Subscribe
Formula 1 United States GP
News

Verstappen: Red Bull "needs to understand" F1 US GP brake issue

Max Verstappen says Red Bull “needs to understand” the brake issue that hampered his Formula 1 United States Grand Prix victory charge.

Haydn Cobb
Author Haydn Cobb
Updated

The F1 world champion recorded the 50th win of his career and his 15th triumph in 2023 at the Circuit of the Americas, backing up his sprint race success from Saturday, but came under huge pressure from Lewis Hamilton late on as the Dutch driver had to manage a brake problem.

Verstappen was heard throughout the race complaining about his brakes over team radio and finished the race dropping time to Hamilton over the closing laps, eventually winning by just 2.225s.

After Red Bull changed his brakes overnight between the sprint race and the grand prix Verstappen was unsure what caused the problem and has asked the team to investigate it.

“We changed the brakes after yesterday and it was not good, I had no good feeling under braking, and I couldn’t really get on top of it for the whole race,” Verstappen told Sky Sports F1.

“This is something we need to understand because when you are not very confident around here under braking you just don’t have a nice feeling under braking and when you come off it.

“It can cost you quite a bit of lap time so it was a bit more difficult than I expected.

“I’ve never really struggled in braking so far in my F1 career but today it definitely was a problem.”

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1st position, on the podium with his trophy

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1st position, on the podium with his trophy

Red Bull team boss Christian Horner explained that Verstappen’s pace was compromised by the brake issue as it impacted his tyre temperatures but he wasn’t sure how much time it cost the Dutch driver.

“As soon as you start managing that issue, it interferes with your tyre temperatures and everything else. So I thought he did a very good job to do that,” Horner said.

“Difficult to predict what it cost in pace, but you could see he didn't enjoy the same advantage of pace, if you like that he had yesterday.

“I think it was [an issue] throughout the race. It was from very early in the first [stint]. He just wasn't getting the same feeling from the brake pedal that he had previously, and certainly you could see Checo's pace was strong again today.

“And all the deficits [compared to team-mate Sergio Perez] as you heard GP [Gianpiero Lambiase, Verstappen’s race engineer] say to him were in the braking zone, so for sure there was a bit left on the table today.”

Additional reporting by Jonathan Noble

Read Also:
shares
comments
Previous article Norris "just couldn't hold on" through tyre deg in F1 US GP
Next article Hamilton and Leclerc referred to F1 stewards for potential plank rules breach
Haydn Cobb
More from
Haydn Cobb
Hamilton didn't feel "singled out" by FIA over Qatar GP track cross incident

Hamilton didn't feel "singled out" by FIA over Qatar GP track cross incident

Formula 1
United States GP

Hamilton didn't feel "singled out" by FIA over Qatar GP track cross incident Hamilton didn't feel "singled out" by FIA over Qatar GP track cross incident

Verstappen says "everything went against us" in F1 Singapore GP

Verstappen says "everything went against us" in F1 Singapore GP

Formula 1
Singapore GP

Verstappen says "everything went against us" in F1 Singapore GP Verstappen says "everything went against us" in F1 Singapore GP

Gregoire Saucy: How an outsider demolished a rank of F1 juniors

Gregoire Saucy: How an outsider demolished a rank of F1 juniors

Prime
Prime
FRECA

Gregoire Saucy: How an outsider demolished a rank of F1 juniors Gregoire Saucy: How an outsider demolished a rank of F1 juniors

Latest news

Haas "very impressed" by Bearman after Mexico GP FP1 rookie run

Haas "very impressed" by Bearman after Mexico GP FP1 rookie run

F1 Formula 1
Mexico City GP

Haas "very impressed" by Bearman after Mexico GP FP1 rookie run Haas "very impressed" by Bearman after Mexico GP FP1 rookie run

Horner: F1's sprint parc ferme rules are a "joke"

Horner: F1's sprint parc ferme rules are a "joke"

F1 Formula 1
Mexico City GP

Horner: F1's sprint parc ferme rules are a "joke" Horner: F1's sprint parc ferme rules are a "joke"

2023 F1 Mexican Grand Prix session timings and preview

2023 F1 Mexican Grand Prix session timings and preview

F1 Formula 1
Mexico City GP

2023 F1 Mexican Grand Prix session timings and preview 2023 F1 Mexican Grand Prix session timings and preview

Evans: "Incredible" Rovanpera not catchable on pure driving in WRC Central Europe

Evans: "Incredible" Rovanpera not catchable on pure driving in WRC Central Europe

WRC WRC
Central Europe Rally

Evans: "Incredible" Rovanpera not catchable on pure driving in WRC Central Europe Evans: "Incredible" Rovanpera not catchable on pure driving in WRC Central Europe

Why Schumacher’s year out of racing has been no less busy

Why Schumacher’s year out of racing has been no less busy

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Mexico City GP

Why Schumacher’s year out of racing has been no less busy Why Schumacher’s year out of racing has been no less busy

Why Perez’s best race proved to be his F1 2023 downfall

Why Perez’s best race proved to be his F1 2023 downfall

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Mexico City GP

Why Perez’s best race proved to be his F1 2023 downfall Why Perez’s best race proved to be his F1 2023 downfall

The forgotten F1 finale controversy that set a precedent Massa ignored

The forgotten F1 finale controversy that set a precedent Massa ignored

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

The forgotten F1 finale controversy that set a precedent Massa ignored The forgotten F1 finale controversy that set a precedent Massa ignored

Why Norris must fight Verstappen harder if he’s going to break his F1 win duck

Why Norris must fight Verstappen harder if he’s going to break his F1 win duck

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Why Norris must fight Verstappen harder if he’s going to break his F1 win duck Why Norris must fight Verstappen harder if he’s going to break his F1 win duck

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe