Subscribe
Previous / McLaren: Lack of works F1 engine in 2026 not a handicap Next / F1 Form Guide: Spanish Grand Prix
Formula 1 / Spanish GP News

Ferrari poised for Red Bull-style F1 sidepod switch

Ferrari is set to shift its Formula 1 sidepod design towards Red Bull's concept as part of its upgrade package for this weekend's Spanish Grand Prix.

Jonathan Noble
By:
Ferrari SF-23, front

The Italian outfit is bidding to turn around a disappointing start to the campaign where it has especially struggled with the race pace of its new SF-23 car.

But as it gets ready to introduce a raft of updates for this weekend's race at Barcelona, sources have revealed that one key area of change will be in its sidepod concept.

The team has made good use of an inwash solution since the launch of the ground-effect cars in 2022, and continued to pursue it for this season despite most of the grid adopting the Red Bull downwash style.

However, having seen Red Bull's clear advantage this season, the squad now appears ready to change its philosophy as part of a push to get answers to its problems.

While the new sidepods may not appear to be a direct copy of the Red Bull version, it is understood that they will mark a notable change of direction from what Ferrari has run up until now.

The change may suggest that the team has concluded that the tyre issues it is suffering in races are more related to the aerodynamic aspects of the car than any mechanical setup issue.

While the car may look different, Charles Leclerc played down suggestions of a dramatic change in fortunes, although he hoped the tweaks would help deliver the consistency that Ferrari has been lacking.

Ferrari SF-23 bodywork detail

Ferrari SF-23 bodywork detail

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

"We are not expecting any big miracles, to be honest," said Leclerc in Spain on Thursday. "From now on, we want to try and bring some small upgrades every race. This one should go in the right direction. But I don't think it will be a massive change."

Read Also:

What Leclerc hoped though was that the upgrades would dial out the peakiness that has impacted both him and Carlos Sainz so far this year.

"At the moment, the thing is that we have extremely peaky car that in qualifying, on the one lap pace with new tyres, and with the wind that we know exactly how we need to drive the car, it's okay," he explained.

"But as soon as we go a little bit out of those conditions, the car loses so much downforce overall. So, we have been working a lot on that with this new car.

"This should help us to not gain that much performance, but to at least be a bit more consistent throughout the weekend. That hopefully will help us to have a better result on the Sunday."

 

shares
comments

McLaren: Lack of works F1 engine in 2026 not a handicap

F1 Form Guide: Spanish Grand Prix
Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
Mercedes adds to upgrade package as top F1 teams reveal changes

Mercedes adds to upgrade package as top F1 teams reveal changes

Formula 1
Spanish GP

Mercedes adds to upgrade package as top F1 teams reveal changes Mercedes adds to upgrade package as top F1 teams reveal changes

Perez: Monaco GP 'hurt' exposed wrong approach to F1 weekends

Perez: Monaco GP 'hurt' exposed wrong approach to F1 weekends

Formula 1
Spanish GP

Perez: Monaco GP 'hurt' exposed wrong approach to F1 weekends Perez: Monaco GP 'hurt' exposed wrong approach to F1 weekends

Why handling misfortune well could make Red Bull invincible in 2023

Why handling misfortune well could make Red Bull invincible in 2023

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Monaco GP

Why handling misfortune well could make Red Bull invincible in 2023 Why handling misfortune well could make Red Bull invincible in 2023

Ferrari More from
Ferrari
Ferrari's new Red Bull-style F1 sidepods revealed in Spain

Ferrari's new Red Bull-style F1 sidepods revealed in Spain

Formula 1
Spanish GP

Ferrari's new Red Bull-style F1 sidepods revealed in Spain Ferrari's new Red Bull-style F1 sidepods revealed in Spain

Sainz explains aggressive mindset behind Monaco F1 strategy anger

Sainz explains aggressive mindset behind Monaco F1 strategy anger

Formula 1
Monaco GP

Sainz explains aggressive mindset behind Monaco F1 strategy anger Sainz explains aggressive mindset behind Monaco F1 strategy anger

Why Ferrari is struggling and how it can turn its F1 fortunes around

Why Ferrari is struggling and how it can turn its F1 fortunes around

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP

Why Ferrari is struggling and how it can turn its F1 fortunes around Why Ferrari is struggling and how it can turn its F1 fortunes around

Latest news

Hamilton wants F1 to keep “classic” Barcelona over possible Madrid switch

Hamilton wants F1 to keep “classic” Barcelona over possible Madrid switch

F1 Formula 1
Spanish GP

Hamilton wants F1 to keep “classic” Barcelona over possible Madrid switch Hamilton wants F1 to keep “classic” Barcelona over possible Madrid switch

Sordo explains peculiar WRC Rally Sardinia roll

Sordo explains peculiar WRC Rally Sardinia roll

WRC WRC
Rally Italy

Sordo explains peculiar WRC Rally Sardinia roll Sordo explains peculiar WRC Rally Sardinia roll

F1 Spanish GP: Verstappen tops FP1 from Perez by 0.7s

F1 Spanish GP: Verstappen tops FP1 from Perez by 0.7s

F1 Formula 1
Spanish GP

F1 Spanish GP: Verstappen tops FP1 from Perez by 0.7s F1 Spanish GP: Verstappen tops FP1 from Perez by 0.7s

Hughes: First FE podium "not too far" as McLaren targets race pace gains

Hughes: First FE podium "not too far" as McLaren targets race pace gains

FE Formula E
Jakarta ePrix I

Hughes: First FE podium "not too far" as McLaren targets race pace gains Hughes: First FE podium "not too far" as McLaren targets race pace gains

Why handling misfortune well could make Red Bull invincible in 2023

Why handling misfortune well could make Red Bull invincible in 2023

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Jonathan Noble

Why handling misfortune well could make Red Bull invincible in 2023 Why handling misfortune well could make Red Bull invincible in 2023

How Mercedes' new F1 upgrades fared - and what's next for the revitalised W14

How Mercedes' new F1 upgrades fared - and what's next for the revitalised W14

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

How Mercedes' new F1 upgrades fared - and what's next for the revitalised W14 How Mercedes' new F1 upgrades fared - and what's next for the revitalised W14

Why the highlight of F1 2023 so far should end Monaco's calendar slot debate

Why the highlight of F1 2023 so far should end Monaco's calendar slot debate

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Alex Kalinuackas

Why the highlight of F1 2023 so far should end Monaco's calendar slot debate Why the highlight of F1 2023 so far should end Monaco's calendar slot debate

Monaco Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Monaco Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

Monaco Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Monaco Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Why Alonso and Aston made the call that guaranteed Verstappen's Monaco victory

Why Alonso and Aston made the call that guaranteed Verstappen's Monaco victory

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

Why Alonso and Aston made the call that guaranteed Verstappen's Monaco victory Why Alonso and Aston made the call that guaranteed Verstappen's Monaco victory

The factors for and against a Red Bull upset in F1’s Monaco GP

The factors for and against a Red Bull upset in F1’s Monaco GP

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Alex Kalinauckas

The factors for and against a Red Bull upset in F1’s Monaco GP The factors for and against a Red Bull upset in F1’s Monaco GP

What Aston Martin's Honda deal reveals about its true F1 mindset

What Aston Martin's Honda deal reveals about its true F1 mindset

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Jonathan Noble

What Aston Martin's Honda deal reveals about its true F1 mindset What Aston Martin's Honda deal reveals about its true F1 mindset

Would Hamilton really be a worthwhile F1 investment for Ferrari?

Would Hamilton really be a worthwhile F1 investment for Ferrari?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Matt Kew

Would Hamilton really be a worthwhile F1 investment for Ferrari? Would Hamilton really be a worthwhile F1 investment for Ferrari?

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe