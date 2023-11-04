Ferrari F1 drivers having to lift and coast at "every corner" in Brazil sprint
Ferrari's Formula 1 drivers needed to lift and coast at "every corner" in the 2023 Brazilian Grand Prix sprint race, with Carlos Sainz facing the most management "I've ever had".
After eventual winner Max Verstappen dived past polesitter Lando Norris into Turn 1 of the 24-lap Saturday race at Interlagos, almost the entire field then complained of having to manage temperatures.
While Charles Leclerc climbed from seventh to fifth place and Ferrari team-mate Carlos Sainz gained a spot to finish eighth, both were severely restricted by a need to jump off the throttle.
Sainz reckoned it was the most amount of lifting and coasting that he had ever faced after the pair completed the race on a used set of soft-compound Pirelli tyres.
He said: "We would use all the worst possible sets that we had available and we saved the good ones for [the Sunday grand prix] so hopefully this helps.
"But it will not be very positive if we need to keep doing so much lift and coast, which for our temperatures was very, very tricky. We simply couldn't push our race."
The Spaniard added that he also needed to back off when running in clean air, rather than just when following other cars.
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL60, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23, Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri AT04, Daniel Ricciardo, AlphaTauri AT04
It is also why Daniel Ricciardo was able to keep repassing the Ferrari, as Sainz was relying on DRS to compensate for his early braking.
He continued: "Hopefully, it goes in a better direction but today is the most lift and coast I've ever had to do.
"I was having to do so much lift and coast that I couldn't even push the braking, so I had to make sure I had DRS to at least be quick on the straights."
Team boss Frederic Vasseur said his drivers had been left "exposed" due to an error.
He revealed: "We made a small mistake on the cooling today and we asked the drivers to do a massive lift and cost from lap two."
Leclerc said he was backing off as "basically every corner" but hoped that starting second in the GP would take away some of the strain.
Although, he reckoned that the Saturday pace of the Red Bull meant it would be almost "irrelevant" to pass Verstappen off the line.
He said: "The cars are getting so fast now that you have to do these kinds of lifts off… But for sure, from my side, it was the worst [so far this year].
"If this is the pace of the cars, then I'm pretty sure that even if I pass him that's a bit irrelevant, because I think in two or three laps, he should be passing me."
Leclerc nearly abandoned Q3 F1 lap due to unprecedented Brazil conditions
Leclerc nearly abandoned Q3 F1 lap due to unprecedented Brazil conditions Leclerc nearly abandoned Q3 F1 lap due to unprecedented Brazil conditions
Ferrari plays it “safe” with F1 car plank in Brazil after US GP disqualification
Ferrari plays it “safe” with F1 car plank in Brazil after US GP disqualification Ferrari plays it “safe” with F1 car plank in Brazil after US GP disqualification
Why Leclerc remains committed to his Ferrari F1 title dream
Why Leclerc remains committed to his Ferrari F1 title dream Why Leclerc remains committed to his Ferrari F1 title dream
Latest news
Leclerc: Ferrari F1 engine issue caused Brazilian GP formation lap crash
Leclerc: Ferrari F1 engine issue caused Brazilian GP formation lap crash Leclerc: Ferrari F1 engine issue caused Brazilian GP formation lap crash
IMSA GTP learnings helping Chevrolet, Honda with IndyCar’s hybrid unit
IMSA GTP learnings helping Chevrolet, Honda with IndyCar’s hybrid unit IMSA GTP learnings helping Chevrolet, Honda with IndyCar’s hybrid unit
F1 Brazilian GP red-flagged after big Albon, Magnussen crash
F1 Brazilian GP red-flagged after big Albon, Magnussen crash F1 Brazilian GP red-flagged after big Albon, Magnussen crash
F1 live: The Brazilian GP as it happens
F1 live: The Brazilian GP as it happens F1 live: The Brazilian GP as it happens
The obstacles that make hydrogen unattractive for F1’s sustainability push
The obstacles that make hydrogen unattractive for F1’s sustainability push The obstacles that make hydrogen unattractive for F1’s sustainability push
How BRM’s engine overreach hindered a pioneering F1 Lotus
How BRM’s engine overreach hindered a pioneering F1 Lotus How BRM’s engine overreach hindered a pioneering F1 Lotus
The “no bitterness” outlook keeping F1's ageless veteran on the front foot
The “no bitterness” outlook keeping F1's ageless veteran on the front foot The “no bitterness” outlook keeping F1's ageless veteran on the front foot
Do rivals have hope against F1's greatest escape artists?
Do rivals have hope against F1's greatest escape artists? Do rivals have hope against F1's greatest escape artists?
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.