Brown: "Big concerns" over Red Bull and AlphaTauri common F1 ownership
McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown says he has “big concerns” regarding the alliance between sister Formula 1 teams Red Bull and AlphaTauri.
As the 2023 campaign drew to a close, AlphaTauri brought a string of aggressive upgrades to climb from last to eighth in the constructors’ championship. Meanwhile, Red Bull did not meaningfully update its car from August.
With the upgrades giving AlphaTauri major gains in low-speed corners - an area of weakness for Red Bull - rivals considered how high the junior team might climb and whether any sharing of resource might also help Red Bull eke out its restricted wind tunnel testing allowance.
While Red Bull F1 boss Christian Horner has rubbished the suggestion that any rules are being broken, and the FIA has completed compliance checks, Brown says he still has “big concerns” over the alliance.
Speaking exclusively to Motorsport.com, the McLaren boss said: “The million-dollar question that none of us know is how early did they [Red Bull] turn off this year’s car?
“We know we’ve outperformed the others in the development race, and we know we’ve closed the gap to Red Bull but what none of us know is: did Red Bull stop, and we just caught up, or were they still developing?
“Also, we have some big concerns over the alliance between AlphaTauri and Red Bull. I think that is something that needs to be addressed in the future.
“So, I still think the sport has a way to go to make sure that everyone is truly independent.”
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Nyck de Vries, AlphaTauri AT04, Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB19, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL60
Teams may form technical alliances (currently the most notable is the working relationship between Haas and Ferrari) to buy specified components, including hydraulics, gearbox and suspension.
Fears that Red Bull and AlphaTauri have overstepped have been fuelled by AlphaTauri moving personnel from Faenza to the UK as it seeks to save money by consolidating around its aerodynamics facility in Bicester.
Brown continued: “It is two teams with common ownership, which you wouldn’t have in other sports.
“[It could benefit Red Bull in] a lot of different ways. There is a reason why they are moving a lot of their people from Italy.
“As Helmut [Marko, Red Bull motorsport advisor] has said, they are going to do absolutely everything they can to benefit from having two teams.
“I get that because that’s what the rules say. But I think we need to look at the governance of the sport around technical alliances.”
Related video
AlphaTauri: Not taking Red Bull F1 suspension in 2023 was an “error”
AlphaTauri: Not taking Red Bull F1 suspension in 2023 was an “error” AlphaTauri: Not taking Red Bull F1 suspension in 2023 was an “error”
Horner: Red Bull surprised Mercedes stuck to F1 car concept that "clearly failed"
Horner: Red Bull surprised Mercedes stuck to F1 car concept that "clearly failed" Horner: Red Bull surprised Mercedes stuck to F1 car concept that "clearly failed"
The hidden joy in Verstappen's 1000 F1 laps led record
The hidden joy in Verstappen's 1000 F1 laps led record The hidden joy in Verstappen's 1000 F1 laps led record
Latest news
Crew chief named for Hailie Deegan's rookie NASCAR Xfinity season
Crew chief named for Hailie Deegan's rookie NASCAR Xfinity season Crew chief named for Hailie Deegan's rookie NASCAR Xfinity season
Harvick's No. 29 throwback is Lionel's top-selling diecast of 2023
Harvick's No. 29 throwback is Lionel's top-selling diecast of 2023 Harvick's No. 29 throwback is Lionel's top-selling diecast of 2023
AlphaTauri: Not taking Red Bull F1 suspension in 2023 was an “error”
AlphaTauri: Not taking Red Bull F1 suspension in 2023 was an “error” AlphaTauri: Not taking Red Bull F1 suspension in 2023 was an “error”
Lucas Oil expands sponsorship of RCR and driver Kyle Busch
Lucas Oil expands sponsorship of RCR and driver Kyle Busch Lucas Oil expands sponsorship of RCR and driver Kyle Busch
The 1982 frenzy that modern F1 could miss out on by ejecting Andretti
The 1982 frenzy that modern F1 could miss out on by ejecting Andretti The 1982 frenzy that modern F1 could miss out on by ejecting Andretti
How Ferrari responded to a 2023 reality check amid its promising F1 revamp
How Ferrari responded to a 2023 reality check amid its promising F1 revamp How Ferrari responded to a 2023 reality check amid its promising F1 revamp
How F1's political battles played out in 2023
How F1's political battles played out in 2023 How F1's political battles played out in 2023
Is Mercedes experiencing an extended blip or the end of an F1 dynasty?
Is Mercedes experiencing an extended blip or the end of an F1 dynasty? Is Mercedes experiencing an extended blip or the end of an F1 dynasty?
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.