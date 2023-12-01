Subscribe
Formula 1
News

Ferrari cannot repeat F1 mistake of "too high" expectations for 2024 - Vasseur

Ferrari Formula 1 boss Fred Vasseur has cautioned against a repeat of setting expectations "too high", but believes it can build on its late-season progress to aid its 2024 campaign.

Filip Cleeren
Author Filip Cleeren
Updated
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23

After being the only team to put Red Bull under pressure in 2022, there was optimism in the Ferrari camp that would be able to draw level and fight for the title.

But the Scuderia received a blow at the start of 2023 when it turned up with a car in Bahrain testing that fell short of those expectations and struggled on race pace – especially on hot, high-downforce circuits.

And while team principal Vasseur thinks the team can take courage from how it stabilised its performance across different circuit types in the latter part of the year, in which it was the only team to keep Red Bull from a clean sweep of 22 race wins, he warns against a repeat of its 2023 optimism.

"For sure, I think the level of expectation was a bit too high at the beginning of the season," Vasseur said. "We understood quickly the situation after a couple of laps in Bahrain and even a couple of laps into the simulator before Bahrain.

"But what I would keep in mind this season is the reaction of the team. We had a tough moment but remember after Jeddah, Miami, Spain or Zandvoort, Zandvoort is not so far away and we were almost lapped.

"I think that we, compared to Zandvoort, collectively made a huge step forward and this is good for the future. It's on this progression that we can build for next year."

Frederic Vasseur, Team Principal and General Manager, Scuderia Ferrari

Photo by: Ferrari

Frederic Vasseur, Team Principal and General Manager, Scuderia Ferrari

Rather than making evolutionary changes, Ferrari has banked on an all-new car design for next season to address its weaknesses from the ground up.

But while drivers Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz are hopeful of a closer fight in 2024, the spectre of Red Bull moving its focus to next year before the other top teams is one that cannot be ignored.

"I don't know if it will be better next year, nobody knows," Vasseur added. "But you know what you are doing in your business and it is always a matter of comparison.

"If you can make up one second and the others are doing 1.5s then you look stupid. But if they do five-tenths then you look like a hero.

"I don't want to be too optimistic because it was probably one of the issues we had last season.

"We just have to be focused on what we are doing and not think about the outcome of the championship before it is won or to look at the prize-giving ceremony before Bahrain."

Read Also:
shares
comments
Previous article Sargeant continues with Williams for 2024 F1 season
Next article 2024 F1 season driver line-up and calendar: Everything you need to know
Filip Cleeren
More from
Filip Cleeren
Why Williams F1 team keeping Sargeant makes more sense than you think

Why Williams F1 team keeping Sargeant makes more sense than you think

Formula 1

Why Williams F1 team keeping Sargeant makes more sense than you think Why Williams F1 team keeping Sargeant makes more sense than you think

McLaren: Rate of F1 learning most impressive part of Piastri's "exceptional" season

McLaren: Rate of F1 learning most impressive part of Piastri's "exceptional" season

Formula 1

McLaren: Rate of F1 learning most impressive part of Piastri's "exceptional" season McLaren: Rate of F1 learning most impressive part of Piastri's "exceptional" season

The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master

The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master

Ferrari
More from
Ferrari
Friday favourite: The long-standing F1 team-mates who crashed Todt's car

Friday favourite: The long-standing F1 team-mates who crashed Todt's car

Formula 1

Friday favourite: The long-standing F1 team-mates who crashed Todt's car Friday favourite: The long-standing F1 team-mates who crashed Todt's car

Ferrari needs to make more of its F1 opportunities in 2024 – Vasseur

Ferrari needs to make more of its F1 opportunities in 2024 – Vasseur

Formula 1

Ferrari needs to make more of its F1 opportunities in 2024 – Vasseur Ferrari needs to make more of its F1 opportunities in 2024 – Vasseur

Why Las Vegas is Ferrari's best chance to snare another 2023 F1 win from Red Bull

Why Las Vegas is Ferrari's best chance to snare another 2023 F1 win from Red Bull

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Las Vegas GP

Why Las Vegas is Ferrari's best chance to snare another 2023 F1 win from Red Bull Why Las Vegas is Ferrari's best chance to snare another 2023 F1 win from Red Bull

Latest news

IndyCar "desperately" needs new car says Pato O'Ward

IndyCar "desperately" needs new car says Pato O'Ward

Indy IndyCar

IndyCar "desperately" needs new car says Pato O'Ward IndyCar "desperately" needs new car says Pato O'Ward

Hamilton: F1 diversity not moved "anywhere near as much as it should have"

Hamilton: F1 diversity not moved "anywhere near as much as it should have"

F1 Formula 1

Hamilton: F1 diversity not moved "anywhere near as much as it should have" Hamilton: F1 diversity not moved "anywhere near as much as it should have"

Why Williams F1 team keeping Sargeant makes more sense than you think

Why Williams F1 team keeping Sargeant makes more sense than you think

F1 Formula 1

Why Williams F1 team keeping Sargeant makes more sense than you think Why Williams F1 team keeping Sargeant makes more sense than you think

The powerful effects of Motul and Honda’s winning combination

The powerful effects of Motul and Honda’s winning combination

Misc General
Autosport Awards

The powerful effects of Motul and Honda’s winning combination The powerful effects of Motul and Honda’s winning combination

The crucial detail that could determine Andretti’s F1 bid success 

The crucial detail that could determine Andretti’s F1 bid success 

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

The crucial detail that could determine Andretti’s F1 bid success  The crucial detail that could determine Andretti’s F1 bid success 

The rushed McLaren F1 car that elevated a reluctant Senna's legacy

The rushed McLaren F1 car that elevated a reluctant Senna's legacy

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

The rushed McLaren F1 car that elevated a reluctant Senna's legacy The rushed McLaren F1 car that elevated a reluctant Senna's legacy

The hidden joy in Verstappen's 1000 F1 laps led record

The hidden joy in Verstappen's 1000 F1 laps led record

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP

The hidden joy in Verstappen's 1000 F1 laps led record The hidden joy in Verstappen's 1000 F1 laps led record

Hamilton interview: How Mercedes lost and found its Northern Star in 2023

Hamilton interview: How Mercedes lost and found its Northern Star in 2023

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Hamilton interview: How Mercedes lost and found its Northern Star in 2023 Hamilton interview: How Mercedes lost and found its Northern Star in 2023

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe