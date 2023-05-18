Subscribe
Formula 1 / Emilia Romagna GP News

Ferrari donates €1 million to Emilia Romagna flood relief fund

Ferrari has donated €1million to support the relief effort for those affected by severe flooding that led to the cancellation of Formula 1’s 2023 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.

Matt Kew
By:
Ferrari for Emilia Romagna

The FIA, F1 and race organisers agreed to call off this weekend’s event due to the extreme weather conditions in the Italian region, which have left at least two people dead and many locals displaced.

This decision, made following discussions on Wednesday morning, was based on the safety concerns for the race and the extra strain it would place on the emergency services.

Essential personnel have been allowed to return to the Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari circuit on Thursday to help pack down and transport the paddock to Monaco in time for the 26-28 May race weekend.

In response to the crisis, Ferrari - which is based in Maranello, an hour’s drive from the circuit - has donated €1million to the Emilia-Romagna Region's Agency for Territorial Safety and Civil Protection.

The money, according to a Ferrari statement, will be used to help the local population, with a particular focus placed on projects for environmental recovery and the management of hydrogeological instability.

Ferrari chief executive officer Benedetto Vigna said: "In times of difficulty, Ferrari has always stood by its community.

“We wanted to provide a concrete and immediate response to the most urgent needs of the population of Emilia-Romagna, which has been tried by a serious environmental disaster.

“With the coordination of the local authorities, to whom our heartfelt thanks go for their tireless work, this aid will bring comfort and a tangible sign of the solidarity of the entire Ferrari family."

Ferrari logos on an Imola circuit building

Ferrari logos on an Imola circuit building

Photo by: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

It is thought very unlikely that the Emilia Romagna GP will be rescheduled for later in the year due to the congested calendar.

It means the schedule for 2023 has reduced by two rounds following the widely expected cancellation of the Chinese GP, which was set for 16 April but lost due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions in the country.

Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur said of the race’s cancellation: “On behalf of everyone working at Scuderia Ferrari I would like to express our deepest sympathy to everyone affected by this terrible tragedy.

“Emilia-Romagna is our homeland and it’s heartbreaking to see what people are going through at the moment."

