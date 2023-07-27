Subscribe
Previous / Why Formula 1’s “F2” teams are struggling to catch Red Bull Next / Alpine F1 driver Gasly admits to "contradictory" emotions over racing at Spa
Formula 1 / Belgian GP News

Ferrari appoints new F1 sporting director as Mekies departs

Ferrari Formula 1's racing director Laurent Mekies has officially left his role at the Scuderia ahead of his move to become AlphaTauri's team principal in 2024.

Filip Cleeren
By:
Laurent Mekies, Racing Director, Scuderia Ferrari

In April, AlphaTauri announced that Mekies would replace its long-time team boss Franz Tost, who is stepping down at the end of the season.

It also appointed former FIA man Peter Bayer to become the team's first bespoke CEO, overseeing a wide range of organisational changes.

After the switch was announced Mekies continued in his sporting director role, while Ferrari and Red Bull worked out the terms and timing of his departure at Maranello and start date at Faenza.

Ferrari has now officially announced that Mekies is leaving his role at the end of this week.

"Laurent Mekies' time at Scuderia Ferrari comes to an end this week," Ferrari announced on Thursday.

"The Racing Director will not be in Belgium and he leaves the Prancing Horse after four and a half seasons, during which time the team took seven wins.

"The entire team thanks him for his great contribution during those years."

Laurent Mekies, Racing Director, Scuderia Ferrari

Laurent Mekies, Racing Director, Scuderia Ferrari

Photo by: Alexander Trienitz / Motorsport Images

Motorsport.com understands that following talks between Ferrari and Red Bull team principals Fred Vasseur and Christian Horner, Mekies will now be placed on gardening leave until the end of the year, starting at AlphaTauri on 1 January 2024.

Ferrari explained that Mekies' sporting director role will be taken up by Diego Ioverno, a respected Ferrari veteran of 23 years.

"As from the Belgian Grand Prix, part of Laurent's duties on the pitwall will be carried out by Diego Ioverno, who takes on the role of Sporting Director," Ferrari added.

"He will be responsible for all sporting matters, as well as liaising with the FIA.

"Along with his colleagues on the pitwall, Matteo Togninalli, Head of Track Engineering and Ravin Jain, Race Strategist, he will report directly to team principal, Fred Vasseur."

shares
comments

Why Formula 1’s “F2” teams are struggling to catch Red Bull

Alpine F1 driver Gasly admits to "contradictory" emotions over racing at Spa
Filip Cleeren More from
Filip Cleeren
F1 to increase F1 Academy ties through driver nominations, liveries in 2024

F1 to increase F1 Academy ties through driver nominations, liveries in 2024

Formula 1

F1 to increase F1 Academy ties through driver nominations, liveries in 2024 F1 to increase F1 Academy ties through driver nominations, liveries in 2024

Hungary masked AlphaTauri F1 weakness that could yet hurt Ricciardo

Hungary masked AlphaTauri F1 weakness that could yet hurt Ricciardo

Formula 1
Hungarian GP

Hungary masked AlphaTauri F1 weakness that could yet hurt Ricciardo Hungary masked AlphaTauri F1 weakness that could yet hurt Ricciardo

The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master

The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master

Ferrari More from
Ferrari
Vasseur: Ferrari “made too many mistakes” in F1 Hungarian GP

Vasseur: Ferrari “made too many mistakes” in F1 Hungarian GP

Formula 1
Hungarian GP

Vasseur: Ferrari “made too many mistakes” in F1 Hungarian GP Vasseur: Ferrari “made too many mistakes” in F1 Hungarian GP

Leclerc: Radio issues prompted emotional tone in Hungarian F1 race

Leclerc: Radio issues prompted emotional tone in Hungarian F1 race

Formula 1
Hungarian GP

Leclerc: Radio issues prompted emotional tone in Hungarian F1 race Leclerc: Radio issues prompted emotional tone in Hungarian F1 race

The F1 reality obscured by Leclerc's public Montreal frustrations

The F1 reality obscured by Leclerc's public Montreal frustrations

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Canadian GP

The F1 reality obscured by Leclerc's public Montreal frustrations The F1 reality obscured by Leclerc's public Montreal frustrations

Latest news

The Bend re-branding underway

The Bend re-branding underway

SUPC Supercars
The Bend

The Bend re-branding underway The Bend re-branding underway

2023 Supercars Sydney SuperNight – Start time, how to watch, channel & more

2023 Supercars Sydney SuperNight – Start time, how to watch, channel & more

SUPC Supercars
Eastern Creek

2023 Supercars Sydney SuperNight – Start time, how to watch, channel & more 2023 Supercars Sydney SuperNight – Start time, how to watch, channel & more

JLOC shakes down Huracan Evo2 ahead of car's SUPER GT debut

JLOC shakes down Huracan Evo2 ahead of car's SUPER GT debut

SGT Super GT
Fuji II

JLOC shakes down Huracan Evo2 ahead of car's SUPER GT debut JLOC shakes down Huracan Evo2 ahead of car's SUPER GT debut

Katherine Legge to make NASCAR return at Road America

Katherine Legge to make NASCAR return at Road America

NSXF NASCAR XFINITY
Road America

Katherine Legge to make NASCAR return at Road America Katherine Legge to make NASCAR return at Road America

Why Formula 1’s “F2” teams are struggling to catch Red Bull

Why Formula 1’s “F2” teams are struggling to catch Red Bull

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Jonathan Noble

Why Formula 1’s “F2” teams are struggling to catch Red Bull Why Formula 1’s “F2” teams are struggling to catch Red Bull

The times that show how good Ricciardo's F1 return really was

The times that show how good Ricciardo's F1 return really was

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Alex Kalinauckas

The times that show how good Ricciardo's F1 return really was The times that show how good Ricciardo's F1 return really was

How does Red Bull's dominance stack up against other F1 greats?

How does Red Bull's dominance stack up against other F1 greats?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

How does Red Bull's dominance stack up against other F1 greats? How does Red Bull's dominance stack up against other F1 greats?

Hungarian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Hungarian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Alex Kalinauckas

Hungarian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Hungarian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

How Verstappen's Hungary F1 qualifying pain was his race day gain

How Verstappen's Hungary F1 qualifying pain was his race day gain

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

How Verstappen's Hungary F1 qualifying pain was his race day gain How Verstappen's Hungary F1 qualifying pain was his race day gain

How Lando Norris is building up an empire outside F1

How Lando Norris is building up an empire outside F1

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

How Lando Norris is building up an empire outside F1 How Lando Norris is building up an empire outside F1

How BRM's design dead-ends spurred an F1 champion to go it alone

How BRM's design dead-ends spurred an F1 champion to go it alone

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

How BRM's design dead-ends spurred an F1 champion to go it alone How BRM's design dead-ends spurred an F1 champion to go it alone

The F1 drivers losing their 2023 team-mate battles

The F1 drivers losing their 2023 team-mate battles

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Alex Kalinauckas

The F1 drivers losing their 2023 team-mate battles The F1 drivers losing their 2023 team-mate battles

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe