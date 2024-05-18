All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

USA
Formula 1 Emilia Romagna GP

F1 weighs up rule change to stop Magnussen-style racing tactics

Formula 1 teams and the FIA will evaluate a potential rule change to eradicate the controversial tactics that have put Kevin Magnussen under the spotlight this year, Motorsport.com has learned.

Jonathan Noble
Jonathan Noble
Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-24, Yuki Tsunoda, RB F1 Team VCARB 01, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W15

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Twice this season, in Saudi Arabia and Miami, Magnussen has acted as rear-gunner for his Haas team-mate Nico Hulkenberg in holding up rivals behind him – even if it has meant running wide on occasion.

In Miami, his antics earned him three 10-second penalties for leaving the track and gaining an advantage – as well as penalty points that have left him on the verge of a race ban.

The Dane was subsequently investigated, and cleared, of potential unsportsmanlike behaviour for what he did – although rivals like McLaren’s Andrea Stella felt his actions were worthy of a ban.

As part of the stewards’ explanation in Miami for what Magnussen did, they suggested there should be a potential change to the rules that would allow penalties to be escalated in the case of repeat offenders.

The stewards wrote: “Moving forward, the stewards will need to consider if, in appropriate situations, especially in the case of repeat infringements, the penalties to be applied for each infringement need to be increased to discourage scenarios such as those that we found today.

“This is something that we will raise explicitly with the FIA and the stewarding team.”

Motorsport.com has learned that, in response to the stewards’ request, the matter was discussed in the team manager’s meeting at the Imola Grand Prix to understand if there was a consensus to get a rule change in place.

Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-24

Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-24

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

It was agreed that it should be looked at, but not rushed in to force in case it triggered unintended consequences.

Instead, the matter will be put on the agenda for the next meeting of F1’s Sporting Advisory Committee which discusses rule changes to debate and evaluate such matters.

In the meantime, it is understood that the FIA stewards have been encouraged to make use of the possibility to hand out drive-through penalties, rather than the standard 10-second time penalty, for situations where drivers have gained a position unfairly.

Speaking at Imola earlier in the weekend, Magnussen felt a better solution would be for race control to tell drivers to give their positions back.

“The best thing would be for the FIA to tell us to give back positions, and then the consequence for not doing that being harsh,” he explained.

Read Also:

“Like, really harsh – so you make sure that that's being done. Because I think it firstly gets too complicated and also too big a consequence for [that infraction]. You have to be able to leave a little bit of room to go over the limit and then come back from that.

“Whereas now, if they judge it to be an unfair advantage and it's a drive-through penalty, I think that's not good.”

It is understood that such ordering of the reversal of positions is not being considered.

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article What we learned in Friday practice for the 2024 F1 Imola Grand Prix
Next article Aston Martin's major F1 Imola upgrade a clue of "aggressive" development

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Jonathan Noble
More from
Jonathan Noble
The ‘small duvet’ problem that Mercedes thinks it can put to bed

The ‘small duvet’ problem that Mercedes thinks it can put to bed

Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
The ‘small duvet’ problem that Mercedes thinks it can put to bed
Mercedes parting ways with F1 aero chief, but will get Ferrari signings early

Mercedes parting ways with F1 aero chief, but will get Ferrari signings early

Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Mercedes parting ways with F1 aero chief, but will get Ferrari signings early
How big a blow is Newey's exit to Red Bull?

How big a blow is Newey's exit to Red Bull?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Miami GP
How big a blow is Newey's exit to Red Bull?
Kevin Magnussen
More from
Kevin Magnussen
Magnussen feels he's been penalised for driving "outside of some white lines"

Magnussen feels he's been penalised for driving "outside of some white lines"

Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Magnussen feels he's been penalised for driving "outside of some white lines"
FIA planning harsher F1 penalties to clamp down on Magnussen Miami tactics

FIA planning harsher F1 penalties to clamp down on Magnussen Miami tactics

Formula 1
FIA planning harsher F1 penalties to clamp down on Magnussen Miami tactics
The can of worms opened by Magnussen's Miami F1 sprint antics

The can of worms opened by Magnussen's Miami F1 sprint antics

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Miami GP
The can of worms opened by Magnussen's Miami F1 sprint antics

Latest news

F1 eyeing new races in Asia, not US, amid wild Chicago rumours

F1 eyeing new races in Asia, not US, amid wild Chicago rumours

F1 Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
F1 eyeing new races in Asia, not US, amid wild Chicago rumours
The F1 rule change that could help new talent flourish

The F1 rule change that could help new talent flourish

Prime
Prime
F1 Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
The F1 rule change that could help new talent flourish
F1 Imola GP: McLaren fastest as Alonso and Perez crash out of FP3

F1 Imola GP: McLaren fastest as Alonso and Perez crash out of FP3

F1 Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
F1 Imola GP: McLaren fastest as Alonso and Perez crash out of FP3
What's behind the penalty confusion after Imola's chaotic F3 sprint?

What's behind the penalty confusion after Imola's chaotic F3 sprint?

F3 FIA F3
Imola
What's behind the penalty confusion after Imola's chaotic F3 sprint?

Prime

Discover prime content
The F1 rule change that could help new talent flourish

The F1 rule change that could help new talent flourish

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
By GP Racing
The F1 rule change that could help new talent flourish
The winter Norris focus that helped end his lengthy F1 win wait

The winter Norris focus that helped end his lengthy F1 win wait

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By Alex Kalinauckas
The winter Norris focus that helped end his lengthy F1 win wait
How Ferrari’s benign car shift has unlocked F1 performance gains

How Ferrari’s benign car shift has unlocked F1 performance gains

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
By GP Racing
How Ferrari’s benign car shift has unlocked F1 performance gains
The risk in Leclerc’s Ferrari F1 engineer swap

The risk in Leclerc’s Ferrari F1 engineer swap

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
By Alex Kalinauckas
The risk in Leclerc’s Ferrari F1 engineer swap
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

USA