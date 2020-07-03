Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
FP2 in progress . . .
Latest sub-event summary Latest results
R
Formula 1
Styrian GP
09 Jul
-
12 Jul
FP1 in
6 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
16 Jul
-
19 Jul
FP1 in
13 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
31 Jul
-
02 Aug
FP1 in
27 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
70th Anniversary GP
06 Aug
-
09 Aug
FP1 in
34 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
13 Aug
-
16 Aug
FP1 in
41 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
FP1 in
55 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
03 Sep
-
06 Sep
FP1 in
62 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
24 Sep
-
27 Sep
FP1 in
83 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
22 Oct
-
25 Oct
FP1 in
112 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
FP1 in
119 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
12 Nov
-
15 Nov
FP1 in
132 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
26 Nov
-
29 Nov
FP1 in
146 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ferrari F1 aero "fragile" thanks to correlation issues

shares
comments
Ferrari F1 aero "fragile" thanks to correlation issues
By:
Jul 3, 2020, 1:44 PM

Ferrari says a correlation problem between design figures and how its SF1000 performed on track left its Formula 1 car aerodynamically 'fragile' in its current spec.

With the team working on a major revision that will start to roll out for the Hungarian Grand Prix, team principal Mattia Binotto spoke on Friday about what had gone wrong with its work over the winter.

Having made a decision to push hard to ramp up the downforce, Binotto said that it meant that the car wasn’t as robust in aero performance as was needed to take the fight to Mercedes and Red Bull.

“In winter testing the car was not performing as expected,” he said, when asked by Motorsport.com to explain its findings from the early running.

“The car on track was not performing as we saw in the design that we did at home, so there was a miscorrelation from design to track.

“Obviously we had to understand it first. We started trying really to understand it as soon as we were back home at the factory, and during the shutdown period that was not possible. I think we realised that, from the aero point of view mainly, there were some miscorrelations.

“Eventually I think we [realised we] pushed a lot our project, on trying to seek a lot of downforce to lift up what was our situation last year in terms of weaknesses. I think that eventually whatever we developed was too fragile in terms of aero robustness when being on track.”

Read Also:

Binotto suggested that there would be a programme of updates aimed at turning around the performance of the car, with only the first step being brought in for the Hungaroring race later this month.

“What we are trying to do now is simply to step back, try to understand, reassess the problem and move forward later on.

“Our hope is to bring some developments already in Hungary, nothing before. And hopefully by Hungary, we will not address all our issues, but we will have a definite step forward in our performance. I think by then, we can understand where we are compared to our main competitors.”

Next article
Why discomfort and distancing is worth it for F1's return

Previous article

Why discomfort and distancing is worth it for F1's return

Next article

Renault won't update F1 engine during 2020 season

Renault won't update F1 engine during 2020 season

trending Today

Alonso/Renault brush off "nonsense" Ricciardo replacement talk
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Alonso/Renault brush off "nonsense" Ricciardo replacement talk

Walkinshaw splits with team principal
Supercars / Supercars

Walkinshaw splits with team principal

Live: Follow Austrian GP practice as it happens
Formula 1 / Formula 1
1h

Live: Follow Austrian GP practice as it happens

Ferrari explains why "first choice" Vettel was axed
Formula 1 / Formula 1
1h

Ferrari explains why "first choice" Vettel was axed

Kovalainen concedes defeat on Fuji Super GT opener
Super GT / Super GT
3h

Kovalainen concedes defeat on Fuji Super GT opener

Greg Furlong to run modified at Tioga
Stock car / Stock car

Greg Furlong to run modified at Tioga

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more
NASCAR / NASCAR

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

NBC set to kick off "great celebration of motorsports" at IMS
NASCAR Cup / NASCAR Cup

NBC set to kick off "great celebration of motorsports" at IMS

Latest news

Renault won't update F1 engine during 2020 season
Formula 1 / Formula 1
15m

Renault won't update F1 engine during 2020 season

Ferrari F1 aero "fragile" thanks to correlation issues
Formula 1 / Formula 1
35m

Ferrari F1 aero "fragile" thanks to correlation issues

Why discomfort and distancing is worth it for F1's return Prime
Formula 1 / Formula 1
46m

Why discomfort and distancing is worth it for F1's return

Ferrari still blocking release of FIA engine settlement details
Formula 1 / Formula 1
58m

Ferrari still blocking release of FIA engine settlement details

Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Teams Scuderia Ferrari
Author Jonathan Noble

Trending

1
Formula 1

Alonso/Renault brush off "nonsense" Ricciardo replacement talk

2
Supercars

Walkinshaw splits with team principal

3
Formula 1

Live: Follow Austrian GP practice as it happens

1h
4
Formula 1

Ferrari explains why "first choice" Vettel was axed

1h
5
Super GT

Kovalainen concedes defeat on Fuji Super GT opener

3h

Latest videos

F1 2020 Season Preview 21:37
Formula 1

F1 2020 Season Preview

Autosport Magazine - Returns 2nd July 01:06
Formula 1

Autosport Magazine - Returns 2nd July

Grand Prix Greats – When Renault changed F1 forever 03:18
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – When Renault changed F1 forever

Grand Prix Greats – Austrian GP greatest moments 03:57
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – Austrian GP greatest moments

The New Protocols That Will Change F1 08:28
Formula 1

The New Protocols That Will Change F1

Latest news

Renault won't update F1 engine during 2020 season
Formula 1

Renault won't update F1 engine during 2020 season

Ferrari F1 aero "fragile" thanks to correlation issues
Formula 1

Ferrari F1 aero "fragile" thanks to correlation issues

Why discomfort and distancing is worth it for F1's return
Formula 1

Why discomfort and distancing is worth it for F1's return

Ferrari still blocking release of FIA engine settlement details
Formula 1

Ferrari still blocking release of FIA engine settlement details

Live: Follow Austrian GP practice as it happens
Formula 1

Live: Follow Austrian GP practice as it happens

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.