024 WRC Hyundai, says Abiteboul
Three drivers could share third 2024 WRC Hyundai, says Abiteboul Three drivers could share third 2024 WRC Hyundai, says Abiteboul
Nissan suggests NDDP moniker no longer suited to #3 drivers
Nissan suggests NDDP moniker no longer suited to #3 drivers Nissan suggests NDDP moniker no longer suited to #3 drivers
Verstappen felt like “a clown” at glitzy Las Vegas F1 opening ceremony
Verstappen felt like “a clown” at glitzy Las Vegas F1 opening ceremony Verstappen felt like “a clown” at glitzy Las Vegas F1 opening ceremony
Lappi gets part-time 2024 WRC programme with Hyundai
Lappi gets part-time 2024 WRC programme with Hyundai Lappi gets part-time 2024 WRC programme with Hyundai
Why Las Vegas is Ferrari's best chance to snare another 2023 F1 win from Red Bull
Why Las Vegas is Ferrari's best chance to snare another 2023 F1 win from Red Bull Why Las Vegas is Ferrari's best chance to snare another 2023 F1 win from Red Bull
The story of the hotel car park that hosted F1's first two trips to Vegas
The story of the hotel car park that hosted F1's first two trips to Vegas The story of the hotel car park that hosted F1's first two trips to Vegas
The contrasting fortunes of 1993's bottom six F1 teams
The contrasting fortunes of 1993's bottom six F1 teams The contrasting fortunes of 1993's bottom six F1 teams
F1 folk: A journey from Alonso's kart mechanic to Verstappen's F1 tutor
F1 folk: A journey from Alonso's kart mechanic to Verstappen's F1 tutor F1 folk: A journey from Alonso's kart mechanic to Verstappen's F1 tutor
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.