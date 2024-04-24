Ferrari announces HP as new F1 team title sponsor
The Ferrari Formula 1 team and American technology giant HP have signed a landmark, long-term title sponsorship deal.
Photo by: Ferrari
Hewlett Packard announced it is set to join Ferrari as its new title partner, renaming the official team to Scuderia Ferrari HP in what has been called a "multi-year" deal.
The American technology company and its distinctive blue logo will feature on Ferrari's F1 livery from next week's Miami Grand Prix onwards as well as on its team kit and overalls. The title branding deal will also extend to Ferrari's F1 Academy and esports programmes.
“Our founder passed on to us his continuous will to progress. From this stems our drive to innovate on the road and on the track, as well as our commitment to a sustainable future, from carbon neutrality to the education of the younger generation," said Ferrari CEO Benedetto Vigna.
“In HP we have found the same values, which make it an ideal partner. We look forward to starting our collaboration and facing new opportunities and challenges together."
Vigna's HP counterpart Enrique Lores added: “With technology, performance and exceptional craftsmanship fuelling the future, the partnership between HP and Ferrari is a natural fit.
“Both brands are built on rich histories that have endured the test of time. Through this unique collaboration, we also have an opportunity to reach new audiences, drive business growth, and create lasting impact for our shared clients and communities. Together we will leverage the global stage of racing to accelerate sustainable innovation.”
Alongside a branding deal, HP will also supply Ferrari with its services, ranging from computers, printers and other hardware to conferencing technology.
The Hewlett Packard name already has a presence in F1 at Mercedes, but the Brackley team's partner Hewlett Packard Enterprise, which focuses on cloud and networking solutions, is a different company than consumer-oriented HP. The two HP divisions were split off into two separate entities in 2015.
Earlier this week Ferrari announced it would incorporate blue to a one-off livery in Miami.
The change will be made to honour the Maranello marque's 70th anniversary in the American marketplace, adding two different shades of blue to the SF24 of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz, the so-called Azzurro La Plata and Azzurro Dino.
