F1 tech review: Williams claws up from the back of the grid

Let’s take a look at the FW45’s finer details and how it was modified during the season in order to make that leap forward in the pecking order.

Williams were one of a handful of teams that opted to use tube-like fins on the surface of its front brake caliper in order to help reduce weight and improve cooling.

A close up of the FW45’s front wing at the Australian Grand Prix shows how much wider the static inboard section of their wing was when compared with many of its rivals.

A close up of the floor cutout and underfloor tab wing and skate used at the start of the season by Williams.

It employed a conventional front wing endplate design and an S-shaped diveplane arrangement.

A rear wing on the lower end of the downforce spectrum was used by Williams in Australia.

Comparatively, it employed a high downforce rear wing in Monaco.

A shot of the rear wing at the Spanish Grand Prix without the upper flap in place shows how it’s put together.

A rear end shot of the FW45 in Spain shows that while the team chose a higher downforce rear wing configuration, it’s paired with just a single beam wing element. Also note the upwash swage line added to the lower half of the endplate’s outer face at the Australian Grand Prix.

As mechanics prepare the car for the Austrian Grand Prix we’re offered a decent vantage point of the bib and the damper arrangement mounted between it and the chassis.

An overview of the floor’s edge, with the C-shaped forward cutout and the tapering cutout in the rear portion, ahead of the tab wing and underfloor skate.

A close up of the lower downforce rear wing solution employed at the British Grand Prix.

An even lower downforce variant was chosen for the Belgian Grand Prix.

A look at the rear brake assembly on the FW45 without the outer drum in place shows how the team have also employed a disc fairing here, as it has at the front of the car.

A top-down overview of the front wing with the newer specification flap distribution that was introduced at the British Grand Prix. In this specification the moveable section is much wider, resulting in a narrower static section alongside the nose.

Williams’ low downforce offering for the Italian Grand Prix, along with a single beam wing element, which was also trimmed to suit the circuit's demands.

A close up of the floor’s leading edge and the floor fences on the FW45.

Another view of this region, albeit this time from the side, which gives more of an overview of the outer fence.

Williams used a higher downforce rear wing configuration in Qatar, in combination with a single element beam wing, which has a notably deep profile. Also note the fluted design of the upper corner of their diffuser, a feature which Red Bull applied to the RB19 during 2023.

Here’s the list of the components that Williams listed as having changed in the car presentation document prior to each race.

Saudi Arabia

Front wing





Beam wing





RBD winglets





FBD exit scoop (smaller)





Engine cover (Gurney on trailing edge of cannon)

Australia

Front Wing (trim)





RWEP swage line

Azerbaijan

Beam wing





Nose

Miami

N/A

Monaco

Rear wing





Beam wing





Front suspension (steering lock)





FBD exit increase

Spain

Front wing (Gurney options)





Engine cover (central option)

Canada

Floor fences, underbody and diffuser





Engine cover





Sidepod (ramp)





Halo winglets





Mirror





Rear suspension fairings





RBD winglets





RWEP

Austria

Floor fences





FBD fence / top vane

Great Britain

Front wing (trailing edge and flap distribution)





Rear wing

Hungary

N/A

Belgium

RBD - shorter winglets





Front wing - optional trims

Netherlands

N/A

Italy

Front wing - optional trim

Singapore

Front wing - larger Gurney option

Japan

Floor fences

Qatar

N/A

USA

N/A

Mexico

Larger, optional, rear cooling outlet





Optional larger cooling louvres

Brazil

N/A

Las Vegas

N/A