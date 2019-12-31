Ferrari making "sacrifices" to benefit smaller F1 teams

Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
United States GP
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
12 Mar
-
15 Mar
Next event in
71 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
19 Mar
-
22 Mar
Next event in
78 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Vietnamese GP
Tickets
02 Apr
-
05 Apr
Next event in
92 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Chinese GP
Tickets
16 Apr
-
19 Apr
Next event in
106 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Tickets
30 Apr
-
03 May
Next event in
120 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
07 May
-
10 May
Next event in
127 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Tickets
21 May
-
24 May
Next event in
141 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Tickets
04 Jun
-
07 Jun
Next event in
155 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Tickets
11 Jun
-
14 Jun
Next event in
162 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
25 Jun
-
28 Jun
Next event in
176 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
Next event in
183 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
16 Jul
-
19 Jul
Next event in
197 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
30 Jul
-
02 Aug
Next event in
211 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
Next event in
239 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
03 Sep
-
06 Sep
Next event in
246 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
17 Sep
-
20 Sep
Next event in
260 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
24 Sep
-
27 Sep
Next event in
267 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
08 Oct
-
11 Oct
Next event in
281 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
22 Oct
-
25 Oct
Next event in
295 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
Next event in
302 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
12 Nov
-
15 Nov
Next event in
316 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
26 Nov
-
29 Nov
Next event in
330 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ferrari making "sacrifices" to benefit smaller F1 teams

shares
comments
Ferrari making "sacrifices" to benefit smaller F1 teams
By:
Dec 31, 2019, 9:44 AM

Ferrari says it is making financial "sacrifices" in negotiations over Formula 1's post-2021 future, intended to help the sport's smaller teams and ensure it is "economically viable".

A budget cap of $175million will be implemented from 2021, but will not apply to engine development or driver salaries, while other exemptions such as the company’s top three earners will also be allowed.

On top of the new financial regulations and sweeping new technical and sporting rules for 2021, F1’s owners have to strike new commercial deals with the existing teams as the current agreements are set to expire next year.

F1 wants teams to return to a unified Concorde Agreement, rather than continue to cut the sort of individual deals with teams that have skewed F1’s financial landscape, and Ferrari believes the negotiations have shaped a more equal share of the wealth for the 10 teams.

The company’s CEO Louis Camilleri told media, including Motorsport.com, before Christmas that Ferrari’s “credibility” meant it wanted to ensure that the ability to “innovate” remained while still being aware costs needed to be reduced.

“I think we've reached a relatively good compromise in terms of the cost cap, which today applies to the chassis,” he said.

“We've been in favour of it because we think it's good for the economic sustainability of Formula 1.

“In time that budget cap should encompass more of the car, the power units, the drivers as well, various other things. Because ultimately if the sport is not economically viable, it's slowly going to die.

"So, we viewed it as our responsibility to ensure that it will be economically viable. And in doing so, I have to say that we have and others, that we principally have made certain sacrifices, so that the smaller teams would get more money.

“We're not quite there yet on many details, but I think in terms of the actual principles, we are essentially OK.

“When you have 10 teams with all sorts of different views, there will always be continued discussion.”

Ferrari’s heritage bonus will be cut as part of the new arrangement, the Italian marque having previously enjoyed a deal that meant it was the highest-earning team despite its title drought stretching to 2008.

Camilleri reiterated that Ferrari’s central role in the 2021 negotiations was about the bigger picture, as well as its own interests.

“This year was critical in terms of trying to finalise the Concorde Agreement and the various chapters of the financial regulations and technical regulations,” said Camilleri.

“And then, there's the governance aspects. And I think there's been significant progress.

“We as Ferrari have taken very much a leadership role because of our history, because of the importance of Formula 1 to Ferrari.”

He added that he was happy with the progress that has been made and thinks all 10 teams will sign up.

“I'm quite confident that an agreement will be reached by all in the best interest of everybody,” he said.
“My experience in the past on other things, other businesses, is that when you get competitors, it's always very difficult to match everybody's intentions. But ultimately, they do see the benefit all around.

"Mattia [Binotto, team principal] in particular, has played a leadership role with the FIA, with the other teams. So, I think we're quite pleased with the progress on that front.”

Read Also:

Next article
2019 tech verdict: Mercedes proves its class once again

Previous article

2019 tech verdict: Mercedes proves its class once again
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Teams Scuderia Ferrari
Author Scott Mitchell

Race hub

Australian GP

Australian GP

12 Mar - 15 Mar
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Le Mans

RLLR BMW Le Mans entry “hasn’t been discussed”

2
IMSA

Full 2020 Rolex 24 at Daytona entry list

Latest videos

Behind the Scenes with Carlos Sainz's Sim install 07:10
Formula 1

Behind the Scenes with Carlos Sainz's Sim install

Onboard: Valentino Rossi drives Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes-AMG F1 W08 01:23
Formula 1

Onboard: Valentino Rossi drives Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes-AMG F1 W08

Lewis Hamilton onboard Valentino Rossi’s Yamaha YZR-M1 01:51
Formula 1

Lewis Hamilton onboard Valentino Rossi’s Yamaha YZR-M1

Mercedes Looks to the Future with its Young Engineers 04:09
Formula 1

Mercedes Looks to the Future with its Young Engineers

F1 vs MotoGP: Lewis Hamilton and Valentino Rossi swap rides for the day 03:17
Formula 1

F1 vs MotoGP: Lewis Hamilton and Valentino Rossi swap rides for the day

Latest news

Ferrari making "sacrifices" to benefit smaller F1 teams
F1

Ferrari making "sacrifices" to benefit smaller F1 teams

2019 tech verdict: Mercedes proves its class once again
F1

2019 tech verdict: Mercedes proves its class once again

Steiner feared Haas duo "not manageable anymore"
F1

Steiner feared Haas duo "not manageable anymore"

The top 20 motorsport signings in 2019
F1

The top 20 motorsport signings in 2019

Honda hitting targets key to building Red Bull trust
F1

Honda hitting targets key to building Red Bull trust

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
12 Mar
Tickets
19 Mar
Tickets
2 Apr
Tickets
16 Apr
Tickets
30 Apr
Tickets
7 May
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.