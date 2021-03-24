Ferrari partners with Iron Dames for Girls On Track winners

Ferrari commenced work with the FIA last year on its new Girls On Track scheme to find female talent for the Ferrari Driver Academy.

Maya Weug, 16, became the first woman to join the FDA after winning the initiative, and started work at Maranello earlier this year.

Ferrari announced on Wednesday that following the success of the programme in 2020, it had agreed to expand the partnership with the FIA for a further two seasons until the end of 2023. It will also double the number of women that will potentially be admitted each year to the FDA.

The women graduating to the FDA via the Girls On Track programme will benefit from a new partnership with Deborah Mayer’s Iron Dames project, which has competed in GT racing for a number of years racing a customer Ferrari with an all-female squad.

Weug will make her single-seater debut in the Italian Formula 4 championship this year in an Iron Dames car.

"Over the past few months, after the conclusion of the first edition of the FIA Girls On Track – Rising Stars programme in Maranello, we have received a tremendous amount of support from all over the world,” said Ferrari sporting director Laurent Mekies.

“It is fantastic to see the positive energy that this programme has generated, and we are aware of our responsibilities, together with the FIA, to continue to ensure its growth and to always increase the opportunities for women around the world to engage with motor racing.

“In this context it is with great pleasure that we welcome Iron Dames and Deborah Mayer as a long-term partner of the Ferrari Driver Academy for the FIA's Girls On Track - Rising Stars programme.

“We will be aiming to best support Maya in this first year of racing with Deborah's team in the Italian F4 Championship certified by FIA.”

“We are honoured and incredibly proud to be working with Ferrari Driver Academy and the FIA Women in Motorsport Commission on this amazing project that will allow us to support the next generation of promising female racers,” added Mayer.

“Iron Lynx is looking forward to the year ahead, not only by providing Maya with a competitive car in her debut season in the Italian Formula 4 Championship, but also a top notch technical support.

“What’s more, we are also looking forward to getting to know many more young female talents through the partnership.”