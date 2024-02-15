Alonso: Three days of single-car testing "unfair" on F1 drivers
Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso says it is "unfair" for Formula 1 drivers to only get one and a half days of winter testing in Bahrain.
In recent years, pre-season testing has slimmed down from two four-day tests, then predominantly in Barcelona, to just a single three-day test in Bahrain.
But while holding a shorter test at the same venue as the season opener is more efficient and cost-effective for teams, Alonso feels drivers are being shortchanged by a lack of practice.
Teams are just using one single car each day, which thanks to modern simulation tools is usually enough to prepare for the new season.
But it also means drivers get just one day and a half to adjust to the new machinery, having to hope there are no early glitches or gremlins that eat into the reduced run plan.
"We have a very limited testing in Bahrain," Alonso said. "I've been thinking all winter about this, how unfair it is that we only have one day and a half to prepare a world championship.
"There is no other sport in the world, with all the money involved and with all the marketing and the good things that we say about Formula 1 and being closer and closer to the fans, [where that happens].
"I cannot understand why we then go to Bahrain for four days, which could be two and two for the drivers. If you go to three, which is not even, which is an odd number, you cannot divide between the drivers.
"And I don't know why we don't go with two cars. Because we are already in Bahrain and we race the following week."
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR24
Photo by: Aston Martin Racing
Alonso is not the only driver who has led calls to open up winter testing to two cars, with Mercedes man and GPDA director George Russell also behind the idea.
"Personally speaking, I don't think three days is enough, because you have got to remember from a driver's perspective, that is one and a half days per driver," Russell said last year.
"Could you imagine Rafael Nadal spending 12 weeks without hitting a ball and then going straight into the French Open with one and a half days of training? It just wouldn't ever happen.
"I understand and recognise why we do that. I think three days with two cars would probably be a good place to be."
Why Aston is coming out with fighting talk for its F1 2024 chances against Red Bull
Why Aston is coming out with fighting talk for its F1 2024 chances against Red Bull Why Aston is coming out with fighting talk for its F1 2024 chances against Red Bull
"Surprising" medical tests make Alonso think he could race in F1 until he is 50
"Surprising" medical tests make Alonso think he could race in F1 until he is 50 "Surprising" medical tests make Alonso think he could race in F1 until he is 50
How Aston Martin has evolved its F1 concept for 2024
How Aston Martin has evolved its F1 concept for 2024 How Aston Martin has evolved its F1 concept for 2024
How Aston Martin plans to rebound after F1 2023 development errors
How Aston Martin plans to rebound after F1 2023 development errors How Aston Martin plans to rebound after F1 2023 development errors
Stroll has "some ideas" on how to catch up to F1 team-mate Alonso
Stroll has "some ideas" on how to catch up to F1 team-mate Alonso Stroll has "some ideas" on how to catch up to F1 team-mate Alonso
How Alonso took the challenge to Red Bull and enlivened F1 2023
How Alonso took the challenge to Red Bull and enlivened F1 2023 How Alonso took the challenge to Red Bull and enlivened F1 2023
Latest news
Reddick wins Duel #1; Johnson makes Daytona 500 field
Reddick wins Duel #1; Johnson makes Daytona 500 field Reddick wins Duel #1; Johnson makes Daytona 500 field
Daytona 500 schedule and how to watch 2024 NASCAR Cup opener
Daytona 500 schedule and how to watch 2024 NASCAR Cup opener Daytona 500 schedule and how to watch 2024 NASCAR Cup opener
Denny Hamlin taking more 'selfish' approach to Daytona 500
Denny Hamlin taking more 'selfish' approach to Daytona 500 Denny Hamlin taking more 'selfish' approach to Daytona 500
Sato returning to Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing for Indy 500
Sato returning to Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing for Indy 500 Sato returning to Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing for Indy 500
The Mercedes-like design decisions in Red Bull's follow-up to an F1 world-beater
The Mercedes-like design decisions in Red Bull's follow-up to an F1 world-beater The Mercedes-like design decisions in Red Bull's follow-up to an F1 world-beater
Why Aston is coming out with fighting talk for its F1 2024 chances against Red Bull
Why Aston is coming out with fighting talk for its F1 2024 chances against Red Bull Why Aston is coming out with fighting talk for its F1 2024 chances against Red Bull
Can McLaren's evolutionary-but-innovative MCL38 deliver Norris' first F1 win?
Can McLaren's evolutionary-but-innovative MCL38 deliver Norris' first F1 win? Can McLaren's evolutionary-but-innovative MCL38 deliver Norris' first F1 win?
The issues Mercedes hopes it has solved with its W15 F1 car
The issues Mercedes hopes it has solved with its W15 F1 car The issues Mercedes hopes it has solved with its W15 F1 car
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.