Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Mercedes brain drain not behind F1 slump, says Wolff Next / Why F1 is such a good deal for Alfa Romeo
Formula 1 News

F1 to trial tweaked qualifying format in 2023

Formula 1 is to trial a revised format for qualifying at select events next year as part of a shake-up of the tyre rules.

Jonathan Noble
By:
F1 to trial tweaked qualifying format in 2023
Listen to this article

With the FIA wanting to cut back on the number of tyres used on a GP weekend, F1 teams last week backed plans to reduce the number of sets available to drivers from 13 to 11 at two events in 2023.

A statement from the governing body stated that: "This will be done to evaluate the impact of the reduction in tyre allocation on track-running, with the overall intention to move to more sustainable use of tyres in the future."

It has now emerged that the experiments to reduce the number of tyre sets available will also be twinned with a new approach to qualifying for the two grands prix that are selected.

Whereas currently drivers are completely free to choose which tyres are used in the three segments of qualifying, for the trial next year, the tyre compound choice will be mandated for each section.

In revised regulations published by the FIA, it was confirmed that drivers will be forced to use the hard tyre in Q1, the medium tyre in Q2 and the soft tyre in Q3.

If any of the sessions are declared wet, then tyre choice will become free.

As well as forcing drivers to use a specific compound in each segment, the tyre usage shake-up will also shift the number of each set that is available over the chosen grand prix weekends.

Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR22, Fernando Alonso, Alpine A522,and Esteban Ocon, Alpine A522

Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR22, Fernando Alonso, Alpine A522,and Esteban Ocon, Alpine A522

Photo by: Carl Bingham / Motorsport Images

Currently, out of the 13 sets that are available to drivers on a non sprint race weekend (including the 'extra' soft for Q3 runners), the rule dictate that drivers are given eight softs, three mediums and two hards.

For the two events where the qualifying experiment will take place, drivers will have access to four softs, four mediums and three hards.

The change of approach should ensure that drivers use a wider variety of tyres through the race weekend, so there is less waste at the end of a grand prix weekend.

Beyond the evaluation of new tyre allocation and qualifying for 2023, the FIA has also approved plans for tests to take place at two grands prix this year for development rubber.

Read Also:

The rules states that the extra specifications of dry-weather tyres can be run during P2 at non-sprint race weekends by any drivers, including rookies who have to run in some sessions this year as part of a new regulation to help younger drivers.

shares
comments

Related video

Mercedes brain drain not behind F1 slump, says Wolff
Previous article

Mercedes brain drain not behind F1 slump, says Wolff
Next article

Why F1 is such a good deal for Alfa Romeo

Why F1 is such a good deal for Alfa Romeo
Load comments
Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
Why tyre balance is proving critical to F1 2022 performance swings
Formula 1

Why tyre balance is proving critical to F1 2022 performance swings

Williams F1 engineers asked if entire car could be stripped of paint
Formula 1

Williams F1 engineers asked if entire car could be stripped of paint

The small details where Hamilton can make the difference for Mercedes Prime
Formula 1

The small details where Hamilton can make the difference for Mercedes

Latest news

Exciting F1 racing “first and foremost” in Miami GP track design
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Exciting F1 racing “first and foremost” in Miami GP track design

Tony Brooks obituary: 1950s F1 race-winner dies aged 90
Formula 1 Formula 1

Tony Brooks obituary: 1950s F1 race-winner dies aged 90

Why tyre balance is proving critical to F1 2022 performance swings
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why tyre balance is proving critical to F1 2022 performance swings

The other Ferrari on F1’s podium: Why drivers celebrate with Trento wine
Formula 1 Formula 1

The other Ferrari on F1’s podium: Why drivers celebrate with Trento wine

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Miami is a central chapter of F1 2022's biggest storyline Prime

Why Miami is a central chapter of F1 2022's biggest storyline

OPINION: Formula 1’s most-anticipated new event for a decade is finally happening with the first Miami Grand Prix. But when predicting which of Ferrari or Red Bull might prevail in the latest title fight battle, assessing the changes made since a similar race at the start of 2022 provides the key clues

Formula 1
11 h
The small details where Hamilton can make the difference for Mercedes Prime

The small details where Hamilton can make the difference for Mercedes

Finishing a lapped 13th in the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix was a bitter pill for Lewis Hamilton to swallow and encapsulated Mercedes' current Formula 1 struggles. But as a recent paddock insider explains, despite being saddled with an ineffective car, the seven-time world champion can have great unseen influence in its recovery

Formula 1
May 2, 2022
How Imola exposed the success and failure of F1's 2022 rules Prime

How Imola exposed the success and failure of F1's 2022 rules

Four rounds into Formula 1’s new era has provided a timely juncture to assess whether the new rules have achieved the intended target of closer racing. While there have been some wins and losses, overall it remains on the right track

Formula 1
Apr 28, 2022
What Russell's current Mercedes form means for his F1 future Prime

What Russell's current Mercedes form means for his F1 future

OPINION: It would not have taken much for Mercedes to have had a very different weekend at Imola, even if a podium was always out of reach. As it was, George Russell led the line for the Silver Arrows, far ahead of Lewis Hamilton. Here’s how he got there and why such troubled times may benefit both team and younger driver in the years to come

Formula 1
Apr 27, 2022
Why Imola's step back in time is refreshing for F1's future Prime

Why Imola's step back in time is refreshing for F1's future

OPINION: Although Imola hardly yielded a classic Formula 1 race in the 2022 edition of the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, the atmosphere that enveloped the round underlined the value of hosting F1 races at classic venues, a scarcity in the championship's recent visits to less historic environs

Formula 1
Apr 27, 2022
Why Leclerc must learn to curb his overconfidence in F1 title fight Prime

Why Leclerc must learn to curb his overconfidence in F1 title fight

OPINION: After a near-perfect opening trio of races to kick off 2022, Charles Leclerc revisited an old weakness at Imola when he got overconfident with the Variante Alta kerb and hit the barrier. From that error, Leclerc must learn to rein in his more overzealous moments if he is to fight for this year's Formula 1 title

Formula 1
Apr 26, 2022
Emilia Romagna Grand Prix Driver Ratings Prime

Emilia Romagna Grand Prix Driver Ratings

Formula 1's first rain-afflicted race under the new rules set at Imola produced an intriguing spectacle, despite the sprint race going some way to redressing the natural order after qualifying produced a mixed grid. But while Red Bull seized full advantage to secure a comfortable 1-2 in the race, several big names dropped the ball

Formula 1
Apr 25, 2022
How Ferrari's blunders gave Verstappen a lonely cruise at Imola Prime

How Ferrari's blunders gave Verstappen a lonely cruise at Imola

Ferrari was riding high coming into the first European round of the 2022 Formula 1 season, a first Imola victory since 2006 a distinct possibility. But the red cars ceded vital ground to Red Bull in the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, Max Verstappen romping to a comfortable win as Charles Leclerc spun away third place

Formula 1
Apr 25, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.