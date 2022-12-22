Ferrari announces launch date for 2023 Formula 1 car

Listen to this article

In an announcement made on Thursday, Ferrari revealed that its new challenger - currently codenamed as project 675 - will be revealed to the world on February 14.

This will come one day after a presentation made by Aston Martin, which was the first team to confirm its launch plans earlier this week.

"February 14 next year will be a special day for lovers…of the Scuderia, as Ferrari's 2023 car will be launched on St. Valentine's Day," read a short statement from Ferrari.

"Going by the project number 675, with its official designation to be revealed at a later date, the new car will be taking part in the 73rd year of the Formula 1 World Championship.

"For the third consecutive year, driving duties will fall to the pairing of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz."

The unveiling will be the first to take place under the leadership of Frederic Vasseur, who will begin in the role of Ferrari team principal on January 9 following Mattia Binotto's resignation at the end of the season.

Ferrari pit gantry Photo by: Erik Junius

Vasseur will take over a Ferrari team that is looking to continue its recent upward trajectory, having ended a two-and-a-half year win drought last season with Leclerc's victory in Bahrain.

But 2022 was a year also filled with missed opportunities as Ferrari failed to convert its early-season pace into a sustained title challenge against Red Bull. It did not win a race after the Austrian Grand Prix in July, but managed to hold on to second place in the constructors' championship ahead of Mercedes.

Next year's Ferrari car is understood to have been targeting two key areas where it was felt the team lost out to Red Bull in 2022, namely improving its top speed by improving aerodynamic efficiency, and attacking tyre management and degradation, where the team suffered late in the season as it pushed harder to try and keep up with Red Bull.

The Ferrari car launch will come nine days before the start of F1 pre-season testing, which takes place at the Bahrain International Circuit from February 23-25. This will be followed by the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix on March 5.