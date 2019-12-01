Formula 1
Formula 1 / Abu Dhabi GP / Breaking news

Ferrari fined for 5kg fuel discrepancy, Leclerc keeps podium

shares
comments
Ferrari fined for 5kg fuel discrepancy, Leclerc keeps podium
By:
Dec 1, 2019, 6:24 PM

Ferrari has been fined €50,000 for its inaccurate declaration of the fuel in Charles Leclerc’s Formula 1 car ahead of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Less than one hour before the start of the race, FIA technical delegate Jo Bauer said a fuel check revealed a “significant difference” between the declaration of the team and the amount of fuel inside the car.

This alleged breach of an FIA technical directive was referred to the stewards, who waited until after the race to investigate.

The TD in question requires teams to declare the amount of fuel in the cars for the reconnaissance laps to the grid, the formation lap, the race, the lap back to the pits and “any fire-ups that would be needed”.

In their report, the Abu Dhabi GP stewards revealed that there was a difference of 4.88kg between what Ferrari had declared and Bauer’s measured fuel mass.

It was not known whether Ferrari risked a sporting penalty, although Red Bull team boss Christian Horner said “I can’t see how he [Leclerc] won’t be [disqualified]” when asked about the issue pre-race.

However, the stewards have opted to fine Ferrari €50,000 for the inaccurate declaration, with no further punishment.

That means Leclerc’s third-place finish in the grand prix stands. 

Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto spoke to media before the decision was communicated.

At the time, he said: “I don't think there's much to explain, there has been a discrepancy between measurements.

“We believe that our measurements are correct. I think there is one measure which is not, but it's in their hands.

“We're happy on our side to understand and happy to go in detail, but it's not part of our discussion, our decision. So we are simply waiting as you are.”

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, 3rd position, on the podium with his trophy

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, 3rd position, on the podium with his trophy

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Abu Dhabi GP
Drivers Charles Leclerc
Teams Scuderia Ferrari
Author Scott Mitchell

Race hub

Abu Dhabi GP

Abu Dhabi GP

28 Nov - 1 Dec
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1
Fri 29 Nov
Fri 29 Nov
03:00
13:00
FP2
Fri 29 Nov
Fri 29 Nov
07:00
17:00
FP3
Sat 30 Nov
Sat 30 Nov
04:00
14:00
QU
Sat 30 Nov
Sat 30 Nov
07:00
17:00
Race
Sun 1 Dec
Sun 1 Dec
07:10
17:10
Latest results Standings

