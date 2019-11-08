F1’s flawed financial model explained

The current contracts between F1 and the teams were agreed with Bernie Ecclestone, at a time when he needed to do whatever it took to get long-term commitments from the main players.

The result was a disproportionate amount of money being paid out to the most important teams, which has created an imbalance that now plays out on the track.

This video explains how the current system works, and it’s pretty clear to see why it needs to change.