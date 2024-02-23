All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

USA
Formula 1 Pre-Season Test
Results

F1 testing results: Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc leads final day in Bahrain

Charles Leclerc led the final day of Formula 1 2024 testing in Bahrain for Ferrari, pipping the Mercedes of George Russell to the fastest time on Friday.

Charles Bradley
Charles Bradley
Upd:

Watch: Time for the Debrief - F1 2024 Pre Season Testing Day 3 Reaction

Leclerc set the pace at Bahrain International Circuit in the last of three days of testing, beating Russell and Zhou Guanyu of Sauber.

Once again, testing was disrupted by a broken drain cover running for a second day in a row during the morning session.

Read Also:

2024 Bahrain F1 test, Day 3 results:

Pos Driver Team Time Gap Laps Tyres
1 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1:30.322   74 C4
2 George Russell Mercedes 1:30.368 +0.046s 67 C4
3 Zhou Guanyu Sauber 1:30.647 +0.325s 85 C4
4 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing 1:30.755 +0.433s 66 C3
5 Yuki Tsunoda RB 1:30.775 +0.453s 53 C4
6 Alexander Albon Williams 1:30.984 +0.662s 121 C4
7 Oscar Piastri Mclaren 1:31.030 +0.708s 91 C3
8 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 1:31.159 +0.837s 75 C3
9 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 1:31.247 +0.925s 71 C3
10 Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing 1:31.483 +1.161s 53 C3
11 Nico Hulkenberg Haas 1:31.686 +1.364s 89 C3
12 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1:31.999 +1.677s 49 C5
13 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 1:32.038 +1.716s 46 C3
14 Lando Norris Mclaren 1:32.108 +1.786s 20 C3
15 Pierre Gasly Alpine 1:32.149 +1.827s 47 C3
16 Kevin Magnussen Haas 1:33.053 +2.731s 80 C3
17 Esteban Ocon Alpine 1:33.079 +2.757s 55 C3
18 Valtteri Bottas Sauber 1:33.528 +3.206s 28 C3
19 Daniel Ricciardo RB 1:37.015 +6.693s 70 C1

What happened in Bahrain F1 testing, Day 3?

Leclerc lapped in 1m30.322s on the C4 tyre, which won’t be in use during next weekend’s Bahrain Grand Prix weekend, to set the fastest time of the day.

Russell also bolted on the C4s for his final run of the test and lapped 0.046s shy of Leclerc’s time. Zhou did likewise and got to within three tenths of a second of their pace.

Leclerc’s fastest time was 0.433s faster than Red Bull’s world champion Max Verstappen, who topped the opening day of running, who set his best time of 1m30.755s for fourth on the C3 compound that will be the season-opening event’s soft tyre.

Yuki Tsunoda was fifth in Red Bull’s junior team, RB, also running C4s, ahead of Alex Albon (Williams), Oscar Piastri (McLaren) and Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin).

Carlos Sainz’s 1m29.921s, set using the C4 tyre during yesterday’s running, remained the fastest time of the week. He was ninth quickest today, having only run in the morning.

Read Also:

What happened in Bahrain F1 testing’s Day 3 morning session?

The final day of testing was halted after only 27 minutes when a drain cover came loose on the outside kerb approaching Turn 11 – the same spot where another drain was dislodged and disrupted running on Thursday.

It appeared Red Bull's Sergio Perez ran over the loose drain but avoided major car damage, and the session was stopped for 1h17m in total for repairs and checks across the rest of the track.

Sainz set the pace with a time of 1m31.247s, 0.236s ahead of Perez with Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) a further half a second in arrears.

McLaren was limited to just 20 laps with Lando Norris due to a suspected clutch problem, while Valtteri Bottas was restricted to 28 laps for Sauber as the team worked on the floor and rear end of the car. 

Read Also:

2024 Bahrain F1 test, Day 3 morning session results:

Pos Driver Team Time Gap Laps Tyres
1 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 1:31.247   61 C3
2 Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing 1:31.483 +0.236s 43 C3
3 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1:31.999 +0.752s 48 C5
4 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 1:32.038 +0.791s 46 C3
5 Lando Norris Mclaren 1:32.108 +0.861s 20 C3
6 Alexander Albon Williams 1:32.583 +1.336s 32 C3
7 Kevin Magnussen Haas 1:33.053 +1.806s 78 C3
8 Esteban Ocon Alpine 1:33.079 +1.832s 55 C3
9 Valtteri Bottas Sauber 1:33.528 +2.281s 28 C3
10 Daniel Ricciardo RB 1:37.015 +5.768s 70 C1
Read Also:

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article 2024 Bahrain F1 test: Leclerc fastest from Russell on final day
Next article Norris: No regrets over new McLaren F1 deal amid Hamilton Ferrari switch

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Charles Bradley
More from
Charles Bradley
2024 F1 Bahrain GP: How to watch, TV times on ESPN

2024 F1 Bahrain GP: How to watch, TV times on ESPN

Formula 1
Bahrain GP

2024 F1 Bahrain GP: How to watch, TV times on ESPN 2024 F1 Bahrain GP: How to watch, TV times on ESPN

Video: Watch our Bahrain F1 pre-season test review

Video: Watch our Bahrain F1 pre-season test review

Formula 1
Pre-Season Test

Video: Watch our Bahrain F1 pre-season test review Video: Watch our Bahrain F1 pre-season test review

How a Brazilian F1 pioneer lifted Lotus after Rindt's tragic loss

How a Brazilian F1 pioneer lifted Lotus after Rindt's tragic loss

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

How a Brazilian F1 pioneer lifted Lotus after Rindt's tragic loss How a Brazilian F1 pioneer lifted Lotus after Rindt's tragic loss

Latest news

Shane van Gisbergen "stoked" after third-place finish at Atlanta

Shane van Gisbergen "stoked" after third-place finish at Atlanta

NSXF NASCAR XFINITY
Atlanta

Shane van Gisbergen "stoked" after third-place finish at Atlanta Shane van Gisbergen "stoked" after third-place finish at Atlanta

Austin Hill stretches fuel, steals Atlanta Xfinity win

Austin Hill stretches fuel, steals Atlanta Xfinity win

NSXF NASCAR XFINITY
Atlanta

Austin Hill stretches fuel, steals Atlanta Xfinity win Austin Hill stretches fuel, steals Atlanta Xfinity win

What is the difference between F1 push-rod and pull-rod suspension?

What is the difference between F1 push-rod and pull-rod suspension?

F1 Formula 1

What is the difference between F1 push-rod and pull-rod suspension? What is the difference between F1 push-rod and pull-rod suspension?

With new team, Kyle Busch wins Atlanta Truck race

With new team, Kyle Busch wins Atlanta Truck race

NSTR NASCAR Truck
Atlanta

With new team, Kyle Busch wins Atlanta Truck race With new team, Kyle Busch wins Atlanta Truck race

Prime

Discover prime content
Why the Red Bull/RB F1 alliance controversy is not going to disappear

Why the Red Bull/RB F1 alliance controversy is not going to disappear

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Pre-Season Test
By Jonathan Noble

Why the Red Bull/RB F1 alliance controversy is not going to disappear Why the Red Bull/RB F1 alliance controversy is not going to disappear

How Steiner’s exit underlines the changed role of F1’s team bosses

How Steiner’s exit underlines the changed role of F1’s team bosses

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By GP Racing

How Steiner’s exit underlines the changed role of F1’s team bosses How Steiner’s exit underlines the changed role of F1’s team bosses

Why it's a Red Bull vs Ferrari battle in F1 2024 testing's long run times

Why it's a Red Bull vs Ferrari battle in F1 2024 testing's long run times

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Pre-Season Test
By Alex Kalinauckas

Why it's a Red Bull vs Ferrari battle in F1 2024 testing's long run times Why it's a Red Bull vs Ferrari battle in F1 2024 testing's long run times

What we learned from day three of 2024 F1 testing in Bahrain

What we learned from day three of 2024 F1 testing in Bahrain

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Pre-Season Test
By Jake Boxall-Legge

What we learned from day three of 2024 F1 testing in Bahrain What we learned from day three of 2024 F1 testing in Bahrain

View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

USA