F1 testing results: Full 2024 Bahrain pre-season lap times
Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz set the fastest time across three days of pre-season testing in Bahrain, ahead of the 2024 Formula 1 World Championship.
Sainz set the quickest time on the second of the three days of testing, before the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix at the Sakhir circuit on 2 March.
However, he set his lap using the C4 Pirelli tyre, which is not available next weekend.
His Ferrari team-mate Charles Leclerc was second quickest overall, setting his best time on the final day, as did George Russell for Mercedes and Zhou Guanyu for Sauber. They all used the C4 for their fastest times.
Red Bull Racing’s Sergio Perez (who was quickest overall in this test last year) and Max Verstappen lapped within a tenth of each other in fifth and sixth using the C3 tyre, which will be the soft next weekend.
Yuki Tsunoda was seventh for RB, the rebranded AlphaTauri team, ahead of Alex Albon (Williams), Oscar Piastri (McLaren) and Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes).
Aston Martin, Haas and Alpine ended the three days of running without a car in the top 10 places.
Full Bahrain testing results: Sainz fastest for Ferrari
|Pos
|Driver (Car/Engine)
|21 Feb
|22 Feb
|23 Feb
|1
|Carlos Sainz Jr.
Ferrari SF-24 / Ferrari 066/12
|1'32.584
69
|1'29.921
84
|1'31.247
71
|2
|Charles Leclerc
Ferrari SF-24 / Ferrari 066/12
|1'33.247
64
|1'31.750
54
|1'30.322
74
|3
|George Russell
Mercedes F1 W15 E Performance / M15
|1'34.109
122
|1'30.368
67
|4
|Zhou Guanyu
Sauber C44 / Ferrari 066/12
|1'33.871
63
|1'33.715
38
|1'30.647
85
|5
|Sergio Pérez
Red Bull RB20 / Honda RBPT H002
|1'30.679
129
|1'31.483
53
|6
|Max Verstappen
Red Bull RB20 / Honda RBPT H002
|1'31.344
143
|1'30.755
66
|7
|Yuki Tsunoda
RB VCARB 01 / Honda RBPT H002
|1'34.136
64
|1'38.074
40
|1'30.775
53
|8
|Alexander Albon
Williams FW46 / Mercedes F1 M15
|1'34.587
40
|1'30.984
121
|9
|Oscar Piastri
McLaren MCL38 / Mercedes F1 M15
|1'33.658
57
|1'32.328
35
|1'31.030
91
|10
|Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes F1 W15 E Performance / M15
|1'31.066
123
|1'31.999
49
|11
|Fernando Alonso
Aston Martin AMR24 / Mercedes F1 M15
|1'33.385
77
|1'33.053
31
|1'31.159
75
|12
|Lando Norris
McLaren MCL38 / Mercedes F1 M15
|1'32.484
73
|1'31.256
52
|1'32.108
20
|13
|Daniel Ricciardo
RB VCARB 01 / Honda RBPT H002
|1'32.599
52
|1'31.361
88
|1'37.015
70
|14
|Nico Hülkenberg
Haas VF-24 / Ferrari 066/10
|1'35.906
82
|1'37.509
31
|1'31.686
89
|15
|Lance Stroll
Aston Martin AMR24 / Mercedes F1 M15
|1'33.007
54
|1'32.029
96
|1'32.038
46
|16
|Esteban Ocon
Alpine A524 / Renault E-Tech RE24
|1'34.677
60
|1'32.061
78
|1'33.079
55
|17
|Pierre Gasly
Alpine A524 / Renault E-Tech RE24
|1'32.805
61
|1'33.804
33
|1'32.149
47
|18
|Valtteri Bottas
Sauber C44 / Ferrari 066/12
|1'34.431
68
|1'32.227
97
|1'33.528
28
|19
|Logan Sargeant
Williams FW46 / Mercedes F1 M15
|1'33.882
21
|1'32.578
117
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
Haas VF-24 / Ferrari 066/10
|1'35.692
66
|1'36.611
93
|1'33.053
80
Who recorded the most mileage in Bahrain F1 testing?
Haas F1 Team did score one victory, by recording the most laps across the three days of running, with Kevin Magnussen logging the most mileage of any driver.
At the other end of the scale, Williams was at the bottom of the chart – and fell just short of the 300 lap mark. Logan Sargeant got the least amount of running at 138 laps.
Bahrain testing team stats: Haas runs most laps
|Seq.
|Make
|Laps
|km
|1
|Haas
|441
|2386
|2
|Ferrari
|416
|2251
|3
|Red Bull
|391
|2116
|4
|Sauber
|379
|2051
|5
|Aston Martin
|379
|2051
|6
|RB
|367
|1986
|7
|Mercedes
|361
|1953
|8
|Alpine
|334
|1807
|9
|McLaren
|328
|1775
|10
|Williams
|299
|1618
Bahrain testing driver stats: Magnussen gets most mileage
|Seq.
|Driver
|Laps
|km
|1
|Kevin Magnussen
|239
|1293
|2
|Carlos Sainz Jr.
|224
|1212
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|210
|1136
|4
|Max Verstappen
|209
|1131
|5
|Nico Hülkenberg
|202
|1093
|6
|Lance Stroll
|196
|1060
|7
|Esteban Ocon
|193
|1044
|8
|Valtteri Bottas
|193
|1044
|9
|Charles Leclerc
|192
|1039
|10
|George Russell
|189
|1022
|11
|Zhou Guanyu
|186
|1006
|12
|Oscar Piastri
|183
|990
|13
|Fernando Alonso
|183
|990
|14
|Sergio Pérez
|182
|984
|15
|Lewis Hamilton
|172
|930
|16
|Alexander Albon
|161
|871
|17
|Yuki Tsunoda
|157
|849
|18
|Lando Norris
|145
|784
|19
|Pierre Gasly
|141
|763
|20
|Logan Sargeant
|138
|746
Bahrain testing engine stats: Mercedes on top
|Seq.
|Engine
|Laps
|km
|1
|Mercedes
|1367
|7398
|2
|Ferrari
|1236
|6689
|3
|Honda RBPT
|758
|4102
|4
|Renault
|334
|1807
