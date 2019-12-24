Feel the thrill of the Grand Prix in Bahrain

Since 2004, the Bahrain Grand Prix has delighted motorsport fans with fast-paced, on-track action. The first night race on the Formula 1 calendar, it’s renowned for mixing things up early in the season, catching out even World Champions like Sebastian Vettel. Last year’s race saw plenty of heart-in-mouth moments – particularly for Scuderia Ferrari – but what will 2020 have in store?

The best place to experience the highs and lows is, of course, on site at the Bahrain International Circuit, where you can follow the progress of your favourite F1 teams and drivers around 15 demanding corners with many overtaking opportunities. Besides the track action, though, there are plenty of activities in Bahrain to get your pulse racing – making it the perfect getaway for adrenaline junkies from around the world.

This article has been brought to you by Bahrain GP

For motorsport fans and petrolheads alike, the first stop has to be go karting at the Bahrain International Circuit – just metres from where Lewis Hamilton & co will be racing in March. Famous for being the first circuit in the world to host a night time world-championship level karting race, the track is set up so whether you’re an experienced karter or donning a race suit for the first time, you’ll enjoy every minute.

While you’re in Bahrain, taking advantage of all the natural landscape has to offer is a must – and what better way to do that than on four wheels? Hop up into a Land Rover for all the thrills and spills of an off-roading adventure in the Bahraini dunes. The course covers 32 natural and man-made obstacles, designed to test the car to its very limits. Take a seat as a passenger and watch how the experts handle the terrain – or slide behind the wheel to learn how to manoeuvre the iconic four-wheel drive vehicle over a variety of different routes.

If keeping your wheels firmly on the ground isn’t a requirement, look to the air for another way to get your heart pounding. At the Gravity indoor skydiving centre you can take flight inside their wind tunnel, perfecting your superhero poses and practising a spot of aerial ballet. Perhaps you won’t be graceful at first, but since the centre is just moments from the F1 circuit, you’ll have plenty of opportunities to practise, should you wish.

From land to sea, Bahrain has everything for an action-packed holiday. Take to the water for a visit to the world’s largest underwater theme park, Dive Bahrain, opened recently in September 2019. Created to become a hub for marine life in an area which was previously an underwater desert, this park is designed to delight adventurous tourists while supporting the local reef ecosystems. While you’re in aquatic mode, you can also buy a permit which allows you to collect up to 60 oysters – lucky treasure hunters who find pearls will take home a valuable souvenir from their trip.

On top of the waves, Bahrain has an abundance of water sports venues offering all-year-round activities. We recommend a boat trip out to Jarada Island – a beautiful tidal island which appears and disappears with the tide. Wildlife lovers will enjoy a visit to the Hawar Islands, where you can investigate the local flora and fauna on a guided bike tour.

Once you’ve built up an appetite with all these activities, Bahrain’s restaurant scene has plenty to offer the discerning traveller. With everything from traditional Bahraini cafes to restaurants influenced by European and Asian food, you’ll be spoiled for choice with a new gastronomic experience every night.

With temperatures in the mid-20’s and sunshine expected, March is the perfect time to visit Bahrain. Book your trip now to experience the thrills of the Bahrain Grand Prix.

The Bahrain Grand Prix takes place 19-22 March 2020. Book your tickets now with Grandstand Motorsports