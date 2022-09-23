Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Brown: F1’s success in the US not dependent on American driver or team Next / Latifi to leave Williams at end of 2022 F1 season
Formula 1 News

Fallows: Aston Martin reminds me of a young Red Bull F1 team

Aston Martin currently feels "very similar" to the early days of the Red Bull team before it went on to dominate Formula 1, according to technical director Dan Fallows.

Luke Smith
By:
Fallows: Aston Martin reminds me of a young Red Bull F1 team
Listen to this article

Fallows left his role as head of aerodynamics at Red Bull last year in order to pursue a new challenge with Aston Martin, which has been on a recruitment drive since the team was acquired by Canadian billionaire Lawrence Stroll.

Stroll has been clear in his aim to turn the team into a front-running squad in five years, and made a statement signing in two-time world champion Fernando Alonso for 2023. The team is also building a new factory at Silverstone as part of a significant investment in its facilities to bring them up to the highest level.

Fallows enjoyed enormous success with Red Bull, playing a role in nine world championship wins, and said he could see some similarities between the early days of that operation and what was being built now at Aston Martin.

"One of the most exciting parts of the Red Bull journey was when the team evolved from Jaguar," said Fallows in an interview on Aston Martin's website.

"A small team with a very limited budget suddenly had significantly more budget, more resource, and more technical strength right at the top of the organisation.

"Watching the team grow, being part of that growth, being part of the success, even making mistakes along the way and learning from them, it was incredibly exciting.

"What's happening at Aston Martin F1 right now feels very similar to what happened at Red Bull then."

Fallows' departure from Red Bull for Aston Martin turned into a legal wrangling between the two teams over his start date, after Red Bull planned to place him on gardening leave until the end of his contract in 2023.

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, Dan Fallows, Red Bull Racing Head of Aerodynamics, race winner Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing and Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull Racing celebrate on the podium

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, Dan Fallows, Red Bull Racing Head of Aerodynamics, race winner Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing and Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull Racing celebrate on the podium

Photo by: Sutton Images

But an agreement was struck to allow Fallows to join Aston Martin in April this year. Fallows admitted he found it "embarrassing" to see his name in the press as he is "not in it for the publicity."

Fallows explained that his decision to leave Red Bull was fuelled by his desire to pursue a new challenge with Aston Martin and be part of the growing team.

"The most rewarding times in my career have been when I'm presented with a challenge, and I've gone on to overcome that challenge," said Fallows.

"It's not just the challenge, though, it's the opportunity to be part of something that goes from being something modest to something spectacular. There's serious ambition at Aston Martin F1 – from Lawrence Stroll at the very top, right the way through the entire team.

Read Also:

"So, to be asked to join the team on its journey, but also given the resources that I have, is incredibly exciting. It's incredibly exciting when someone puts that level of faith in you, when they're essentially saying, 'here's a Formula 1 team, turn it into what you want, get the people you want, run it how you want, make it successful – make your mark.'

"I took on this challenge because I felt that things could be done differently. It's not about doing things the Red Bull way, or the Mercedes way, or the Ferrari way. It's about coming up with a better way – the Aston Martin way."

shares
comments

Related video

Brown: F1’s success in the US not dependent on American driver or team
Previous article

Brown: F1’s success in the US not dependent on American driver or team
Next article

Latifi to leave Williams at end of 2022 F1 season

Latifi to leave Williams at end of 2022 F1 season
Luke Smith More from
Luke Smith
Ricciardo open to year out of F1 to take ‘two steps forward’ in 2024
Formula 1

Ricciardo open to year out of F1 to take ‘two steps forward’ in 2024

Why Latifi's F1 career deserved better than becoming an internet meme
Formula 1

Why Latifi's F1 career deserved better than becoming an internet meme

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons: Villeneuve and Leclerc Prime
Formula 1

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons: Villeneuve and Leclerc

Latest news

Mercedes F1 trucks biofuel trial reduces CO2 emissions by 89%
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes F1 trucks biofuel trial reduces CO2 emissions by 89%

Mercedes has revealed how a trial of running its race trucks on biofuel for the recent Formula 1 triple header helped net an 89 percent reduction in CO2 emissions.

Alpine: 100-race F1 plan not derailed by losses of Alonso and Piastri
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alpine: 100-race F1 plan not derailed by losses of Alonso and Piastri

Alpine insists its 100-race target to be fighting at the front of Formula 1 has not been wrecked by the loss of drivers Fernando Alonso and Oscar Piastri.

FIA formally rejects Herta's F1 superlicence request
Formula 1 Formula 1

FIA formally rejects Herta's F1 superlicence request

The FIA has clarified that it rejected Red Bull’s request for IndyCar race winner Colton Herta to be granted an exemption for a Formula 1 superlicence.

Ricciardo open to year out of F1 to take ‘two steps forward’ in 2024
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ricciardo open to year out of F1 to take ‘two steps forward’ in 2024

Daniel Ricciardo has suggested he could have a year out of Formula 1 in 2023 if it allowed him to take “two steps forward” upon returning in 2024.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The seven factors powering Verstappen's 2022 F1 domination Prime

The seven factors powering Verstappen's 2022 F1 domination

After a tooth and nail and, at times, toxic Formula 1 world championship scrap last year, Max Verstappen's march to a second consecutive title has been the exact opposite. But has he really changed in 2022? Here's a dive into what factors have played a crucial role, both inside the Verstappen camp and elsewhere, in the Dutch driver's domination.

Formula 1
13 h
The time lag of ideas that offers intrigue over F1's future fight Prime

The time lag of ideas that offers intrigue over F1's future fight

The pecking order in 2022's Formula 1 season may look pretty static as the season draws to a close, but the unique nature of the cost cap means that preparation for next season takes precedence. New developments are being pushed back to 2023, which could mask the technical development war ongoing...

Formula 1
Sep 22, 2022
The surprise biggest indicator of Ferrari's 2022 F1 points downfall Prime

The surprise biggest indicator of Ferrari's 2022 F1 points downfall

Looking back to the early races of 2022 and Ferrari’s challenge to Red Bull and Max Verstappen was going better than many expected. But it has lost so much ground a surprise rival can even pip Charles Leclerc to runner-up in the standings if given the chance

Formula 1
Sep 20, 2022
The F1 podium-finisher that gave Jordan stability in a year of chaos Prime

The F1 podium-finisher that gave Jordan stability in a year of chaos

The Hart-powered Jordan 194 gave the team hope that the good times were just around the corner. Its 1994 steed wasn’t the start of a move up F1’s pecking order - even if the car did earn the Silverstone team a first pole position. But, as STUART CODLING explains, it did provide a platform for Jordan to become a manufacturer-supported squad.

Formula 1
Sep 18, 2022
BRM V16: How F1's greatest sound has returned to the track Prime

BRM V16: How F1's greatest sound has returned to the track

The first of three new BRM V16s is bringing the greatest-sounding engine to a new audience – and back to the race track - at the Goodwood Revival this weekend. Here is the story of the ambitious 1950 Formula 1 project's resurrection for historic competition

Formula 1
Sep 17, 2022
The juggling act that makes up an F1 team principal’s weekend Prime

The juggling act that makes up an F1 team principal’s weekend

Have you ever wondered what a Formula 1 team principal actually does at a grand prix? GP RACING followed Aston Martin team principal Mike Krack to open a window into the TP’s race weekend world…

Formula 1
Sep 16, 2022
The F1 car concept dilemma that Mercedes must answer soon Prime

The F1 car concept dilemma that Mercedes must answer soon

Mercedes is yet to get on top of its troubled W13 Formula 1 car as it gets set to face its first season of the hybrid era without winning either of the titles. As the time comes to switch focus to the 2023 campaign, Mercedes faces a dilemma on whether or not it should stay the course with its current car philosophy or change tact altogether

Formula 1
Sep 15, 2022
Why Perez’s new-era F1 promise has deteriorated into disappointment Prime

Why Perez’s new-era F1 promise has deteriorated into disappointment

OPINION: Having earned a two-year extension to his Red Bull Racing contract, Sergio Perez appeared to have cracked the team's hoodoo over its second seat. But of late the Mexican's form relative to Max Verstappen has been disappointing, which could put him at risk of losing the race for third in the drivers' standings to George Russell.

Formula 1
Sep 14, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.