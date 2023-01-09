Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Download your apps
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Previous / Renault expects FIA to get tougher in allowing F1 engine tweaks Next / Verstappen found F1 points gap in 2022 ‘a bit surprising’
Formula 1 News

F3 race winner Colapinto joins Williams F1 academy

Formula 3 race winner Franco Colapinto has joined Williams’ Formula 1 academy ahead of the 2023 season.

Luke Smith
By:
F3 race winner Colapinto joins Williams F1 academy
Listen to this article

Colapinto, 19, made his debut in FIA Formula 3 last year with Van Amersfoort Racing, taking pole on debut in Bahrain before scoring sprint race victories at Imola and Monza. The Argentinian finished ninth in the drivers' standings with three further podiums to his name.

Williams announced on Monday that Colapinto had become the latest young driver to join its junior programme, as well as confirming he would remain in F3 with MP Motorsport.

According to Williams, Colapinto will be "immersed with the team both trackside and at the factory in Grove" as well as undertaking simulator work to assist his own development and that of the team's F1 car.

"It's a real honour to join Williams Racing Team as an Academy Driver," said Colapinto.

"They are one of the most successful teams in Formula 1 history and I am looking forward to following in the footsteps of my fellow countryman Carlos Reutemann.

"It's an incredible opportunity for which I am forever grateful. Thanks to everyone at Williams for putting their trust in me.

"I am also excited to announce that I will be back with MP Motorsport for the 2023 FIA F3 season. I really enjoyed my time with the team in Eurocup and FRECA and we achieved some great results together.

Franco Colapinto, Van Amersfoort Racing

Franco Colapinto, Van Amersfoort Racing

Photo by: Carl Bingham / Motorsport Images

"The goal is to reach even higher this time. My first year in FIA F3 was all about learning and I will use all the knowledge I've gathered to aim for the title next year."

Colapinto joins a Williams young driver roster that includes three-time W Series champion Jamie Chadwick, Formula 2 driver Roy Nissany and Aston Martin Autosport BRDC Award winner Zak O'Sullivan, who will also be racing in F3 this year.

"We're delighted to welcome Franco to the Williams Racing Driver Academy," said Williams sporting director Sven Smeets.

"His career achievements since starting karting highlight Franco's natural ability behind the wheel and what he's capable of in the years to come. He had a standout rookie season in Formula 3 with several strong performances that led to podiums and wins.

"We look forward to working closely with Franco to support and nurture his development as a driver."

Read Also:
shares
comments
Renault expects FIA to get tougher in allowing F1 engine tweaks
Previous article

Renault expects FIA to get tougher in allowing F1 engine tweaks
Next article

Verstappen found F1 points gap in 2022 ‘a bit surprising’

Verstappen found F1 points gap in 2022 ‘a bit surprising’
Luke Smith More from
Luke Smith
Verstappen found F1 points gap in 2022 ‘a bit surprising’ Bahrain March Testing
Formula 1

Verstappen found F1 points gap in 2022 ‘a bit surprising’

Albon: Williams’ 2022 car could have been ‘much quicker’ with right balance
Formula 1

Albon: Williams’ 2022 car could have been ‘much quicker’ with right balance

How F1’s sole rookie of 2022 proved his critics wrong Prime
Formula 1

How F1’s sole rookie of 2022 proved his critics wrong

Latest news

NTE/SSR’s Rolex 24 line-up includes two debutants
IMSA IMSA

NTE/SSR’s Rolex 24 line-up includes two debutants

NTE/SSR’s driver roster for the Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona will include two drivers who are new to the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship.

Thiim joins Magnus Racing for Rolex 24 at Daytona
IMSA IMSA

Thiim joins Magnus Racing for Rolex 24 at Daytona

Nicki Thiim will join team regulars John Potter, Andy Lally and Spencer Pumpelly in Magnus Racing’s #44 Aston Martin Vantage for this month’s 61st Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona.

Verstappen found F1 points gap in 2022 ‘a bit surprising’
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen found F1 points gap in 2022 ‘a bit surprising’

Max Verstappen found his margin of victory over Charles Leclerc and Ferrari in 2022 “a bit surprising” after comfortably wrapping up the world championship.

NASCAR stars partner to purchase CARS late model series
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

NASCAR stars partner to purchase CARS late model series

Three former and current NASCAR drivers have partnered to purchase the CARS Tour, a popular Late Model stock car series based in the Southeast United States.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How Ferrari's new boss paved the way for Audi's F1 arrival Prime

How Ferrari's new boss paved the way for Audi's F1 arrival

Fred Vasseur has handed the reins to Andreas Seidl as Sauber gears up for its Audi era from 2026. The Frenchman was key to the deal with Ingolstadt reaching fruition, as he revealed in an interview with Motorsport.com prior to his Ferrari switch

Formula 1
16 h
The decisive steps in Vettel’s Ferrari F1 disappointments Prime

The decisive steps in Vettel’s Ferrari F1 disappointments

It was a different Sebastian Vettel who moved to Ferrari: a driver who knew what he wanted and how to get it, full of the confidence and commanding influence four world championships could bring. ROBERTO CHINCHERO recalls that the mission was nothing less than to recreate the glory days of Michael Schumacher. What could possibly go wrong?

Formula 1
Jan 8, 2023
The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid Prime

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

OPINION: The wheels have been set into motion for a new team to join the Formula 1 grid, with Andretti expressing plans to enter the series in the coming years together with Cadillac. It will likely be a winding road lined with many hurdles, but what if F1 turned to the NHL and its expansion rules to welcome a new team?

Formula 1
Jan 6, 2023
Why a power shift in F1 2023 could open fresh intrigue Prime

Why a power shift in F1 2023 could open fresh intrigue

With Formula 1's engine war becoming an ever closer affair, reliability tweaks made by teams over the winter break despite an engine freeze could be key in the 2023 title fight. What is really intriguing though is where Ferrari stacks up, and a decent step from Maranello could open up a political debate about performance gains

Formula 1
Jan 5, 2023
Why the perception of Alonso's Aston Martin switch has transformed Prime

Why the perception of Alonso's Aston Martin switch has transformed

OPINION: Fernando Alonso's switch from Alpine to Aston Martin on a multi-year deal for 2023 was a shock upon its announcement midway through last season. It's a move that has been questioned, given both Alonso's advanced stage in his career and Aston's underwhelming results. But the perception of this switch has seemingly changed to a more positive outlook

Formula 1
Jan 4, 2023
The tactical penalty problem F1 should consider Prime

The tactical penalty problem F1 should consider

Grid penalties for changing Formula 1 engines and power unit elements has become part of a team's strategic toolbox, which the rules never intended. PAT SYMONDS considers whether F1 should be looking at an alternative

Formula 1
Jan 2, 2023
Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022 Prime

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

The season just gone was a memorable one for many of our staff writers, who are fortunate enough to cover motorsport around the world. Here are our picks of the best (and in some cases, most eventful) from 2022.

Formula 1
Dec 31, 2022
How Vettel put in the hard yards to exploit Red Bull's F1 potential Prime

How Vettel put in the hard yards to exploit Red Bull's F1 potential

Was Sebastian Vettel born a winner or did Red Bull make him one? And at what point did the cheeky young rascal who loved quoting Monty Python become a ruthless force willing to win at all costs – even if that meant disobeying team orders? MATT YOUSON has spoken to the people who have been with him since the start…

Formula 1
Dec 29, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.