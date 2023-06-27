F1 to trial own paddock power station to slash carbon emissions

As part of the championship’s push to be net carbon zero by 2030, F1’s chiefs have been looking at areas where more sustainable solutions can be introduced.

One idea, which is now being rolled out at the Red Bull Ring this weekend, is a central power generation farm that it is hoped can cut emissions by around 90%.

The farm, which will be located at the inside of the final corner, will deliver power to the paddock, garages and pitlane – including the pit wall, timing rooms and the main broadcast centre.

It is to be powered by sustainable sources, including hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO) biofuel and 600 square metres of solar panels.

F1’s logistics director Ian Stone said: “We're going to be powering everybody from a single sustainable power station.

“The aim here is to basically stop the teams being dependent on generators. They all bring their own equipment, and they all fuel their own generators because the local infrastructure doesn't support them on demand.

“So we've physically put this generator farm in place, and will run a very complex power distribution network to all of the key points so that the teams can plug in - whether it be for their trucks or their motorhomes.”

Calculations of the carbon emissions savings that can be made from the farm are quite dramatic, according to Stone.

“Our estimation is that in 2022, there were around 200 tonnes of CO2 produced [at the Austrian Grand Prix],” he explained. “We're looking at, subject to receiving that data, to reduce that to around 10 tonnes of CO2.”

The use of the power station in Austria is a one-off for now, but F1 wants to analyse its impact and the data from the weekend to see if it can be rolled out at future events.

Ellen Jones, Head of ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) at F1, added: “Formula 1's approach to driving innovation that creates meaningful impact and influence on the wider world goes beyond hybrid engines and sustainable fuels.

“This approach drives everything we do, including how we run our own operations, and the trial in Austria is the latest example of this, demonstrating the commitment from Formula 1 and key stakeholders to develop new ways of working.

“Using the latest technology and innovations, we’re continuing to explore new opportunities to deliver events in a more sustainable way to reduce our carbon footprint.”