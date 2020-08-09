Verstappen’s first win of 2020 for Red Bull Racing at Silverstone moves him four points ahead of Bottas in second place, and means he is now 30 points behind World Championship leader Lewis Hamilton.

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc’s fourth place has pushed him ahead of McLaren’s Lando Norris into fourth position. Alex Albon, in the second Red Bull, is now just two points behind Norris, and he pulled away from Racing Point’s Lance Stroll.

Sebastian Vettel’s second non-score for Ferrari means he’s only four points ahead of one-time 2020 starter Nico Hulkenberg in 13th.

In the constructors’ standings, Red Bull only clawed back one point on Mercedes, due to Albon’s fifth place, and is now 67 points behind. Ferrari and McLaren are third and fourth respectively, with Racing Point slipping back to fifth due to its 15-point deduction. It stays ahead of Renault, however.

F1 World Championship points after 70th Anniversary Grand Prix

