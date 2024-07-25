This Thursday marks the 15th anniversary of the accident that seriously injured Felipe Massa in 2009. During qualifying for that year's Formula 1 Hungarian Grand Prix, the Brazilian was hit at high speed by a spring that had detached from Rubens Barrichello's Brawn. In addition to the Brazilian's accident, that race was also marked by a series of important events. Records and personal milestones were broken in Budapest in 2009. However, it was all overshadowed by Massa's accident.

In an exclusive interview with Motorsport Brasil, Massa spoke about the drama he experienced at the time and highlighted the factors behind his return—and the difficulties of getting back behind the wheel of the Ferrari.

Photo by: Sutton Images

The backstory

The 2008 season had ended on a high for Massa—the Brazilian had won the last race of the year, in Brazil, and for a few brief moments had the driver's title in his hands. However, Timo Glock slipped in the rain in the last corners of Interlagos and was overtaken by Lewis Hamilton, who finished fifth and won (or, as Massa contends, was improperly given) the 2008 driver's title by a single point.

In 2009, F1 underwent profound changes and the top teams fell behind the surprising Brawn GP and an emerging Red Bull. Over the course of the year, Ferrari and McLaren recovered. Just as the Italian team was about to shine again, Massa suffered the accident in Budapest.

During qualifying for the Hungarian Grand Prix, a spring detached from Rubens Barrichello's car and, after bouncing along the track, hit Massa's helmet at over 250 km/h. Massa went into shock and lost consciousness instantly. The car went straight through a corner and crashed into the tire barrier.

Massa was taken by helicopter to Budapest's military hospital, where he received treatment, where he spent nine days—two in an induced coma—and underwent two operations. After being discharged, he underwent further plastic surgery to recover the area of his skull that had been hit by the spring. He would miss the rest of the 2009 season (returning in 2010), and the accident would drive a safety push that led to the adoption of the halo on current F1 cars.

Life goes on

In looking back on that day 15 years ago, Massa tells Motorsport, "I'm very grateful that it was my day, thank God." The statement may come as a surprise.

"A lot of people say it was unlucky, but I think that, if you look at what happened...on the one hand, I was unlucky, because the spring ended up right in my head. But I was also very lucky, because today I'm here living my life, in great health, and I'm happy to have my family."

Massa dismissed the subject as off-limits for him or his family. "The people closest to me—Rafaela [his wife], my parents, brothers, and friends—suffered much more than I did. They saw the accident and I didn't see anything that happened. Rafaela was six months pregnant with Felipinho, so he didn't see anything either," said Massa. "But this is not a taboo subject in the family."

"We thank God a lot because I'm still here, living with them," says Massa. "I'm Catholic and I pray every day, asking for health for me and my family. Although I don't go to church very often, whenever I pass by I go in and light a candle to give thanks."

The Ferrari F60 of Felipe Massa is returned to the pits Photo by: Motorsport Images

Asked if, after the accident, anyone told him that he was no longer the same as before, Massa denies it—pointing out that the most acid criticism came from the press. He believes that his lack of victories in F1 is not related to the accident, but to the lack of competitive cars.

"Nobody ever told me I wasn't the same. Of course I was criticized a lot in the press, because after my accident I never won another race in F1. But I came close several times.

"Unfortunately I was denied victory in Germany, in the race that took place exactly one year after my accident, on July 25, 2010. That was one of the saddest days of my life. After that, I experienced a different period, because I no longer had a competitive car to compete for victories as I did before.

"I don't feel that anything has changed, in the sense of how I was before and how I am today. What I can say is that today I respect life much more—both my own and other people's. Because you never think anything is going to happen, but when it does, you value life much more. I value mine one-hundred percent, and I'm grateful for it every day."

"And I hope I still have a lot of ground ahead of me to continue enjoying my life and driving, which is what I like to do," says the Brazilian. "But with a lot of protection and health, which is the most important thing."