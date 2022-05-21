Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Spanish GP: Leclerc completes practice sweep in Barcelona Next / Alpine: F1 floor development worth "10 times" front wing
Formula 1 / Spanish GP News

F1 trials paddock robots to help fans in hospital meet drivers

Formula 1 has been trialling innovative robots that can roam around the paddock to connect hospitalised fans who cannot attend the race with their racing heroes.

Luke Smith
By:
F1 trials paddock robots to help fans in hospital meet drivers
Listen to this article

Upon arriving in the F1 paddock on Thursday, F1 Digital staff were seen working with a pair of robots that move on wheels and have a flat screen at the top fitted with a camera, standing at just over five-foot tall.

The fans are able to interact with drivers and paddock personnel through the screens showing their faces.

The robots are part of a new initiative by F1 to help fan engagement, and have been supplied by a French company called Awabot, which works with a number of major sporting organisations and teams. The AI technology has already been used by FC Barcelona, Paris-Saint Germain and at the FIA gala dinner in 2021.

Kevin Magnussen, Haas with a paddock robot

Kevin Magnussen, Haas with a paddock robot

Photo by: Luke Smith

As part of the trial, four fans will be connected to the paddock throughout the race weekend, all of whom are currently receiving treatment in hospital.

One of the fans connecting to the paddock with one of the robots was left tetraplegic following a car accident six years ago. He is able to drive the robot remotely using his eyes, allowing him to explore the paddock via the technology.

Another fan is a child who is currently receiving palliative care. The technology is being used to give them and their family the chance to get an experience of the F1 paddock.

Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri and Eric Abidal with an F1 paddock robot

Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri and Eric Abidal with an F1 paddock robot

Photo by: Luke Smith

One of Awabot’s ambassadors is former Barcelona footballer Eric Abidal, who has been in the paddock over the weekend as part of the trial. Awabot works closely with the Eric Abidal Foundation which works to promote the well-being of young people fighting against cancer.

Former France international Abidal had a liver tumour removed in 2011 and underwent a liver transplant the following year.

F1 has been trialling a lot of new technology to enhance fan experiences in recent years, including holding virtual driver meet-and-greets via screens entering the paddock at races during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Read Also:
shares
comments
Spanish GP: Leclerc completes practice sweep in Barcelona
Previous article

Spanish GP: Leclerc completes practice sweep in Barcelona
Next article

Alpine: F1 floor development worth "10 times" front wing

Alpine: F1 floor development worth "10 times" front wing
Load comments
Luke Smith More from
Luke Smith
Hamilton: I could have fought the Red Bulls in Spanish F1 GP Spanish GP
Formula 1

Hamilton: I could have fought the Red Bulls in Spanish F1 GP

Alonso to start last in home F1 race after engine change Spanish GP
Formula 1

Alonso to start last in home F1 race after engine change

Why Imola's step back in time is refreshing for F1's future Emilia Romagna GP Prime
Formula 1

Why Imola's step back in time is refreshing for F1's future

Latest news

F1 urges Spanish GP to fix 'unacceptable' traffic issues
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 urges Spanish GP to fix 'unacceptable' traffic issues

Ferrari: No warning of Leclerc's "sudden" Spain F1 engine failure
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari: No warning of Leclerc's "sudden" Spain F1 engine failure

Verstappen: Spanish F1 GP Turn 4 error "really caught me by surprise"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen: Spanish F1 GP Turn 4 error "really caught me by surprise"

Hamilton: I could have fought the Red Bulls in Spanish F1 GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton: I could have fought the Red Bulls in Spanish F1 GP

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Red Bull can win a Spanish GP that looked perfect for Ferrari Prime

Why Red Bull can win a Spanish GP that looked perfect for Ferrari

Formula 1's return to Spain on Friday ended with Ferrari leading the way from Mercedes, while Red Bull could only manage third fastest overall courtesy of Max Verstappen. But its chances of victory are far from remote with a deeper dig into the times despite Ferrari's strong start...

Formula 1
May 20, 2022
The key aspects of Porsche and Audi's planned F1 entries Prime

The key aspects of Porsche and Audi's planned F1 entries

The VW Group’s German superpowers of sportscar racing have all but confirmed they are coming to F1 when the next set of engine rules come into force in 2026. Here's why both manufacturers are all set to take the plunge, and crucially how it might work

Formula 1
May 19, 2022
How Vegas went from byword for F1 indifference to grand Liberty coup Prime

How Vegas went from byword for F1 indifference to grand Liberty coup

Holding a race in Las Vegas – party central, a city of dreams and decadence and, yes, more than a smattering of tackiness – has been on Liberty Media’s most-wanted list since it acquired Formula 1’s commercial rights. But, as LUKE SMITH explains, F1 has been here before and the relationship didn’t work out

Formula 1
May 18, 2022
Why de Vries' FP1 outing could add a new path to his current crossroads Prime

Why de Vries' FP1 outing could add a new path to his current crossroads

A Formula 2 and Formula E champion, Nyck de Vries is currently considering where his future in motorsport lies. Continuing in WEC and Formula E is possible and he's also courted glances Stateside after impressing in an IndyCar test. But ahead of his Formula 1 FP1 debut with Williams, he could have another option if he impresses...

Formula 1
May 18, 2022
Why Leclerc's crash shouldn't put off F1 drivers tasting history Prime

Why Leclerc's crash shouldn't put off F1 drivers tasting history

OPINION: For a demo run ahead of Monaco's Historique Grand Prix, Charles Leclerc was blessed with the opportunity to drive Niki Lauda's former Ferrari 312B3 - but a brake failure at Rascasse suggested Leclerc's Monaco hoodoo transcended contemporary F1. Although an awkward incident, Leclerc deserves credit for embracing F1's history.

Formula 1
May 18, 2022
Why the lack of "needle" between Red Bull and Ferrari is a mirage Prime

Why the lack of "needle" between Red Bull and Ferrari is a mirage

OPINION: The fight for the 2022 Formula 1 world titles between Red Bull and Ferrari so far features little of the public animosity that developed between the former and Mercedes last year. But that isn’t to say things are full on friendly or won’t get much worse very quickly…

Formula 1
May 17, 2022
The underdog F1 squad that thrust Senna into the limelight Prime

The underdog F1 squad that thrust Senna into the limelight

The Toleman TG184 was the car that could, according to legend, have given Ayrton Senna his first F1 win but for Alain Prost and Jacky Ickx at Monaco in 1984. That could be stretching the boundaries of the truth a little, but as STUART CODLING explains, the team's greatest legacy was in giving the Brazilian prodigy passed over by bigger outfits an opportunity

Formula 1
May 16, 2022
Why Aston Martin is unlikely to repeat Jaguar’s F1 mistakes Prime

Why Aston Martin is unlikely to repeat Jaguar’s F1 mistakes

Two famous manufacturer teams born out of humble midfield origins, splashing the cash while attempting to rise to the top of F1 in record time. There are clear parallels between Lawrence Stroll’s Aston Martin and the doomed Jaguar Racing project of 22 years ago, but Mark Gallagher believes struggling Aston can avoid a similar fate.

Formula 1
May 15, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.