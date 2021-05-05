Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs
Previous / Who are the richest people in Formula 1?
Formula 1 / Portuguese GP News

Leclerc: Portimao qualifying shows I have a lot to learn

By:

Charles Leclerc believes his performance in Formula 1 qualifying at Portimao last Saturday shows he still has “a lot to learn” despite receiving praise for his one-lap displays.

Leclerc: Portimao qualifying shows I have a lot to learn

Leclerc qualified fourth for each of the first two races of the 2021 season, but slumped to eighth in Portugal last weekend after struggling to nail his final lap in Q3.

It resigned Leclerc to a qualifying defeat to Ferrari team-mate Carlos Sainz Jr and meant he could only recover to sixth place in the race, losing out in the midfield fight to McLaren’s Lando Norris.

Ferrari sporting director Laurent Mekies said that Leclerc seemed “less comfortable” at Portimao with the tricky track conditions, lacking the usual “magic” he can deliver across one lap to outstrip the performance of the car.

“He has this capacity to extract two-tenths that we didn’t know were there in our car,” Mekies said. “He does that on a regular basis. It’s nearly normal business for him to do that.”

Leclerc said that while he was grateful for Mekies’ comment, he felt his display in Portugal showed that he still had room for improvement when it came to approaching qualifying.

"I feel like yesterday shows also that I've got a lot to learn still,” Leclerc said after the race.

“Surely qualifying is one of my strengths. But yesterday, and overall, this weekend has been quite poor for me. So, very inconsistent. So there's still a lot to work on my side.”

A number of drivers reported struggles with the low-grip asphalt at Portimao, which combined with the hardest selection of Pirelli tyres left many feeling uncomfortable throughout the weekend.

Leclerc explained that he struggle with building up his lap time across all three stages of qualifying, having gained just 0.067 seconds between his best laps in Q1 and Q3.

“What I learned from this weekend is maybe I should have taken it step by step, especially on such a difficult weekend like this,” Leclerc said.

“I’ve tried to push the car to its limit straight away and it made my weekend very, very messy.

“If I look Friday and Saturday, they haven’t been very good days for me, and I was just all over the place and once in 10 laps I managed to do a very good lap, but I was just not consistent.

“Maybe in those conditions, I should have taken it a bit more step by step, which I did today [in the race].”

Read Also:

shares
comments

Related video

Who are the richest people in Formula 1?

Previous article

Who are the richest people in Formula 1?

Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Portuguese GP
Drivers Carlos Sainz Jr. , Charles Leclerc
Teams Ferrari
Author Luke Smith

Trending

1
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR’s Next Gen Cup car: What is it and why it is needed

2
Formula 1

Who are the richest people in Formula 1?

2h
3
NASCAR

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

4
Formula 1

F1 2021 season guide: drivers, teams, calendar, rules explained

5
WEC

Porsche, Penske unite to run new LMDh prototype in WEC, IMSA

21h
Latest news
Leclerc: Portimao qualifying shows I have a lot to learn
Formula 1

Leclerc: Portimao qualifying shows I have a lot to learn

1h
Who are the richest people in Formula 1?
Formula 1

Who are the richest people in Formula 1?

2h
Williams recruitment drive part of Dorilton's "plan to innovate"
Formula 1

Williams recruitment drive part of Dorilton's "plan to innovate"

4h
Former Renault F1 chief Abiteboul reveals new motorsport role
Video Inside
Formula 1

Former Renault F1 chief Abiteboul reveals new motorsport role

6h
Verstappen's Portimao F1 errors not concerning Red Bull
Formula 1

Verstappen's Portimao F1 errors not concerning Red Bull

6h
Latest videos
Sensor Issues, Fastest Lap Fights & More | Portuguese GP F1 Race Debrief 10:50
Formula 1
20m

Sensor Issues, Fastest Lap Fights & More | Portuguese GP F1 Race Debrief

F1: Cyril Abiteboul gets a new job 00:27
Formula 1
3h

F1: Cyril Abiteboul gets a new job

Romain Grosjean's Special Mercedes Test 01:00
Formula 1
8h

Romain Grosjean's Special Mercedes Test

F1: Montoya: 'Mercedes have the edge over Red Bull' 03:57
Formula 1
23h

F1: Montoya: 'Mercedes have the edge over Red Bull'

F1: Kubica gets Barcelona FP1 outing with Alfa Romeo 00:29
Formula 1
May 4, 2021

F1: Kubica gets Barcelona FP1 outing with Alfa Romeo

Luke Smith More from
Luke Smith
Grosjean to test Mercedes F1 title-winner at Paul Ricard
Video Inside
Formula 1

Grosjean to test Mercedes F1 title-winner at Paul Ricard

Sainz: Tyre graining cost possible top-five finish at Portimao Portuguese GP
Formula 1

Sainz: Tyre graining cost possible top-five finish at Portimao

How McLaren is going back to the future with Mercedes Prime
Formula 1

How McLaren is going back to the future with Mercedes

More from
Carlos Sainz Jr.
Sainz: Data shows I can be as fast as Leclerc in qualifying
Formula 1

Sainz: Data shows I can be as fast as Leclerc in qualifying

Sainz: Ferrari can be ahead of McLaren at other F1 tracks
Formula 1

Sainz: Ferrari can be ahead of McLaren at other F1 tracks

Why Sainz feels no fear joining Ferrari Prime
Formula 1

Why Sainz feels no fear joining Ferrari

More from
Ferrari
Grand Prix practice results: Bottas, Hamilton fastest at Portimao Portuguese GP
Formula 1

Grand Prix practice results: Bottas, Hamilton fastest at Portimao

Sainz: Imola Q2 exit "exposed" lack of Ferrari F1 mileage Emilia Romagna GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Sainz: Imola Q2 exit "exposed" lack of Ferrari F1 mileage

How far can Ferrari recover in 2021? Prime
Formula 1

How far can Ferrari recover in 2021?

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The "subtle" Red Bull upgrades that kept it in the Portugal F1 mix Prime

The "subtle" Red Bull upgrades that kept it in the Portugal F1 mix

Red Bull's Portuguese Grand Prix fortunes were decidedly second best to Mercedes', but the result skews the potential that the team had at Portimao. With a new set of updates, the team looks good going forward into the rest of 2021's spicy F1 competition

Formula 1
May 3, 2021
Portuguese Grand Prix driver ratings Prime

Portuguese Grand Prix driver ratings

The 2021 Portuguese GP will for several drivers go down as a weekend of missed opportunities amid imperfect track conditions that caused struggles with tyre warm-up. But the performances of a select few stood out from the crowd

Formula 1
May 3, 2021
The five key tests Hamilton passed to claim Portugal victory Prime

The five key tests Hamilton passed to claim Portugal victory

Just as he did in 2020, Lewis Hamilton had to come from behind to win the 2021 Portuguese Grand Prix. Only this time there were two rivals he had to pass, among the several challenges he had to overcome, on his way to securing a 97th grand prix victory

Formula 1
May 3, 2021
The data that leaves both Red Bull, Mercedes uncertain of supremacy Prime

The data that leaves both Red Bull, Mercedes uncertain of supremacy

Lewis Hamilton topped the crucial FP2 session on Friday as F1 returned to Portugal, but his Mercedes team cannot be sure it has the edge on its Red Bull rivals. As cool temperatures and wind combine with the still-slippery surface to present drivers with quandaries over set-up and tyre warmup, there's still everything to play for come qualifying.

Formula 1
May 1, 2021
How in-form Norris is staking his claim as Britain's next F1 champion Prime

How in-form Norris is staking his claim as Britain's next F1 champion

As a highly-rated Mercedes junior, George Russell is naturally billed as Lewis Hamilton's heir apparent where Britain's next Formula 1 champion is concerned. But he may face competition for that accolade from Lando Norris, fresh from a confidence-boosting run to third at Imola whose rise is being accelerated by his McLaren team’s revival

Formula 1
Apr 29, 2021
The biggest headache F1 faces over its sprint race experiments Prime

The biggest headache F1 faces over its sprint race experiments

The news this week that F1 has green-lit 'sprint qualifying' races that will determine the grid for three grands prix in 2021 was met with a blend of excitement and scepticism. But before those in both camps can be vilified, F1 must first work out what its criteria is for success - and what will justify making them a more permanent fixture

Formula 1
Apr 28, 2021
The essential quality Tsunoda has to harness better Prime

The essential quality Tsunoda has to harness better

A rapid ascent through the junior categories meant Yuki Tsunoda's arrival in Formula 1 was always going to be much-hyped. It's not been smooth sailing for Red Bull's latest protege so far, but his confidence has never wavered - something he'll need to rely on to continue his progress into the driver he believes he can be.

Formula 1
Apr 27, 2021
Why Russell was right to be wrong about Bottas after Imola F1 clash Prime

Why Russell was right to be wrong about Bottas after Imola F1 clash

George Russell and Valtteri Bottas' collision at Imola on Sunday prompted fury in the Formula 1 paddock. But Russell's carefully-worded heartfelt statement later, acknowledging that his initial response was wrong, proved the right move

Formula 1
Apr 22, 2021

Trending Today

NASCAR’s Next Gen Cup car: What is it and why it is needed
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

NASCAR’s Next Gen Cup car: What is it and why it is needed

Who are the richest people in Formula 1?
Formula 1 Formula 1

Who are the richest people in Formula 1?

Porsche, Penske unite to run new LMDh prototype in WEC, IMSA
WEC WEC

Porsche, Penske unite to run new LMDh prototype in WEC, IMSA

NHRA's 50 Greatest Drivers - No. 1, Don Garlits
Vintage Vintage

NHRA's 50 Greatest Drivers - No. 1, Don Garlits

Sette Camara: Super Formula on a par with IndyCar
Super Formula Super Formula

Sette Camara: Super Formula on a par with IndyCar

Sandusky Speedway report 2002-07-25
Stock car Stock car

Sandusky Speedway report 2002-07-25

Hardeeville results 2002-03-16
Stock car Stock car

Hardeeville results 2002-03-16

NASCAR to require Hailie Deegan to take sensitivity training
NASCAR NASCAR

NASCAR to require Hailie Deegan to take sensitivity training

Latest news

Leclerc: Portimao qualifying shows I have a lot to learn
Formula 1 Formula 1

Leclerc: Portimao qualifying shows I have a lot to learn

Who are the richest people in Formula 1?
Formula 1 Formula 1

Who are the richest people in Formula 1?

Williams recruitment drive part of Dorilton's "plan to innovate"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Williams recruitment drive part of Dorilton's "plan to innovate"

Former Renault F1 chief Abiteboul reveals new motorsport role
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Former Renault F1 chief Abiteboul reveals new motorsport role

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.