Formula 1 Pre-Season Test
Results

F1 testing results: Full 2024 Bahrain pre-season lap times

Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz set the fastest time across three days of pre-season testing in Bahrain, ahead of the 2024 Formula 1 World Championship.

Charles Bradley
Charles Bradley
Upd:

Watch: Time for the Debrief - F1 2024 Pre Season Testing Day 3 Reaction

Sainz set the quickest time on the second of the three days of testing, before the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix at the Sakhir circuit on 2 March.

However, he set his lap using the C4 Pirelli tyre, which is not available next weekend.

His Ferrari team-mate Charles Leclerc was second quickest overall, setting his best time on the final day, as did George Russell for Mercedes and Zhou Guanyu for Sauber. They all used the C4 for their fastest times.

Red Bull Racing’s Sergio Perez (who was quickest overall in this test last year) and Max Verstappen lapped within a tenth of each other in fifth and sixth using the C3 tyre, which will be the soft next weekend.

Yuki Tsunoda was seventh for RB, the rebranded AlphaTauri team, ahead of Alex Albon (Williams), Oscar Piastri (McLaren) and Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes).

Aston Martin, Haas and Alpine ended the three days of running without a car in the top 10 places.

Full Bahrain testing results: Sainz fastest for Ferrari

Pos   Driver (Car/Engine)  21 Feb   22 Feb   23 Feb 
1 Carlos Sainz Jr.
Ferrari SF-24 / Ferrari 066/12		 1'32.584
69		 1'29.921
84		 1'31.247
71
2 Charles Leclerc
Ferrari SF-24 / Ferrari 066/12		 1'33.247
64		 1'31.750
54		 1'30.322
74
3 George Russell
Mercedes F1 W15 E Performance / M15		 1'34.109
122		   1'30.368
67
4 Zhou Guanyu
Sauber C44 / Ferrari 066/12		 1'33.871
63		 1'33.715
38		 1'30.647
85
5 Sergio Pérez
Red Bull RB20 / Honda RBPT H002		   1'30.679
129		 1'31.483
53
6 Max Verstappen
Red Bull RB20 / Honda RBPT H002		 1'31.344
143		   1'30.755
66
7 Yuki Tsunoda
RB VCARB 01 / Honda RBPT H002		 1'34.136
64		 1'38.074
40		 1'30.775
53
8 Alexander Albon
Williams FW46 / Mercedes F1 M15		 1'34.587
40		   1'30.984
121
9 Oscar Piastri
McLaren MCL38 / Mercedes F1 M15		 1'33.658
57		 1'32.328
35		 1'31.030
91
10 Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes F1 W15 E Performance / M15		   1'31.066
123		 1'31.999
49
11 Fernando Alonso
Aston Martin AMR24 / Mercedes F1 M15		 1'33.385
77		 1'33.053
31		 1'31.159
75
12 Lando Norris
McLaren MCL38 / Mercedes F1 M15 		 1'32.484
73		 1'31.256
52		 1'32.108
20
13 Daniel Ricciardo
RB VCARB 01 / Honda RBPT H002		 1'32.599
52		 1'31.361
88		 1'37.015
70
14 Nico Hülkenberg
Haas VF-24 / Ferrari 066/10		 1'35.906
82		 1'37.509
31		 1'31.686
89
15 Lance Stroll
Aston Martin AMR24 / Mercedes F1 M15		 1'33.007
54		 1'32.029
96		 1'32.038
46
16 Esteban Ocon
Alpine A524 / Renault E-Tech RE24		 1'34.677
60		 1'32.061
78		 1'33.079
55
17 Pierre Gasly
Alpine A524 / Renault E-Tech RE24		 1'32.805
61		 1'33.804
33		 1'32.149
47
18 Valtteri Bottas
Sauber C44 / Ferrari 066/12		 1'34.431
68		 1'32.227
97		 1'33.528
28
19 Logan Sargeant
Williams FW46 / Mercedes F1 M15		 1'33.882
21		 1'32.578
117		  
20 Kevin Magnussen
Haas VF-24 / Ferrari 066/10		 1'35.692
66		 1'36.611
93		 1'33.053
80

Who recorded the most mileage in Bahrain F1 testing?

Haas F1 Team did score one victory, by recording the most laps across the three days of running, with Kevin Magnussen logging the most mileage of any driver.

At the other end of the scale, Williams was at the bottom of the chart – and fell just short of the 300 lap mark. Logan Sargeant got the least amount of running at 138 laps.

Bahrain testing team stats: Haas runs most laps

Seq.   Make   Laps   km 
1 Haas 441 2386
2 Ferrari 416 2251
3 Red Bull 391 2116
4 Sauber 379 2051
5 Aston Martin 379 2051
6 RB 367 1986
7 Mercedes 361 1953
8 Alpine 334 1807
9 McLaren 328 1775
10 Williams 299 1618

Bahrain testing driver stats: Magnussen gets most mileage

Seq.   Driver   Laps   km 
1 Kevin Magnussen 239 1293
2 Carlos Sainz Jr. 224 1212
3 Daniel Ricciardo 210 1136
4 Max Verstappen 209 1131
5 Nico Hülkenberg 202 1093
6 Lance Stroll 196 1060
7 Esteban Ocon 193 1044
8 Valtteri Bottas 193 1044
9 Charles Leclerc 192 1039
10 George Russell 189 1022
11 Zhou Guanyu 186 1006
12 Oscar Piastri 183 990
13 Fernando Alonso 183 990
14 Sergio Pérez 182 984
15 Lewis Hamilton 172 930
16 Alexander Albon 161 871
17 Yuki Tsunoda 157 849
18 Lando Norris 145 784
19 Pierre Gasly 141 763
20 Logan Sargeant 138 746

Bahrain testing engine stats: Mercedes on top

Seq.   Engine   Laps   km 
1 Mercedes 1367 7398
2 Ferrari 1236 6689
3 Honda RBPT 758 4102
4 Renault 334 1807
Bahrain F1 testing: Tech images from the pitlane explained
Why it's a Red Bull vs Ferrari battle in F1 2024 testing's long run times

Charles Bradley
