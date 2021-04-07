Ferrari: F1 engine gains may not be known for four more races

Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
28 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Tickets
18 Apr
FP1 in
9 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
02 May
Race in
25 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
09 May
Next event in
28 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Tickets
23 May
Race in
46 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Tickets
06 Jun
Race in
60 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Tickets
13 Jun
Race in
67 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
27 Jun
Race in
81 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
04 Jul
Next event in
84 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
18 Jul
Race in
102 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
01 Aug
Race in
116 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
29 Aug
Race in
144 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Tickets
05 Sep
Race in
151 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
26 Sep
Race in
172 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
03 Oct
Next event in
175 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
10 Oct
Race in
185 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
24 Oct
Race in
200 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
31 Oct
Race in
207 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
07 Nov
race in
214 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
21 Nov
Race in
227 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Saudi Arabia GP
Tickets
05 Dec
Race in
242 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
12 Dec
Race in
249 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous / Ranked! Top 10 worst F1 cars to win a grand prix
Formula 1 / Bahrain GP / Breaking news

Ferrari: F1 engine gains may not be known for four more races

By:

Ferrari thinks it could take another four race weekends for it to be sure about the amount of progress it has made with its new Formula 1 engine.

Ferrari: F1 engine gains may not be known for four more races

The Italian outfit spent much of its effort over the winter focusing on an all-new engine design aimed at overcoming the power deficit that hurt its form in 2020.

It was clear that a lack of straightline speed – partly down to the power unit and partly down to too draggy aerodynamics – had put it firmly on the back foot.

Initial running of its 2021 engine in testing and the season opening Bahrain Grand Prix has left Ferrari convinced it has made a good step forward, but the team wants more time to better judge just how much progress has been made compared to the main opposition.

Sporting director Laurent Mekies said: “We have improved, no doubt, so we are okay with what we see.

“But there is always work to do to extract the most of it at the race track, because [in Bahrain] it's special conditions. You go from super hot afternoon peak temperatures to racing at night.

“Of course we know exactly our numbers, but I think the question is what does that number becomes when you factor in the progression of the others. And there again, I think the real answer to that you'll discover when you analyse qualifying.

“Because of the nature of these estimations, you need a few qualifyings to make sure that you have a reliable number where you can go back to the factory and say: 'okay, guys, we know what we have progressed, and this is now where we stand compared to the others, and therefore that's probably what they have done themselves in the winter'.

“I think that will happen after two, three, or maybe four qualifyings, where you have a consolidated number of estimation of the other guys’ output.”

Read Also:

Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto expressed his relief after the Bahrain Grand Prix about the fact that his squad had made up for its straightline handicap this year.

However, he was unsure about how much of that step forward was down to the power unit and how much due to the car’s more efficient aerodynamics.

“Certainly the power unit has improved and I happy to see Sauber and Haas has progressed,” he said. “I think on our side we progressed in all the areas that were possible, so the aero is certainly better in terms of behaviour, and with good correlation.

“With the power unit and the car the overall, where it was possible to make improvement we did them, so I think it's the entire package. So we're not really speaking about single areas, it is the entire package which now is better.” 

shares
comments

Related video

Ranked! Top 10 worst F1 cars to win a grand prix

Previous article

Ranked! Top 10 worst F1 cars to win a grand prix
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Bahrain GP
Teams Ferrari
Author Jonathan Noble

Trending

1
NASCAR Cup

Hendrick Motorsports names No. 88 pit crew for Dale Jr.

2
Esports

rFactor boss explains Verstappen and Alonso Le Mans issues

3
Formula 1

Differential issue cost Verstappen 0.3s per lap in Bahrain

4
Formula 1

Cable tip-off an example of "super spy" Hamilton's focus

19h
5
Formula 1

Banned: The full story behind Brabham's F1 'fan car'

Latest news
Ferrari: F1 engine gains may not be known for four more races
Formula 1

Ferrari: F1 engine gains may not be known for four more races

42m
Ranked! Top 10 worst F1 cars to win a grand prix
Video Inside
Formula 1

Ranked! Top 10 worst F1 cars to win a grand prix

10h
Capito: Williams won't sacrifice 2022 car to make gains in 2021
Formula 1

Capito: Williams won't sacrifice 2022 car to make gains in 2021

14h
AlphaTauri should have "nice step forward" by Spain
Formula 1

AlphaTauri should have "nice step forward" by Spain

15h
F1 news recap: The epic 2014 Bahrain Grand Prix
Formula 1

F1 news recap: The epic 2014 Bahrain Grand Prix

15h
Latest videos
My Job in F1: Emma | Aero Performance Engineer 01:44
Formula 1
15h

My Job in F1: Emma | Aero Performance Engineer

Grand Prix Greats – Imola’s greatest F1 moments 06:09
Formula 1
Apr 2, 2021

Grand Prix Greats – Imola’s greatest F1 moments

How Fast Is F1 Compared To Other Motorsport Series? (IndyCar, NASCAR, WEC, WRC) 06:36
Formula 1
Apr 2, 2021

How Fast Is F1 Compared To Other Motorsport Series? (IndyCar, NASCAR, WEC, WRC)

Albert Park Circuit Modifications Project 01:19
Formula 1
Apr 1, 2021

Albert Park Circuit Modifications Project

Mercedes-AMG F1 Team: Bahrain GP Race Debrief 13:11
Formula 1
Mar 31, 2021

Mercedes-AMG F1 Team: Bahrain GP Race Debrief

Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
Capito: Williams won't sacrifice 2022 car to make gains in 2021
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Capito: Williams won't sacrifice 2022 car to make gains in 2021

F1 news recap: The epic 2014 Bahrain Grand Prix
Formula 1 / Special feature

F1 news recap: The epic 2014 Bahrain Grand Prix

The nightmare timing that now hinders Mercedes Prime
Formula 1 / Opinion

The nightmare timing that now hinders Mercedes

More from
Ferrari
Ranked! Top 10 worst F1 cars to win a grand prix
Video Inside
Formula 1 / Special feature

Ranked! Top 10 worst F1 cars to win a grand prix

Ferrari: F1 podium still far away despite Bahrain GP progress
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ferrari: F1 podium still far away despite Bahrain GP progress

How far can Ferrari recover in 2021? Prime
Formula 1 / Special feature

How far can Ferrari recover in 2021?

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How Williams’ new structure adheres to a growing F1 trend Prime

How Williams’ new structure adheres to a growing F1 trend

Williams held out against the tide for many years but, as MARK GALLAGHER explains, the age of the owner-manager is long gone

Formula 1
21h
When a journeyman driver's F1 career lasted just 800m Prime

When a journeyman driver's F1 career lasted just 800m

Nikita Mazepin’s Formula 1 debut at the Bahrain Grand Prix lasted mere corners before he wiped himself out in a shunt, but his financial backing affords him a full season. Back in 1993 though, Marco Apicella was an F1 driver for just 800m before a first corner fracas ended his career. Here’s the story of his very short time at motorsport’s pinnacle.

Formula 1
Apr 4, 2021
How Raikkonen's rapid rise stalled his teammate's F1 career climb Prime

How Raikkonen's rapid rise stalled his teammate's F1 career climb

Kimi Raikkonen's emergence as a Formula 1 star in his rookie campaign remains one of the legendary storylines from 2001, but his exploits had an unwanted impact on his Sauber teammate's own prospects. Twenty years on from his first F1 podium at the Brazilian GP, here's how Nick Heidfeld's career was chilled by the Iceman.

Formula 1
Apr 3, 2021
The nightmare timing that now hinders Mercedes Prime

The nightmare timing that now hinders Mercedes

Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton took victory at the Bahrain Grand Prix despite, for a change, not having the quickest car. But any hopes of developing its W12 to surpass Red Bull's RB16B in terms of outright speed could not have come at a worse time.

Formula 1
Apr 2, 2021
How Verstappen's Bahrain mistake can only make him stronger Prime

How Verstappen's Bahrain mistake can only make him stronger

Max Verstappen lost out to Lewis Hamilton at the Bahrain Grand Prix by a tiny margin, slipping off the track just as victory was within his grasp. But the painful lesson from defeat can only help Verstappen come back even stronger

Formula 1
Mar 31, 2021
How the 'Great F1 Rake-Off' delivered a Bahrain GP showdown Prime

How the 'Great F1 Rake-Off' delivered a Bahrain GP showdown

For the 2021 F1 season, the battle of Red Bull vs Mercedes looks set to be captured in the high-rake vs low-rake philosophy clash due to this year's technical rule tweaks. While bringing the grid closer together in terms of performance, it could be the deciding factor in the race for the world title

Formula 1
Mar 29, 2021
Bahrain Grand Prix - Driver ratings Prime

Bahrain Grand Prix - Driver ratings

The eagerly-anticipated first race of 2021 produced a surprise winner and plenty of stellar performances throughout the field. But only one driver took a maximum score in our driver ratings under the Bahrain floodlights.

Formula 1
Mar 29, 2021
The calls that decided Hamilton and Verstappen's Bahrain battle Prime

The calls that decided Hamilton and Verstappen's Bahrain battle

Fastest in every session, all signs pointed towards Red Bull and Max Verstappen starting the 2021 F1 season with a victory. That it didn't pan out that way, and Lewis Hamilton scored a surprising win, owes much to an aggressive Mercedes strategy and a pre-race tyre selection that Verstappen would later question

Formula 1
Mar 29, 2021

Trending Today

Hendrick Motorsports names No. 88 pit crew for Dale Jr.
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Hendrick Motorsports names No. 88 pit crew for Dale Jr.

rFactor boss explains Verstappen and Alonso Le Mans issues
Esports Esports / Interview

rFactor boss explains Verstappen and Alonso Le Mans issues

Differential issue cost Verstappen 0.3s per lap in Bahrain
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Differential issue cost Verstappen 0.3s per lap in Bahrain

Cable tip-off an example of "super spy" Hamilton's focus
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

Cable tip-off an example of "super spy" Hamilton's focus

Banned: The full story behind Brabham's F1 'fan car'
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

Banned: The full story behind Brabham's F1 'fan car'

Latest news

Ferrari: F1 engine gains may not be known for four more races
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ferrari: F1 engine gains may not be known for four more races

Ranked! Top 10 worst F1 cars to win a grand prix
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

Ranked! Top 10 worst F1 cars to win a grand prix

Capito: Williams won't sacrifice 2022 car to make gains in 2021
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Capito: Williams won't sacrifice 2022 car to make gains in 2021

AlphaTauri should have "nice step forward" by Spain
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

AlphaTauri should have "nice step forward" by Spain

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.