Formula 1 / United States GP News

Alonso would back a third American F1 race

By:
Co-author:
Charles Bradley

Alpine Formula 1 driver Fernando Alonso says he would welcome a third grand prix in the United States, which would join Austin and Miami on the calendar in future seasons.

Alonso would back a third American F1 race

F1’s American owner Liberty Media has made a big push to expand the sport's presence in North America since coming on board in 2017.

Following the success of the Netflix documentary series Drive to Survive, the new owners completed a deal to bring F1 to Miami from May 2022, which has secured a spot on a 23-race calendar that also includes Austin’s US GP in October.

But Liberty is investigating further American opportunities, with Las Vegas and Indianapolis mentioned as the two most likely options for a third grand prix in the States.

A Vegas event would likely involve a street race incorporating parts of the famous downtown Strip, while Indianapolis Motor Speedway owner Roger Penske is known to have had exploratory talks with F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali about a long-term return to the Speedway's road course, which last hosted F1 in 2007.

Alonso, who was in Miami on Tuesday to open a Kimoa/Simply EV store in F1’s latest host city along with its Mayor Francis Suarez, believes the US could support a third American race on the calendar.

“I guess so, I don’t see a problem with that,” Alonso told Motorsport.com in Miami. “The US is probably the biggest target for F1 right now with Liberty in charge of the sport.

“There are rumours it could happen in different places, Las Vegas or Indianapolis or whatever, so let’s see one step at a time. But let’s make a good grand prix in Miami next year first.

“I’m very, very excited to come here, it’s going to be one of the best races next year. It’s a new event, new city, I think a lot of people in the F1 community will discover Miami for the first time."

Otmar Szafnauer, Team Principal and CEO, Aston Martin F1, is interviewed

Otmar Szafnauer, Team Principal and CEO, Aston Martin F1, is interviewed

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Szafnauer: "The F1 audience in the States can grow significantly"

Aston Martin team principal Otmar Szafnauer agrees F1 is right to pursue a third American race on its ever-expanding calendar as he believes the US market still has a lot of room for growth.

“If we added a third grand prix there, I think the American market is big enough that it’s not at its saturation point, that’s my opinion," he said.

“Knowing NASCAR has 40 or so races, everyone still enjoys NASCAR. We’re a truly global sport, but I think that having three grands prix in a country like America is very much viable. There will be demand, I believe.”

Part of Szafnauer's reasoning is that Drive to Survive has put F1 in front of a new audience and demonstrates that the sport has the right amount of storylines and entertainment to bring in a new fans.

“I’ve been an F1 fan since the early ’80s when I lived near Detroit [which hosted a grand prix between 1982 and 1988]," he explained. “I think with having more races in the American timezone, as well as Netflix Drive To Survive being so popular, I think that’s driven a wider and more diverse audience than just motor racing fans.

“I think our product is so entertaining and enticing, once you start getting the flavour for it and understanding it, then I think the F1 audience in the States can grow significantly. It’s been my experience that if a household watches F1, say the dad likes it, then the children start to like it, and it grows geometrically.

“If we can get that momentum, I think the growth can happen very quickly. We have Miami now, so another race in America and on that timezone. You never know if we’re going to add more in future.”

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The hidden Ferrari struggle that Sainz’s recent charge put to rest Prime

The hidden Ferrari struggle that Sainz’s recent charge put to rest

Despite appearing to adjust to life as a Ferrari driver with relative ease, it was far from straightforward under the surface for Carlos Sainz. But, having made breakthroughs in rather different routes at the Russian and Turkish races, he’s now targeting even greater feats for the rest of the Formula 1 season

Formula 1
3 h
The final throes of Brazil's fleetingly successful F1 team Prime

The final throes of Brazil's fleetingly successful F1 team

Emerson Fittipaldi is better remembered for his Formula 1 world championships and Indianapolis 500 successes than for the spell running his eponymous F1 team. Despite a hugely talented roll call of staff, it was a period of internal strife, limited funding and few results - as remembered by Tim Wright.

Formula 1
Oct 18, 2021
Why McLaren's expanding agenda will benefit its F1 resurgence Prime

Why McLaren's expanding agenda will benefit its F1 resurgence

In the 1960s and 1970s, McLaren juggled works entries in F1, sportscars and the Indy 500 while building cars for F3 and F2. Now it’s returning to its roots, expanding into IndyCars and Extreme E while continuing its F1 renaissance. There’s talk of Formula E and WEC entries too. But is this all too much, too soon? Stuart Codling talks to the man in charge.

Formula 1
Oct 17, 2021
How Tsunoda plans to achieve his F1 potential Prime

How Tsunoda plans to achieve his F1 potential

Yuki Tsunoda arrived in grand prix racing amid a whirlwind of hype, which only increased after his first race impressed the biggest wigs in Formula 1. His road since has been rocky and crash-filled, and OLEG KARPOV asks why Red Bull maintains faith in a driver who admits he isn’t really that big a fan of F1?

Formula 1
Oct 15, 2021
The danger of reading too much into F1's clickbait radio messages Prime

The danger of reading too much into F1's clickbait radio messages

OPINION: After Lewis Hamilton responded to reports labelling him 'furious' with Mercedes following his heated exchanges over team radio during the Russian Grand Prix, it provided a snapshot on how Formula 1 broadcasting radio snippets can both illuminate and misrepresent the true situation

Formula 1
Oct 14, 2021
How F1’s pole winner approach undermines drivers Prime

How F1’s pole winner approach undermines drivers

OPINION: Valtteri Bottas is credited with pole position for the 2021 Turkish Grand Prix, despite being beaten in qualifying. This is another example of Formula 1 and the FIA scoring an own goal by forgetting what makes motorsport magic, with the Istanbul race winner also a victim of this in the championship’s recent history

Formula 1
Oct 13, 2021
Turkish Grand Prix driver ratings Prime

Turkish Grand Prix driver ratings

On a day that the number two Mercedes enjoyed a rare day in the sun, the Turkish Grand Prix produced several standout drives - not least from a driver who has hit a purple patch of late

Formula 1
Oct 11, 2021
The hidden factors that thwarted Hamilton's bid for Turkey glory Prime

The hidden factors that thwarted Hamilton's bid for Turkey glory

Starting 11th after his engine change grid penalty, Lewis Hamilton faced a tough task to repeat his Turkish Grand Prix heroics of 2020 - despite making strong early progress in the wet. Instead, his Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas broke through for a first win of the year to mitigate Max Verstappen re-taking the points lead

Formula 1
Oct 11, 2021

