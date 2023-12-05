Alonso: 2023 my best F1 season alongside 2012 Ferrari title miss
Fernando Alonso believes his 2023 season with Aston Martin was his best year in Formula 1 alongside his 2012 campaign with Ferrari, in which he narrowly lost out to Red Bull's Sebastian Vettel.
Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR23
Related video
Alonso explains F1 DRS ploy behind Hamilton 'brake test' in Abu Dhabi GP
Alonso explains F1 DRS ploy behind Hamilton 'brake test' in Abu Dhabi GP Alonso explains F1 DRS ploy behind Hamilton 'brake test' in Abu Dhabi GP
Alonso: No two laps of Vegas F1 weekend will be the same
Alonso: No two laps of Vegas F1 weekend will be the same Alonso: No two laps of Vegas F1 weekend will be the same
What 'that' rumour and 'that' Brazil podium told us about Alonso
What 'that' rumour and 'that' Brazil podium told us about Alonso What 'that' rumour and 'that' Brazil podium told us about Alonso
A rising star's first day in an F1 car
A rising star's first day in an F1 car A rising star's first day in an F1 car
Aston Martin not focused on McLaren in F1 Abu Dhabi finale
Aston Martin not focused on McLaren in F1 Abu Dhabi finale Aston Martin not focused on McLaren in F1 Abu Dhabi finale
What Alonso wants Aston to deliver for critical 2024 F1 resurgence
What Alonso wants Aston to deliver for critical 2024 F1 resurgence What Alonso wants Aston to deliver for critical 2024 F1 resurgence
Latest news
Susie Wolff: Insulting allegations rooted in “intimidatory and misogynistic” behaviour
Susie Wolff: Insulting allegations rooted in “intimidatory and misogynistic” behaviour Susie Wolff: Insulting allegations rooted in “intimidatory and misogynistic” behaviour
Mercedes rejects “unsubstantiated allegations” against Wolff
Mercedes rejects “unsubstantiated allegations” against Wolff Mercedes rejects “unsubstantiated allegations” against Wolff
F1 says allegations of Wolff wrongdoing are “wrong”
F1 says allegations of Wolff wrongdoing are “wrong” F1 says allegations of Wolff wrongdoing are “wrong”
Bourdais: Cadillac “still really green on knowledge” of GTP car
Bourdais: Cadillac “still really green on knowledge” of GTP car Bourdais: Cadillac “still really green on knowledge” of GTP car
The ways F1 can help solve burnout in 2024's 24-race marathon
The ways F1 can help solve burnout in 2024's 24-race marathon The ways F1 can help solve burnout in 2024's 24-race marathon
Why a forgettable Ferrari was important in its F1 revamp
Why a forgettable Ferrari was important in its F1 revamp Why a forgettable Ferrari was important in its F1 revamp
The forgotten aspect of improving F1 engine efficiency
The forgotten aspect of improving F1 engine efficiency The forgotten aspect of improving F1 engine efficiency
The crucial detail that could determine Andretti’s F1 bid success
The crucial detail that could determine Andretti’s F1 bid success The crucial detail that could determine Andretti’s F1 bid success
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.