Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Ferrari accepts "no way" for Sainz to create gap to Leclerc under SC Next / How Ferrari's Monaco headache became its Silverstone migraine
Formula 1 News

F1 teams set to challenge FIA's porpoising intervention

The FIA’s plan to enforce a porpoising metric and clamp down on flexi floor tricks looks set to face a challenge in this week’s Formula 1 commission meeting.

By:
, NobleF1
F1 teams set to challenge FIA's porpoising intervention
Listen to this article

Ahead of the Austrian Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring, F1 teams , Formula One Management and the FIA will meet to discuss a number of burning topics that are being put forward for action.

As well as the discussions to involve the inflation impact on the cost cap and the latest on the 2026 F1 engine regulations, it now looks certain that the issue of the FIA's intervention on porpoising will be brought up.

It is understood that a number of teams are not happy about the approach of the governing body on the matter, with two Technical Directives having been sent out on the matter.

A number of teams argue that there is no need for the governing body to step in on cars bouncing.

Furthermore, some squads are unhappy that there is scope for the FIA to influence how teams set up their cars when the sport has always been about maximum performance.

As one team boss said: "What will be next? A wet track metric that forces us to change from slicks to inters when a certain amount of rain has fallen?"

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner thinks it important that the whole situation regarding the FIA's intervention is talked about in a transparent manner.

"I think the process is the thing to discuss," he said. "TDs shouldn't be regulatory changes, there is a governance and a process for that. So I think we just need to talk through exactly why [they have been issued].

"It didn't look like there was a lot of porpoising in this race [the British GP]. So teams are sorting it out. I don't feel it needs the intervention of a TD."

Christian Horner, Team Principal, Red Bull Racing

Christian Horner, Team Principal, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Even the Mercedes team, which has suffered badly from porpoising and would have broken the oscillation metric if it had been in place at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, is not sure the FIA needs to be too involved.

Asked about the metric plan, trackside engineering director Andrew Shovlin said: "It wouldn't be a very good metric if we weren't over it in Baku and I think we were probably the one case that they could use it to sort of calibrate. In Montreal, we were in a sensible place.

"But the point that we've made to the FIA, and we're very supportive of their efforts, is that we will fix these problems for our own performance.

"So, to be honest, the metric that the FIA is doing is not a particular distraction to us.

"We are sincerely hoping that whatever they come up with, we don't trigger it and we just run the car how we want to, because that's exactly what we're trying to do for lap time."

Read Also:

One of the knock-on consequences of the FIA's analysis on porpoising is a move to clamp down on tricks that some teams are believed to have done with flexible floors.

Amid suspicions that some cars feature more flexible floors and planks that allow them to be run closer to the ground for extra performance, the FIA plans to tighten up its policing of the matter from the French Grand Prix.

Horner thinks, however, that the governing body cannot just simply step in to regulations if teams having found clever interpretations.

"The regulations need to be black and white," he said. "Otherwise I think we end up with encyclopedias that sometimes are way too complicated.

"And there's no such thing as the intent of the regulations either: it is a binary thing. So I think with the Commission meeting: there's many things to discuss on the agenda, and maybe two hours won't quite be enough."

shares
comments

Related video

Ferrari accepts "no way" for Sainz to create gap to Leclerc under SC
Previous article

Ferrari accepts "no way" for Sainz to create gap to Leclerc under SC
Next article

How Ferrari's Monaco headache became its Silverstone migraine

How Ferrari's Monaco headache became its Silverstone migraine

Latest news

Why F1 code of conduct meant British GP moves were robust but legal
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why F1 code of conduct meant British GP moves were robust but legal

Tsunoda takes blame for F1 clash with Gasly in British GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Tsunoda takes blame for F1 clash with Gasly in British GP

Sainz did not want to watch Zhou F1 crash replays
Formula 1 Formula 1

Sainz did not want to watch Zhou F1 crash replays

10 things we learned from the 2022 F1 British Grand Prix
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

10 things we learned from the 2022 F1 British Grand Prix

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How Ferrari's Monaco headache became its Silverstone migraine Prime

How Ferrari's Monaco headache became its Silverstone migraine

OPINION: Ferrari won the British Grand Prix with Carlos Sainz, but it ultimately cost Charles Leclerc a chance to make a bigger dent in Max Verstappen's title lead by leaving the Monegasque out on old tyres towards the end. Like Monaco, indecision over strategy proved to be the Scuderia's biggest issue - and if the team doesn't reflect, the headache can only intensify

Formula 1
15 h
The five factors that won Sainz a British GP he’d twice lost Prime

The five factors that won Sainz a British GP he’d twice lost

Formula 1 has a newest race winner, in a grand prix the victor appeared to have lost twice, only to charge back to headline a sensational and dramatic British Grand Prix. From a massive start crash to a late sprint finish, here’s how five factors saw Carlos Sainz take his maiden grand prix win

Formula 1
Jul 4, 2022
Why there was no case to answer in Aston's latest F1 copycat saga Prime

Why there was no case to answer in Aston's latest F1 copycat saga

The appearance of a revised Aston Martin in Spain caused controversy but PAT SYMONDS explains why the FIA investigation found the Silverstone team had no case to answer

Formula 1
Jul 3, 2022
Why it's Red Bull that really leads a three-way fight so far at Silverstone Prime

Why it's Red Bull that really leads a three-way fight so far at Silverstone

After a slow start to Friday at Silverstone, all the Formula 1 teams had to effectively cram in a day’s worth of practice into one hour. But there was still plenty to learn and while Ferrari topped the times, a three-way battle is brewing ahead of the British Grand Prix

Formula 1
Jul 2, 2022
Verstappen exclusive: Why F1's champion isn't fazed by Silverstone return Prime

Verstappen exclusive: Why F1's champion isn't fazed by Silverstone return

Max Verstappen is the world’s number one racing driver… and he’s determined to keep it that way. Speaking exclusively to GP Racing's OLEG KARPOV, the Red Bull driver explains why he’s relishing the 2022 championship battle with Charles Leclerc – and why he’s not worried about returning to Silverstone, the scene of the biggest accident of his career last year

Formula 1
Jun 30, 2022
Why Red Bull’s RB17 hypercar can help its F1 team Prime

Why Red Bull’s RB17 hypercar can help its F1 team

On Tuesday, Red Bull laid out its plans to develop and build a new hypercar - the RB17 - penned by Adrian Newey. As the project itself sates Newey as a creative outlet, it also offers Red Bull's Formula 1 team a number of new and exciting avenues to pursue.

Formula 1
Jun 29, 2022
What to expect from Mercedes as F1 returns to Silverstone Prime

What to expect from Mercedes as F1 returns to Silverstone

OPINION: The British Grand Prix is a home event for Lewis Hamilton and George Russell, with their Mercedes team based just a few miles away too. But there’s another reason why the Silver Arrows squad is eager to arrive at Silverstone this weekend, which may help it fix its remaining problems with its 2022 Formula 1 challenger .

Formula 1
Jun 29, 2022
Inside AlphaTauri’s Faenza F1 factory Prime

Inside AlphaTauri’s Faenza F1 factory

AlphaTauri’s mission in F1 is to sell clothes and train young drivers rather than win the championship – but you still need a cutting-edge factory to do that. Team boss Franz Tost takes GP Racing’s Oleg Karpov on a guided tour of a facility that’s continuing to grow.

Formula 1
Jun 26, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.