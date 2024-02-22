All Series
Formula 1 Pre-Season Test

F1 testing results: Ferrari's Sainz tops second day in Bahrain

Carlos Sainz led the second day of Formula 1 2024 testing in Bahrain for Ferrari, beating the opposition by 0.758s.

Charles Bradley
Charles Bradley
Upd:

Watch: Drainage Covers Round 2 - F1 2024 Pre Season Testing Day 2 Reaction

Sainz set the pace at Bahrain International Circuit in the second of three days of testing, ahead of Red Bull’s Sergio Perez and Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes.

The afternoon session was pulled forward by an hour, which meant ran for five hours rather than four, after two hours were lost in the morning when Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc dislodged a drain cover on the run to Turn 11.

The debris was struck by both the Ferrari driver and Hamilton, causing a red flag.

2024 Bahrain F1 test, Day 2 results:

Pos Driver Team Time Gap Laps Tyres
1 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 1:29.921   84 C4
2 Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing 1:30.679 +0.758s 129 C3
3 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1:31.066 +1.145s 123 C3
4 Lando Norris Mclaren 1:31.256 +1.335s 52 C3
5 Daniel Ricciardo RB 1:31.361 +1.440s 88 C4
6 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1:31.750 +1.829s 54 C3
7 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 1:32.029 +2.108s 96 C3
8 Esteban Ocon Alpine 1:32.061 +2.140s 78 C3
9 Valtteri Bottas Sauber 1:32.227 +2.306s 97 C3
10 Oscar Piastri Mclaren 1:32.328 +2.407s 35 C3
11 Logan Sargeant Williams 1:32.578 +2.657s 117 C3
12 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 1:33.053 +3.132s 31 C3
13 Zhou Guanyu Sauber 1:33.715 +3.794s 38 C3
14 Pierre Gasly Alpine 1:33.804 +3.883s 33 C3
15 Kevin Magnussen Haas 1:36.611 +6.690s 93 C3
16 Nico Hulkenberg Haas 1:37.509 +7.588s 31 C3
17 Yuki Tsunoda RB 1:38.074 +8.153s 40 C3

What happened in Bahrain F1 testing, Day 2?

Running the C4 tyre in the Pirelli range, which won’t be available in next weekend’s season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix, Sainz lapped in 1m29.921s, compared to Max Verstappen’s 1m31.344s from yesterday on the harder C3 compound – which will be the designated soft tyre next weekend.

Sainz’s best time was 0.758s clear of Perez, who set his best time in the final 20 minutes of the session, with Hamilton a further four tenths behind – the latter pair setting their fastest laps like the majority on the C3 tyre.

McLaren’s Lando Norris was fourth quickest, the top four all beating Verstappen’s Wednesday time, from Daniel Ricciardo’s RB (set on the C4).

Leclerc’s time from the morning stood as the sixth fastest time of the day, ahead of Lance Stroll (Aston Martin), Esteban Ocon (Alpine) and Valtteri Bottas (Sauber).

Despite encountering technical problems in both sessions, that cost Red Bull some valuable track time, Perez logged the most laps at 129.

What happened in Bahrain F1 testing’s Day 2 morning session?

Leclerc topped the morning session with a lap of 1m31.750s, over half a tenth ahead of Oscar Piastri (McLaren) and Logan Sargeant’s Williams.

After Leclerc hit the drain cover, red flags were quickly shown after two hours and 22 minutes of running and, following a delay of 40 minutes, it was announced that the session would not be resumed.

This was particularly bad news for Perez, who had completed the fewest laps of any driver (20) following an earlier brake problem which had already confined him to the garage for over half an hour.

2024 Bahrain F1 test, Day 2 morning session results:

Pos Driver Team Time Gap Laps Tyres
1 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1:31.750   36 C3
2 Oscar Piastri Mclaren 1:32.328 +0.578s 35 C3
3 Logan Sargeant Williams 1:32.578 +0.828s 30 C3
4 Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing 1:32.879 +1.129s 20 C3
5 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 1:33.053 +1.303s 31 C3
6 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1:33.225 +1.475s 39 C3
7 Zhou Guanyu Sauber 1:33.715 +1.965s 38 C3
8 Pierre Gasly Alpine 1:33.804 +2.054s 33 C3
9 Nico Hulkenberg Haas 1:37.509 +5.759s 31 C3
10 Yuki Tsunoda RB 1:38.074 +6.324s 40 C3
Previous article 2024 Bahrain F1 test: Sainz quickest from Perez on Day 2
Next article Stella: First sight of Red Bull RB20 F1 car made me go “wow”

