Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Tickets
30 Apr
-
03 May
FP1 in
43 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
07 May
-
10 May
FP1 in
50 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Tickets
21 May
-
24 May
FP1 in
63 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Tickets
04 Jun
-
07 Jun
FP1 in
78 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Tickets
11 Jun
-
14 Jun
FP1 in
85 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
25 Jun
-
28 Jun
FP1 in
99 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
FP1 in
106 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
16 Jul
-
19 Jul
FP1 in
120 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
30 Jul
-
02 Aug
FP1 in
134 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
FP1 in
162 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
03 Sep
-
06 Sep
FP1 in
169 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
17 Sep
-
20 Sep
FP1 in
183 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
24 Sep
-
27 Sep
FP1 in
190 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
08 Oct
-
11 Oct
FP1 in
203 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
22 Oct
-
25 Oct
FP1 in
218 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
FP1 in
225 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
12 Nov
-
15 Nov
FP1 in
239 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
26 Nov
-
29 Nov
FP1 in
253 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ferrari: Mercedes wrong about engine performance

shares
comments
Ferrari: Mercedes wrong about engine performance
By:
Feb 26, 2020, 4:46 PM

Ferrari boss Mattia Binotto has dismissed suggestions from Mercedes that it was running its engine at a different level to its customer teams in testing last week.

After a low-key first week of running at Barcelona, Mercedes hinted in a press release that its Italian rival had not been showing its full potential last week.

"Why have Ferrari spent this test running their PU consistently at much lower levels than their partner teams?" asked Mercedes.

But put to Binotto by Motorsport.com about whether or not Ferrari was running its engine in a different specification mode to its customers, as Mercedes implied, he said: "Mercedes seems to be very much aware of what we are doing, but it's not correct."

Binotto does admit, however, that Ferrari is not as quick as it wants at the moment, and is especially lacking in straight-line speed.

"We believe that we are not the fastest car at the moment, so I think on lap time we will be behind [at] the start of the season," he said.

"What are we lacking? The car of this season compared to the one of last season is overall faster, but we are faster in the corners, slower on the straights.

"This was as well an objective in designing that car. We knew last year that we were too slow in the corners, so we tried to put as much downforce as we could on the car to [make it] as fast as possible in the corners. But now we are paying [for it] on the straights.

"I think still in terms of overall balance, set-up, slow-speed corners, it's something where we need to improve. But that's part of the job and the task for this week."

Sebastian Vettel echoed Binotto's suggestions that the new Ferrari had delivered a step forward in its cornering performance.

"One of the objectives was to make sure that we have a faster car in the corners," he said. "It's not just to go fast in the corners, but also when it comes to tyre management and so on.

"As Mattia said, maybe we would like to be in a stronger position now, but also it's fair to say that the season is very long, and it's very fair to say that we didn't even start. So I think we need to look at ourselves.

"I think we have plenty of work to do. The car is a step forward as I said. I think that we know we can improve it from where we are, so time will tell is probably the best answer."

Related video

Next article
Ferrari considered DAS-style system in the past

Previous article

Ferrari considered DAS-style system in the past

Next article

F1 says "systems are go" for Vietnam amid coronavirus threat

F1 says "systems are go" for Vietnam amid coronavirus threat
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Teams Scuderia Ferrari
Author Jonathan Noble

Race hub

Dutch GP

Dutch GP

30 Apr - 3 May
FP1 Starts in
43 days
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1
Fri 1 May
Fri 1 May
02:00
11:00
FP2
Fri 1 May
Fri 1 May
06:00
15:00
FP3
Sat 2 May
Sat 2 May
03:00
12:00
QU
Sat 2 May
Sat 2 May
06:00
15:00
Race
Sun 3 May
Sun 3 May
06:10
15:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

The phone call that sealed Australian GP's fate

2
WEC

Patrick Dempsey to take a break from racing after career season

3
Formula 1

How outspoken Hamilton again showed he's F1's moral leader

Latest videos

Ross Brawn on Virus, 2021 Rules and Netflix - Exclusive Interview 06:49
Formula 1

Ross Brawn on Virus, 2021 Rules and Netflix - Exclusive Interview

The changes Red Bull made for the Australian GP 01:27
Formula 1

The changes Red Bull made for the Australian GP

Five times Formula 1 races were cancelled and why 05:18
Formula 1

Five times Formula 1 races were cancelled and why

Australian Grand Prix Cancelled - What does this mean for F1? 14:00
Formula 1

Australian Grand Prix Cancelled - What does this mean for F1?

Breaking news - McLaren pulls out of Australian Grand Prix 02:39
Formula 1

Breaking news - McLaren pulls out of Australian Grand Prix

Latest news

Ferrari confirms F1 shutdown from Thursday
F1

Ferrari confirms F1 shutdown from Thursday

F1 approves summer shutdown change for 2020
F1

F1 approves summer shutdown change for 2020

Gallery: All of Hamilton's F1 race wins
F1

Gallery: All of Hamilton's F1 race wins

McLaren F1 staff members test negative for coronavirus
F1

McLaren F1 staff members test negative for coronavirus

F1 teams push to postpone 2021 rules package
F1

F1 teams push to postpone 2021 rules package

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
Tickets
Powered by
30 Apr - 3 May
Tickets
7 May - 10 May
Tickets
21 May - 24 May
Tickets
4 Jun - 7 Jun
Tickets
11 Jun - 14 Jun
Tickets
25 Jun - 28 Jun
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.