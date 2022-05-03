The other Ferrari on F1’s podium: Why drivers celebrate with Trento wine

Listen to this article

The unrelated Ferrari Trento sparkling wine brand took over as F1’s ‘Official Toast’ in 2021 – although it wasn’t the first time its product was sprayed on an F1 podium. The 1981 Italian Grand Prix, won by Renault’s Alain Prost, featured its wine in a one-off deal.

Race winner Alain Prost, Renault, celebrates with Ferrari wine Photo by: Motorsport Images

After several decades of using Moet and Mumm champagne after races, sparkling wine producer Chandon was used for the podium celebrations from the start of 2016. Midway through the 2017 season, F1 announced an official tie-up with champagne producer Carbon – a deal that ran through to 2020.

Asked then why the sport had broken with tradition and committed to a new sparkling wine deal over champagne, F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali said: “The answer is very simple: it is the quality of the product and the quality of the company. This is the reason why our relationship has developed.”

This weekend’s inaugural Miami Grand Prix podium will be celebrated in time-honoured fashion by the top three drivers and winning constructor's representative with special edition bottles that feature a unique label dedicated to the new circuit in Miami, packaged in a customized gift box.

Simone Masè, general manager of Gruppo Lunelli, said: “We are extremely proud that Ferrari Trento will be the Official Toast of the Miami Grand Prix. As the first ever Grand Prix to take place in Miami, this is a hugely significant moment for the city, and we are thrilled to be a part of it.

“This is a special collaboration based on our shared values, such as the pursuit of excellence in every detail, and in celebrating important moments, observing Miami’s impressive history in hosting world-class sporting events. We look forward to bringing a touch of Italian style to such events over the years to come.”

As with the previous Ferrari F1® Limited Editions, the bottle is a Blanc de Blancs cuvée and only available in limited quantities from top wine stores and online.

Founded in 1902 in Trento by Giulio Ferrari, and since 1952 run by the Lunelli family, Ferrari is Italy’s leading traditional method winery. All Ferrari labels are Trentodoc – bottle fermented sparkling wines produced with Chardonnay and Pinot Noir grapes cultivated with the principles of sustainable mountain viticulture in northern Italy’s Trentino.

