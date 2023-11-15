Subscribe
Formula 1 Las Vegas GP
News

F1 teams reveal special Las Vegas GP liveries

Formula 1 teams have rolled out a series of fresh liveries for the inaugural Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Jonathan Noble
Author Jonathan Noble
Updated
Red Bull Racing RB19 Las Vegas GP livery

With interest in F1 having been fanned by the return of grand prix racing to Las Vegas, several teams have announced plans to race in different colours.

Last week Ferrari revealed it was switching to a red-and-white colour scheme that paid homage to what it had raced with during the 1970's – the last era when F1 enjoyed such a boom in the USA.

Now, Red Bull has revealed the third of its 'Make Your Mark' campaign liveries that has seen it race in different liveries for each of the three USA GPs that have taken place this year.

The Las Vegas switch is the first time that the entirety of the RB19 has been taken over by new paintwork, which has a purple base and gives the impression of yellow and pink neon lights flashing down the car.

Williams has revamped its car to feature a livery that features a design making use of the famous 'Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas' sign across the engine cover and rear wing endplates. It also features vibrant blue Williams lettering along the length of the engine cover.

Williams FW45 Las Vegas GP livery

Photo by: Williams

Williams FW45 Las Vegas GP livery

Alpine is also running a one-off livery for the Las Vegas weekend as the result of a collaboration it has with skate and streetwear brand Palace.

As well as the official suits of drivers Pierre Gasly and Esteban Ocon, plus the team's pitcrew, being reworked, the team's A523 car will run in tweaked colours.

Speaking about its collaboration, Palace said: "We are so hyped to be kitting out BWT Alpine F1 Team's car, drivers and pit crew for the Las Vegas Grand Prix: a street race at night in one of the most mental and beautiful places on Earth."

F1 is returning to Las Vegas for the first time in 40 years, with a new track that runs through the downtown area.

There is a long straight that runs along the Strip, while the circuit will also work its way around the iconic Sphere that has grabbed interest in recent weeks.

Alpine A523, Las Vegas GP livery

Photo by: Alpine

Alpine A523, Las Vegas GP livery

Alfa Romeo was the last team to unveil its special livery at a presentation at the Aria Hotel on Wednesday, revealing an all-black livery with references to Vegas' gambling industry.

"Inspired by the Entertainment Capital of the World, this special livery is a nod to one of Las Vegas’s most famous activities, with special touches on its standout red, black and gold playing cards," the team said.

Alfa Romeo C43 Las Vegas GP livery

Photo by: Alfa Romeo

Alfa Romeo C43 Las Vegas GP livery

shares
comments

Related video

Previous article Why Las Vegas is Ferrari's best chance to snare another 2023 F1 win from Red Bull
Next article Krack: 'Lights never went off' at factory during Aston F1 slump
Jonathan Noble
More from
Jonathan Noble
Macau hat-trick bid "secondary" to Ticktum on F3 return

Macau hat-trick bid "secondary" to Ticktum on F3 return

General

Macau hat-trick bid "secondary" to Ticktum on F3 return Macau hat-trick bid "secondary" to Ticktum on F3 return

McLaren: 2024 F1 car changes have to go beyond just aero

McLaren: 2024 F1 car changes have to go beyond just aero

Formula 1

McLaren: 2024 F1 car changes have to go beyond just aero McLaren: 2024 F1 car changes have to go beyond just aero

What 'that' rumour and 'that' Brazil podium told us about Alonso

What 'that' rumour and 'that' Brazil podium told us about Alonso

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Brazilian GP

What 'that' rumour and 'that' Brazil podium told us about Alonso What 'that' rumour and 'that' Brazil podium told us about Alonso

Latest news

Three drivers could share third 2024 WRC Hyundai, says Abiteboul

Three drivers could share third 2024 WRC Hyundai, says Abiteboul

WRC WRC
Rally Japan

Three drivers could share third 2024 WRC Hyundai, says Abiteboul Three drivers could share third 2024 WRC Hyundai, says Abiteboul

Nissan suggests NDDP moniker no longer suited to #3 drivers

Nissan suggests NDDP moniker no longer suited to #3 drivers

SGT Super GT

Nissan suggests NDDP moniker no longer suited to #3 drivers Nissan suggests NDDP moniker no longer suited to #3 drivers

Verstappen felt like “a clown” at glitzy Las Vegas F1 opening ceremony

Verstappen felt like “a clown” at glitzy Las Vegas F1 opening ceremony

F1 Formula 1
Las Vegas GP

Verstappen felt like “a clown” at glitzy Las Vegas F1 opening ceremony Verstappen felt like “a clown” at glitzy Las Vegas F1 opening ceremony

Lappi gets part-time 2024 WRC programme with Hyundai

Lappi gets part-time 2024 WRC programme with Hyundai

WRC WRC

Lappi gets part-time 2024 WRC programme with Hyundai Lappi gets part-time 2024 WRC programme with Hyundai

Why Las Vegas is Ferrari's best chance to snare another 2023 F1 win from Red Bull

Why Las Vegas is Ferrari's best chance to snare another 2023 F1 win from Red Bull

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Las Vegas GP

Why Las Vegas is Ferrari's best chance to snare another 2023 F1 win from Red Bull Why Las Vegas is Ferrari's best chance to snare another 2023 F1 win from Red Bull

The story of the hotel car park that hosted F1's first two trips to Vegas

The story of the hotel car park that hosted F1's first two trips to Vegas

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Las Vegas GP

The story of the hotel car park that hosted F1's first two trips to Vegas The story of the hotel car park that hosted F1's first two trips to Vegas

The contrasting fortunes of 1993's bottom six F1 teams

The contrasting fortunes of 1993's bottom six F1 teams

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

The contrasting fortunes of 1993's bottom six F1 teams The contrasting fortunes of 1993's bottom six F1 teams

F1 folk: A journey from Alonso's kart mechanic to Verstappen's F1 tutor

F1 folk: A journey from Alonso's kart mechanic to Verstappen's F1 tutor

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

F1 folk: A journey from Alonso's kart mechanic to Verstappen's F1 tutor F1 folk: A journey from Alonso's kart mechanic to Verstappen's F1 tutor

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe