Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Tickets
30 Apr
-
03 May
FP1 in
43 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
07 May
-
10 May
FP1 in
50 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Tickets
21 May
-
24 May
FP1 in
63 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Tickets
04 Jun
-
07 Jun
FP1 in
78 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Tickets
11 Jun
-
14 Jun
FP1 in
85 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
25 Jun
-
28 Jun
FP1 in
99 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
FP1 in
106 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
16 Jul
-
19 Jul
FP1 in
120 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
30 Jul
-
02 Aug
FP1 in
134 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
FP1 in
162 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
03 Sep
-
06 Sep
FP1 in
169 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
17 Sep
-
20 Sep
FP1 in
183 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
24 Sep
-
27 Sep
FP1 in
190 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
08 Oct
-
11 Oct
FP1 in
204 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
22 Oct
-
25 Oct
FP1 in
218 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
FP1 in
225 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
12 Nov
-
15 Nov
FP1 in
239 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
26 Nov
-
29 Nov
FP1 in
253 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Breaking news

FIA announces private "settlement" with Ferrari over F1 engine

shares
comments
By:
Feb 28, 2020, 5:00 PM

The FIA has reached a private 'settlement' with Ferrari over its power unit from last year, after concluding an investigation into its engine.

Ferrari was at the centre of intrigue last year amid suspicions that it had found a clever way of getting around the fuel flow sensor restrictions to provide a power boost. However, the team was never found to be in breach of the regulations and no team ever formally protested the outfit.

But in a statement issued by the FIA on Friday, the governing body said that an agreement had been reached with the team over what it did in 2019.

"The FIA announces that, after thorough technical investigations, it has concluded its analysis of the operation of the Scuderia Ferrari Formula 1 Power Unit and reached a settlement with the team," said the statement.

"The specifics of the agreement will remain between the parties."

It added: "The FIA and Scuderia Ferrari have agreed to a number of technical commitments that will improve the monitoring of all Formula 1 Power Units for forthcoming championship seasons as well as assist the FIA in other regulatory duties in Formula 1 and in its research activities on carbon emissions and sustainable fuels."

Read Also:

The wording of the FIA statement is especially intriguing, as the governing body does not state that it found the power unit to have fully complied with the regulations.

Furthermore, the fact that there is some kind of private settlement, plus agreement to help monitoring of power units going forward, suggests that there may have been a trade off in terms of not taking the issue further.

Last year there were a number of technical directives issued regarding what teams were and were not allowed to do with the fuel slow sensors. The issuing of this coincidence with a period in the championship when Ferrari's straightline speed advantage fell back.

In a further bid to counter teams finding ways around the rules for this season, the FIA has introduced a second fuel flow sensor to better check what teams are doing.

Ferrari consistently denied that there was any wrongdoing last year, with team principal Mattia Binotto claiming that the power unit was always shown to have been legal.

"If I look at the whole season, we have been one of the most checked teams, that was before or after the technical directives,” he said at the end of last year. "And when you got a performance advantage, and certainly we got it during the whole season, we have been the most checked.

"Being checked I think it's normal, it is somehow good because through the checks you are proving your legality. After the technical directives, the number of checks on our cars have multiplied. The reviews have been shown to FIA the details have been discussed.

"So whatever could have been done through collaboration with FIA has been done. We have never changed our way of operating the engine for the last part of the season, showing that somehow our power unit has full legality.”

 
Next article
Ferrari wants F1 assurances over coronavirus threat

Previous article

Ferrari wants F1 assurances over coronavirus threat

Next article

Bottas fastest as 2020 pre-season testing ends

Bottas fastest as 2020 pre-season testing ends
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Teams Scuderia Ferrari
Author Jonathan Noble

Race hub

Dutch GP

Dutch GP

30 Apr - 3 May
FP1 Starts in
43 days
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1
Fri 1 May
Fri 1 May
02:00
11:00
FP2
Fri 1 May
Fri 1 May
06:00
15:00
FP3
Sat 2 May
Sat 2 May
03:00
12:00
QU
Sat 2 May
Sat 2 May
06:00
15:00
Race
Sun 3 May
Sun 3 May
06:10
15:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
World Superbike

Redding: Bautista cost himself 2019 WSBK crown

2
WEC

Patrick Dempsey to take a break from racing after career season

3
WEC

Ferrari's Sebring presence safe amid Italy quarantine

4
NASCAR Cup

The Gray Ghost roars to life once more

5
NASCAR Cup

Full schedule for 2020 Daytona Speedweeks

Latest videos

Ross Brawn on Virus, 2021 Rules and Netflix - Exclusive Interview 06:49
Formula 1

Ross Brawn on Virus, 2021 Rules and Netflix - Exclusive Interview

The changes Red Bull made for the Australian GP 01:27
Formula 1

The changes Red Bull made for the Australian GP

Five times Formula 1 races were cancelled and why 05:18
Formula 1

Five times Formula 1 races were cancelled and why

Australian Grand Prix Cancelled - What does this mean for F1? 14:00
Formula 1

Australian Grand Prix Cancelled - What does this mean for F1?

Breaking news - McLaren pulls out of Australian Grand Prix 02:39
Formula 1

Breaking news - McLaren pulls out of Australian Grand Prix

Latest news

Ferrari confirms F1 shutdown from Thursday
F1

Ferrari confirms F1 shutdown from Thursday

F1 approves summer shutdown change for 2020
F1

F1 approves summer shutdown change for 2020

Gallery: All of Hamilton's F1 race wins
F1

Gallery: All of Hamilton's F1 race wins

McLaren F1 staff members test negative for coronavirus
F1

McLaren F1 staff members test negative for coronavirus

F1 teams push to postpone 2021 rules package
F1

F1 teams push to postpone 2021 rules package

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
Tickets
Powered by
30 Apr - 3 May
Tickets
7 May - 10 May
Tickets
21 May - 24 May
Tickets
4 Jun - 7 Jun
Tickets
11 Jun - 14 Jun
Tickets
25 Jun - 28 Jun
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.