2020 F1 World Championship points after Styrian Grand Prix
Valtteri Bottas leads the Formula 1 World Championship after his runner-up finish behind Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton in the Styrian Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring.
Bottas pulled off a late-race pass on Red Bull’s Max Verstappen to finish second to Hamilton, which added to his season-opening victory in the Austrian GP gives him a six-point lead in the world championship standings.
Lando Norris’s second top-five finish helps his points score to be third in the standings, 17 points behind Bottas and eight clear of Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc, who failed to score after his first-lap collision with teammate Sebastian Vettel.
Sergio Perez lies fifth for Racing Point after his dramatic charge, finishing today’s race with a damaged front wing, with Verstappen’s third position putting him sixth – following his non-score here last weekend.
In the constructors’ championship, Mercedes already has more than twice the points of second-placed McLaren, with Red Bull Racing now third, ahead of Racing Point and Ferrari.
F1 World Championship Drivers' points after Styrian Grand Prix
|Pos
|Driver
|Points
|RUS
|USA
|MEX
|BRA
|ABU
|1
|Valtteri Bottas
|43
|25/1
|18/2
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|2
|Lewis Hamilton
|37
|12/4
|25/1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|3
|Lando Norris
|26
|16/3
|10/5
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|4
|Charles Leclerc
|18
|18/2
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|5
|Sergio Perez
|16
|8/6
|8/6
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|6
|Max Verstappen
|15
|-
|15/3
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|7
|Carlos Sainz Jr.
|13
|10/5
|3/9
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|8
|Alex Albon
|12
|-
|12/4
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|9
|Pierre Gasly
|6
|6/7
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|10
|Lance Stroll
|6
|-
|6/7
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|11
|Esteban Ocon
|4
|4/8
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|12
|Daniel Ricciardo
|4
|-
|4/8
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|13
|Antonio Giovinazzi
|2
|2/9
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|14
|Daniil Kvyat
|1
|-
|1/10
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|15
|Sebastian Vettel
|1
|1/10
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|16
|Nicholas Latifi
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|17
|Kimi Raikkonen
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|18
|Kevin Magnussen
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|19
|Romain Grosjean
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|20
|George Russell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
F1 World Championship Constructors' points after Styrian Grand Prix
|Pos
|Teams
|Points
|RUS
|USA
|MEX
|BRA
|ABU
|1
|Mercedes
|80
|37
|43
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|2
|McLaren
|39
|26
|13
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|3
|Red Bull Racing
|27
|-
|27
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|4
|Racing Point
|22
|8
|14
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|5
|Ferrari
|19
|19
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|6
|Renault F1 Team
|8
|4
|4
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|7
|AlphaTauri
|7
|6
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|8
|Alfa Romeo
|2
|2
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|9
|Williams
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|10
|Haas F1 Team
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
