Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Mazepin proposes Haas F1 staff incentive scheme for 2022 Next / The potential benefits of losing the F1 constructors' title
Formula 1 / Qatar GP News

F1 title rivals' war of words too much, says Seidl

By:

McLaren Formula 1 boss Andreas Seidl says he would never allow his team to unleash the kind of criticisms that earned Red Bull’s Christian Horner an FIA warning at last weekend’s Qatar Grand Prix.

F1 title rivals' war of words too much, says Seidl

Horner was summoned to see the stewards after the race in Losail for having hit out at a 'rogue marshal' who he blamed for putting out the yellow flags in qualifying that earned Max Verstappen a grid penalty.

The FIA was clear that it could not accept its officials being criticised in such a manner, and Horner duly apologised for his words, both in private to them and later in public via the media.

Horner confessed that his comments were made under the pressure of competition, with his team locked in a tight fight for the F1 title with Mercedes.

Read Also:

The remarks are the latest in a series of salvos that have been fired between Horner and Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff as the scrutiny on their squads ramp up.

But while Seidl accepts that the soap opera that takes place off track is part of the attraction of F1, he thinks there is a line that his team would not cross when it came to speaking out.

"If you watch everything which is ongoing at the moment, it is clear, obviously, there's a lot at stake," explained Seidl when asked for his opinions on the matter.

"It's different to the battles we are in further back, and is obviously great to a certain degree for the fans, and for the show, because in the end it should be entertainment as well.

"But I definitely think that some of the comments we've seen in recent weeks, it's definitely not something I could imagine would come from us in such a situation.

"I think it's very important, and it doesn't matter if you fight for wins, or if you are last, that you always keep respect for the competitors, for the FIA, for F1.

"We are in this together, and it is important that there is respect for the volunteers who help us, in the end, to put on these race weekends."

Christian Horner, Team Principal, Red Bull Racing

Christian Horner, Team Principal, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

F1 race director Michael Masi revealed after the Qatar race that he had alerted the stewards to Horner's marshal comments, which had been said to Sky before the race.

Masi explained that there was no way he could accept any criticism of safety marshals, who do their job to protect the drivers.

"I think you should not attack any person, and particularly when we have thousands of volunteer marshals around the world that give up a huge amount of time globally," he said.

"Without them this sport that everyone has very close to their heart, and all of them give up a huge amount of their time, won't happen.

"I will defend every volunteer official, and every official around every race track around the world, [and stress] that that is not accepted."

shares
comments
Mazepin proposes Haas F1 staff incentive scheme for 2022
Previous article

Mazepin proposes Haas F1 staff incentive scheme for 2022
Next article

The potential benefits of losing the F1 constructors' title

The potential benefits of losing the F1 constructors' title
Load comments
Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
Mazepin proposes Haas F1 staff incentive scheme for 2022
Formula 1

Mazepin proposes Haas F1 staff incentive scheme for 2022

Red Bull still needs fix for 'flappy' wing problems Qatar GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Red Bull still needs fix for 'flappy' wing problems

The invisible enemy that's made Hamilton's title charge tougher Prime
Formula 1

The invisible enemy that's made Hamilton's title charge tougher

McLaren More from
McLaren
McLaren: F1 triple-header points haul "painful"
Video Inside
Formula 1

McLaren: F1 triple-header points haul "painful"

F1 Form Guide: Qatar Grand Prix Qatar GP
Formula 1

F1 Form Guide: Qatar Grand Prix

The next-level gaming studio boosting McLaren's F1 appeal Prime
Formula 1

The next-level gaming studio boosting McLaren's F1 appeal

Latest news

The potential benefits of losing the F1 constructors' title Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

The potential benefits of losing the F1 constructors' title

F1 title rivals' war of words too much, says Seidl
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 title rivals' war of words too much, says Seidl

Mazepin proposes Haas F1 staff incentive scheme for 2022
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mazepin proposes Haas F1 staff incentive scheme for 2022

Ferrari "never compromised" 2022 F1 car in fight for third
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari "never compromised" 2022 F1 car in fight for third

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The potential benefits of losing the F1 constructors' title Prime

The potential benefits of losing the F1 constructors' title

As the battle continues to rage over the F1 2021 drivers' championship, teams up and down the grid are turning their attentions to the prize money attributed to each position in the constructors' standings. But F1's sliding scale rules governing windtunnel and CFD use will soften the blow for those who miss out on the top places

Formula 1
4m
The invisible enemy that's made Hamilton's title charge tougher Prime

The invisible enemy that's made Hamilton's title charge tougher

After winning his past few Formula 1 titles as a canter, Lewis Hamilton currently trails Max Verstappen by eight points heading into the final double-header of 2021. Although Red Bull has been his biggest on-track challenge, Hamilton feels that he has just as much to grapple with away from the circuit

Formula 1
Nov 24, 2021
Why F1's inconvenient penalties have to stay Prime

Why F1's inconvenient penalties have to stay

OPINION: Quibbles over the length of time taken by Formula 1's stewards over decisions are entirely valid. But however inconvenient it is, there can be no questioning the importance of having clearly defined rules that everyone understands and can stick to. Recent events have shown that ambiguity could have big consequences

Formula 1
Nov 23, 2021
The mistakes Red Bull cannot afford to repeat in F1 2021's title fight climax Prime

The mistakes Red Bull cannot afford to repeat in F1 2021's title fight climax

OPINION: Red Bull has had Formula 1’s fastest package for most of 2021, but in several of the title run-in events it has wasted the RB16B’s potential. It cannot afford to do so again with Lewis Hamilton motoring back towards Max Verstappen in the drivers’ standings with two rounds remaining

Formula 1
Nov 23, 2021
Qatar Grand Prix driver ratings Prime

Qatar Grand Prix driver ratings

Qatar was a virtual unknown for most as Formula 1 made its inaugural visit to the Gulf state, and tyre management quickly emerged as an even more critical factor than normal. Perhaps then it should come as no surprise that two of the championship's elder statesmen produced standout drives

Formula 1
Nov 22, 2021
How Hamilton dominated in Qatar despite missing a key Mercedes advantage Prime

How Hamilton dominated in Qatar despite missing a key Mercedes advantage

There was simply no stopping Lewis Hamilton on Formula 1's first visit to Qatar. The Mercedes driver eased to pole position and led every lap to secure an utterly dominant victory - even without a key Mercedes weapon in his arsenal to increase the heat on Red Bull heading into the final two races of the gripping 2021 title race

Formula 1
Nov 22, 2021
Qatar's long-term plans for a "World Cup every single year" Prime

Qatar's long-term plans for a "World Cup every single year"

Qatar is preparing to host the football World Cup next year, but will be thrown into the sporting spotlight this weekend as Formula 1 prepares to race in the country. Ahead of a 10-year deal to hold a grand prix from 2023 onwards, it's a much-needed opportunity to highlight reforms in the country

Formula 1
Nov 20, 2021
The times that reinforce Mercedes' strong start to F1's first Qatar GP Prime

The times that reinforce Mercedes' strong start to F1's first Qatar GP

Mercedes arrived in Qatar off the back of Lewis Hamilton’s stunning win in Brazil and it ended the first day of running on top at the Losail track. While it’s not just on one-lap pace where the Black Arrows squad looks good again versus Red Bull, there’s signs of encouragement in the data for Max Verstappen’s squad too...

Formula 1
Nov 19, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.