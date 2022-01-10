Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets MC Shop Watch Shop Jobs
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets MC Shop Watch Shop Jobs
Previous / Schumacher has "great expectations" for 2022 Haas F1 car
Formula 1 News

Ferrari: Budget cap constraints will mean fewer updates in F1 2022

By:
Co-author:
Luke Smith

Ferrari director Laurent Mekies is expecting Formula 1 teams to push out fewer in-season car developments in 2022 due to budget cap constraints.

Ferrari: Budget cap constraints will mean fewer updates in F1 2022

Last season, most F1 teams halted any development push on their 2021 cars early in a bid to get ahead of the game for this year's all-new technical regulations.

While 2021 was an outlier in that regard, Mekies believes the sport's budget cap will still limit in-season developments compared to pre-2020 levels, as the financial restrictions put in place to make F1 more sustainable will reduce the number of updates teams can afford to pump out.

"Not compared to this year, because this year obviously was near zero, or at least for us was very little, but if you go back to 2019, 2018, we think you will see less," Mekies said.

"In 2018, 2019, in the big teams, you had something every race on the car or every other race.

"It sounds difficult from our perspective to have a high number of updates with the constraints that we have."

The cost cap, which has been lowered to a base figure of $140m this year - excluding add-ons - means F1's biggest teams have had to be more disciplined about where and when to spend the budget they earmarked for developments.

That luxury problem particularly affects big spenders Mercedes, Red Bull and Ferrari, teams which have already had to radically downsize their teams to fit within the budget cap.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF21

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF21

Photo by: Ferrari

"You need to keep a budget to develop during the year, because you will learn more and more, and therefore you will need ways to adjust. This has been the biggest challenge," explained Mekies, whose Ferrari team finished third in the 2021 constructors' championship.

"Once you have defined that envelope, that's what you have for aero development, that's what you have for mechanical development, then it goes to each department and aero will say: 'OK with that, I will be able to do two developments or three developments', and then you reschedule all your plans to feed that.

"That's effectively what we do now. How much of a challenge it is depends on your level of competitiveness to the others."

Read Also:

But Mekies warns that if 2022's pre-season testing unearths several issues on the new cars that need to be addressed quickly, fixing those problems could mean teams may have to dip into their development pot earlier than planned and sacrifice some in-season updates.

"If you have a big issue at the beginning of the year and nothing is correlating and so on, you may invest some of your package two or package three money," Mekies added.

"You need to fix it anyway now, so you take your parts, you put them into the bin, and that's the way you will deal with it."

shares
comments

Related video

Schumacher has "great expectations" for 2022 Haas F1 car
Previous article

Schumacher has "great expectations" for 2022 Haas F1 car
Load comments
More from
Filip Cleeren
Piastri: "2022 won't be wasted year" as Alpine F1 reserve
Formula 1

Piastri: "2022 won't be wasted year" as Alpine F1 reserve

Brown hopes to see "three or four cars" in F1 title hunt in 2022
Formula 1

Brown hopes to see "three or four cars" in F1 title hunt in 2022

Ocon: Hungary F1 win took pressure away from Alpine
Formula 1

Ocon: Hungary F1 win took pressure away from Alpine

More from
Scuderia Ferrari
Ferrari: "Zero compromise" on F1 2022 focus despite McLaren fight Bahrain GP
Formula 1

Ferrari: "Zero compromise" on F1 2022 focus despite McLaren fight

Norris: McLaren and Ferrari fight helped both for future F1 title bids
Formula 1

Norris: McLaren and Ferrari fight helped both for future F1 title bids

The car Ferrari hopes will arrest its alarming F1 slide Prime
Formula 1

The car Ferrari hopes will arrest its alarming F1 slide

Latest news

Ferrari: Budget cap constraints will mean fewer updates in F1 2022
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari: Budget cap constraints will mean fewer updates in F1 2022

Schumacher has "great expectations" for 2022 Haas F1 car
Formula 1 Formula 1

Schumacher has "great expectations" for 2022 Haas F1 car

How “abysmal” reliability blunted Brabham’s first winner Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

How “abysmal” reliability blunted Brabham’s first winner

Williams F1 points breakthroughs down to "brave decisions"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Williams F1 points breakthroughs down to "brave decisions"

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How “abysmal” reliability blunted Brabham’s first winner Prime

How “abysmal” reliability blunted Brabham’s first winner

Brabham’s first world championship race-winning car was held back by unreliable Climax engines – or so its creators believed, as STUART CODLING explains

Formula 1
2 h
The steps Norris took to reach a new level in the 2021 F1 season Prime

The steps Norris took to reach a new level in the 2021 F1 season

Lando Norris came of age as a grand prix driver in 2021. McLaren’s young ace is no longer an apprentice or a quietly capable number two – he’s proved himself a potential winner in the top flight and, as Stuart Codling finds out, he’s ready to stake his claim to greatness…

Formula 1
23 h
How Fangio set the bar for Schumacher and Hamilton in F1 Prime

How Fangio set the bar for Schumacher and Hamilton in F1

Juan Manuel Fangio, peerless on track and charming off it, established the gold standard of grand prix greatness. Nigel Roebuck recalls a remarkable champion.

Formula 1
Jan 8, 2022
How Russell sees his place in the Mercedes-Hamilton F1 superteam Prime

How Russell sees his place in the Mercedes-Hamilton F1 superteam

George Russell joining Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes this year gives it arguably the best line-up in Formula 1 – if it can avoid too many fireworks. After serving his apprenticeship at Williams, Russell is the man that Mercedes team believes can lead it in the post-Hamilton era, but how will he fare against the seven-time champion? Motorsport.com heard from the man himself

Formula 1
Jan 6, 2022
How F1 pulled off its second pandemic season and its 2022 implications Prime

How F1 pulled off its second pandemic season and its 2022 implications

OPINION: The Formula 1 season just gone was the second to be completed under the dreaded shadow of the COVID-19 pandemic, but in many ways it was much more ‘normal’ than 2020. Here’s the story of how the championship’s various organisers delivered a second challenging campaign, which offers a glimpse at what may be different next time around

Formula 1
Jan 5, 2022
The adapt or die mentality that will shape F1's future Prime

The adapt or die mentality that will shape F1's future

As attitudes towards the motor car and what powers it change, Formula 1 must adapt its offering. Mark Gallagher ponders the end of fossil fuels

Formula 1
Jan 3, 2022
The science F1 must defy to prevent Spa shambles repeat Prime

The science F1 must defy to prevent Spa shambles repeat

In one of the most exciting, closely contested F1 seasons for years, the 2021 Belgian Grand Prix stood out as an ugly exception. Pat Symonds explains what is being done to avoid wet weather wreaking similar disruption in the future.

Formula 1
Jan 2, 2022
The forgotten story of Hamilton's first race against a Verstappen Prime

The forgotten story of Hamilton's first race against a Verstappen

Lewis Hamilton's rivalry with Max Verstappen was one of the biggest stories of 2021. For the seven-time world champion it was only the latest occasion he has faced off against Dutch motorsport's most famous name, having taken on 2021 champion Verstappen's dad as an 11-year-old in an indoor kart race at Birmingham's NEC.

Formula 1
Jan 2, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.