Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Wolff: No "conscious bias” from F1 stewards despite Hamilton suggestions Next / Formula 1 monitoring Russia-Ukraine situation "very closely"
Formula 1 News

F1 teams "short-sighted" in not welcoming Andretti - Brown

McLaren CEO Zak Brown thinks rival Formula 1 teams are being short-sighted in questioning the Andretti team's potential for a new entry.

F1 teams "short-sighted" in not welcoming Andretti - Brown
Jonathan Noble
By:
Listen to this article

Andretti has opened talks with the FIA about joining F1 from 2024, having failed in its efforts last year to take over the Alfa Romeo outfit.

But while Andretti's plans have generated huge interest, not all teams are convinced that the American squad should be given an automatic slot.

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff and Red Bull chief Christian Horner both made it clear this week that Andretti would need to prove that it could bring added value to F1 before being welcomed in.

"We are the absolute pinnacle, this is the Champions League, or the NFL, and redistributing franchises is not the goal, that's not how it should be, and it's not the intention of F1 and the FIA neither," said Wolff.

But Brown says there is no doubt that Andretti is exactly the kind of operation that should be encouraged in to F1, and he thinks current outfits will only stand to gain from its arrival.

"I think Andretti as a name, as a highly credible racing team, and knowing who his backers are, and who he is, they will no doubt help us grow the sport in North America," Brown told Motorsport.com.

"I think the teams that may not support another team are being short-sighted.

"Are we trying to grow the sport? Or are we doing what racing teams have a bad tendency to do, which is think about today and not the future."

One of the concerns that current teams have about new entrants is it will mean that their television rights income could go down, as the revenue will have to be shared between 11 squads rather than 10.

However, there is a mechanism in F1's Concorde Agreement where new entrants have to pay a $200 million dilution fee to cover such a downturn in commercial income.

Zak Brown, CEO, McLaren Racing

Zak Brown, CEO, McLaren Racing

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Brown thinks that focusing on potential losses on this front is not considering the bigger picture of a team like Andretti actually helping boost the overall revenue that F1 generates.

"There is the dilution payment, which kind of covers you for a couple of years," said Brown.

"But you have to assume that Andretti will help us grow in North America, which will compensate for any dilution.

"If that is $100 million, can they help us grow $100 million more in revenue for the sport through TV and interest in sport? I think so.

"And the easiest thing after is to continue to look to reduce expenditure. In three or four year's time, after the dilution payment is no longer in, just reduce our budget by $10 million a year.

Brown fully agrees that F1 needs mechanisms to prevent unworthy parties securing an entry, but he thinks Andretti has already shown that its arrival would be a net positive for everybody.

"His father's a world champion, he's driven in F1 and he's got multiple racing teams," added Brown.

"I know who his financial backers are, and they are exactly the type of investors you would want in motor sport.

"Also, you can only have 12 teams on the grid. So once you have 12, you're really in a situation where the only way to enter the sport is to acquire. So I think it will also further enhance the value of all the teams.

"Again, I think it's short sighted to not want other credible teams to come in because of dilution."

shares
comments

Related video

Wolff: No "conscious bias” from F1 stewards despite Hamilton suggestions
Previous article

Wolff: No "conscious bias” from F1 stewards despite Hamilton suggestions
Next article

Formula 1 monitoring Russia-Ukraine situation "very closely"

Formula 1 monitoring Russia-Ukraine situation "very closely"
Load comments
Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
Sainz: Ferrari "nowhere near" looking for performance on new F1 car Barcelona February testing
Formula 1

Sainz: Ferrari "nowhere near" looking for performance on new F1 car

F1 outfits underestimated ‘porpoising’ potential, says Ferrari Barcelona February testing
Video Inside
Formula 1

F1 outfits underestimated ‘porpoising’ potential, says Ferrari

The "rabbit hole" that F1 needed to stay out of Prime
Formula 1

The "rabbit hole" that F1 needed to stay out of

McLaren More from
McLaren
Cautious Norris "would rather be last" on first day of F1 testing Barcelona February testing
Formula 1

Cautious Norris "would rather be last" on first day of F1 testing

Insider’s guide: What is parc fermé and what does it mean?
Video Inside
Formula 1

Insider’s guide: What is parc fermé and what does it mean?

Why McLaren has taken its unprecedented off-road left turn Saudi Arabia Prime
Extreme E

Why McLaren has taken its unprecedented off-road left turn

Latest news

Haas to drop Uralkali branding for final day of F1 testing
Formula 1 Formula 1

Haas to drop Uralkali branding for final day of F1 testing

The early clues testing offers on solving F1's overtaking problem Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

The early clues testing offers on solving F1's overtaking problem

Vettel: 2022 Aston F1 car a “completely different animal”
Formula 1 Formula 1

Vettel: 2022 Aston F1 car a “completely different animal”

Russell: Mercedes behind Ferrari and McLaren so far in F1 testing
Formula 1 Formula 1

Russell: Mercedes behind Ferrari and McLaren so far in F1 testing

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The early clues testing offers on solving F1's overtaking problem Prime

The early clues testing offers on solving F1's overtaking problem

One of the key features of the new 2022 Formula 1 car regulations was the ability to make overtaking easier, and thus increase the on-track spectacle. Though whether this has worked or not won't become apparent until racing starts, some early clues about the new cars' overtaking potential have emerged in Barcelona

Formula 1
4 h
The defiant hope behind Ferrari's vital 2022 F1 mission Prime

The defiant hope behind Ferrari's vital 2022 F1 mission

Ferrari has taken a bold approach with its new 2022 Formula 1 car, that was long in its gestation. Now the pressure is on the storied Italian team as it bids to capitalise on the revamped technical regulations and rediscover what it takes to be a winner

Formula 1
12 h
What we learned from the first day of F1 2022 pre-season testing Prime

What we learned from the first day of F1 2022 pre-season testing

The 2022 Formula 1 pre-season tests got underway on Wednesday at Barcelona, where Lando Norris set the pace for McLaren. There's intense interest because of the rules overhaul for this year - so here are the standout lessons we picked up from the paddock...

Formula 1
Feb 23, 2022
How the new F1 cars look from the Barcelona trackside Prime

How the new F1 cars look from the Barcelona trackside

OPINION: It's still very early days as the all-new 2022 Formula 1 cars get accustomed to the Circuit de Catalunya-Barcelona for testing, but already some interesting deductions can be made from watching trackside. Here's what Motorsport.com discovered from the first morning observing F1's brave new era

Formula 1
Feb 23, 2022
The secrets revealed in Red Bull's belated RB18 unveiling Prime

The secrets revealed in Red Bull's belated RB18 unveiling

Red Bull was the first Formula 1 team to launch its 2022 season, but is the last to actually show off its new car. Finally unveiling its RB18 to the world on the first day of pre-season testing in Barcelona, here's what can be seen from the radical new challenger Max Verstappen will defend his 2021 title with

Formula 1
Feb 23, 2022
The reality behind Hamilton’s punchy vows for F1 2022 Prime

The reality behind Hamilton’s punchy vows for F1 2022

With a controversial 2021 Formula 1 season finale behind him, Lewis Hamilton is heading into this year in fighting spirit. Despite having the challenges of the series' new era to tackle, the seven-time world champion's determination could see him reach previously unscaled heights of driving feats

Formula 1
Feb 21, 2022
Karun Chandhok's 10 big questions facing F1 2022 Prime

Karun Chandhok's 10 big questions facing F1 2022

Formula 1's rules shakeup mean the start of a new era and plenty of unknowns heading into the 2022 season. Among other things, Sky pundit Karun Chandhok gives his views on the revamped technical regulations, the new face looking to assert himself at Mercedes, and the FIA's ongoing attempts to restore credibility after Abu Dhabi...

Formula 1
Feb 20, 2022
The "rabbit hole" that F1 needed to stay out of Prime

The "rabbit hole" that F1 needed to stay out of

OPINION: Formula 1 is undoubtedly aware of what is at stake with the new regulations having laid out a promise of a brighter future and a more competitive grid. But, as Ross Brawn has made clear, sticking to its previous path would have only caused long-term pain despite an enthralling 2021 campaign.

Formula 1
Feb 19, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.