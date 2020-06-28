Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
FP1 in
4 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Styrian GP
09 Jul
-
12 Jul
Next event in
10 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
16 Jul
-
19 Jul
FP1 in
18 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
31 Jul
-
02 Aug
FP1 in
33 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
70th Anniversary GP
06 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
38 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
13 Aug
-
16 Aug
FP1 in
46 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
FP1 in
60 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
03 Sep
-
06 Sep
FP1 in
67 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
24 Sep
-
27 Sep
FP1 in
88 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
22 Oct
-
25 Oct
FP1 in
117 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
FP1 in
124 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
12 Nov
-
15 Nov
FP1 in
138 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
26 Nov
-
29 Nov
FP1 in
151 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ferrari: New restrictions won't slow down F1 pitstops

shares
comments
Ferrari: New restrictions won't slow down F1 pitstops
By:
Jun 28, 2020, 8:01 AM

Formula 1’s pitstops should not be any slower as a result of the staffing restrictions that have been put on teams, reckons Ferrari sporting director Laurent Mekies.

As part of the protocols introduced amid the coronavirus pandemic, teams have had to cut back on the number of staff members they are allowed at races.

An overall limit on personnel allowed to work on the car has been replaced with a limit on total team members at the event – with the ceiling set at 80.

Furthermore, amid efforts to limit the spread of coronavirus if a team member is infected, teams like Ferrari have set up their own social bubbles within their squads – with the crews of both cars separated as much as possible.

The complications will make it harder for team members to work closely together, and garage jobs are expected to take a longer time than before.

However, Mekies thinks that when it comes to pitstops, teams will be just as fast as always.

Read Also:

“We now have an overall [personnel] limit which was not there before, of 80 people in total," explained Mekies. "So we had to cut mainly non technical people. As a result, the pitstop operations and engineering operations are not so much affected.

“They are a little bit affected because through global responsibility we have tried to take as few people as possible to the racetrack regardless of the limit. But overall, you will not see a big change in the number of people involved in pit stop or in operations.

“We have reduced the numbers to do as many things as we could remotely. As you know, we have what we call the ‘parallel box’ here [at Ferrari], the remote garage, that supports our operations. So everything we can do, we are doing remotely. As I'm sure the other teams are doing, as are the FIA

“But as far as the pitstops are concerned, you will see the same operation there.”

Next article
Wolff: F1 can overcome "weirdness" of closed door races

Previous article

Wolff: F1 can overcome "weirdness" of closed door races

trending Today

Mercedes to change headrest pin design after Baku problem
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Mercedes to change headrest pin design after Baku problem

How a mistake helped create an F1 icon
Formula 1 / Formula 1

How a mistake helped create an F1 icon

Latest news

Ferrari: New restrictions won't slow down F1 pitstops
Formula 1 / Formula 1
1h

Ferrari: New restrictions won't slow down F1 pitstops

Wolff: F1 can overcome "weirdness" of closed door races
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Wolff: F1 can overcome "weirdness" of closed door races

Russell: Perfecting procedures "biggest thing" on return
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Russell: Perfecting procedures "biggest thing" on return

How to win a Grand Prix with a broken leg (without knowing it)
Video Inside
Formula 1 / Formula 1

How to win a Grand Prix with a broken leg (without knowing it)

Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Author Jonathan Noble

Trending

1
Formula 1

Mercedes to change headrest pin design after Baku problem

2
Formula 1

How a mistake helped create an F1 icon

Latest videos

The New Protocols That Will Change F1 08:28
Formula 1

The New Protocols That Will Change F1

Grand Prix Greats – How to win a Grand Prix with a broken leg 03:01
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – How to win a Grand Prix with a broken leg

Heroes: Mika Hakkinen's first F1 title - 1998 Japanese GP 00:31
Formula 1

Heroes: Mika Hakkinen's first F1 title - 1998 Japanese GP

Heroes: Mika Hakkinen's long awaited victory 00:31
Formula 1

Heroes: Mika Hakkinen's long awaited victory

Heroes: Felipe Massa's Triumph - 2006 Brazilian GP 00:31
Formula 1

Heroes: Felipe Massa's Triumph - 2006 Brazilian GP

Latest news

Ferrari: New restrictions won't slow down F1 pitstops
Formula 1

Ferrari: New restrictions won't slow down F1 pitstops

Wolff: F1 can overcome "weirdness" of closed door races
Formula 1

Wolff: F1 can overcome "weirdness" of closed door races

Russell: Perfecting procedures "biggest thing" on return
Formula 1

Russell: Perfecting procedures "biggest thing" on return

How to win a Grand Prix with a broken leg (without knowing it)
Formula 1

How to win a Grand Prix with a broken leg (without knowing it)

Red Bull upgrades revealed at its filming day
Formula 1

Red Bull upgrades revealed at its filming day

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.