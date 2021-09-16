Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Ricciardo opens up on 'primal' feeling before shock Monza F1 win
Formula 1 News

Ferrari: Qualifying Friday is better, but Saturday needs new ideas

By:
Co-author:
Oleg Karpov

Ferrari drivers Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz believe Fridays of Formula 1 grand prix weekends improve significantly under the sprint qualifying format.

Ferrari: Qualifying Friday is better, but Saturday needs new ideas

At Silverstone and Monza, the two venues that have hosted sprint qualifying races so far this year, Friday practice is reduced to just 60 minutes of running instead of the usual 120.

The day also features a qualifying session that determines the grid for the sprint race on Saturday.

The format has meant the sole Friday practice session is more important and intense for F1 teams, something that has been welcome by several drivers.

"I quite like this format for the Friday," said Leclerc. "I think for the Friday it's definitely something positive. I am a bit bored on the normal Friday, because FP1, FP2 nothing to win, nothing to lose.

"You do a bit more laps, it's always good, but you've got so much other chances to recover what you have lost in FP1 for example.

"Now FP1 is a natural session that really is worth pushing and finding the limits in. And I think it's also good for us drivers to just go on a track and push straight away.

"It's more interesting also for the show. So I quite like the Friday format like this personally."

Ferrari teammate Sainz agrees that Fridays have become more exciting thanks to the reduced running.

"I think Friday is clearly improved for everyone, it's progress," he said. "I think FP1 is exciting, because you know you cannot put a foot wrong and you need to learn.

"Also for the teams with the amount of simulation tools there are nowadays it forces the teams, you know, to be modern, to be up to date, and to be on top of the simulations to try and put together a good car on Friday already."

 

Photo by: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Both Leclerc and Sainz agree, however, that the sprint qualifying race format needs improving in order to be more interesting for fans and drivers after not enjoying the Monza event as much as the Silverstone one.

"I didn't enjoy it as much here in Monza," Leclerc said. "And I feel there's maybe a room to just try something different for the sprint qualifying.

"There's been already quite a lot of ideas. And I think we are more or less all on the same line to just try and do something different for the sprint qualifying."

Sainz added: "I agree with Charles, that we need to find a way to make Saturday a bit more exciting, because at the moment, I don't think it's giving much of an excitement compared to Saturday qualifying.

"I don't see a sprint qualifying being more exciting than a Saturday qualifying. So we need to find a way to make Saturday a bit more exciting."

Ferrari team boss Mattia Binotto suggested over the Italian GP weekend that he would welcome reverse grid races as an experiment but insisted he remains open-minded to other ideas.

"I think that the new format is still a positive experiment, if you look it in the view of the entire weekend, obviously not looking at the single day, but as overall in terms of weekend, having already some action on Friday I think it's positive," Binotto said.

"So overall, I think we should judge it positively. Now, how can we improve it? Obviously, there are some ideas as the reverse grid.

"If not that one, I am pretty sure that there will be other discussions or ideas come up through the F1 commission with F1, FIA and all the other team principals. So I'm fully open minded.

"I think what we need is to honestly consider that as an overall positive experiment so far, that still need or can be improved. And let's see what can be the better ideas compared to the one I suggested."

shares
comments

Related video

Ricciardo opens up on 'primal' feeling before shock Monza F1 win

Previous article

Ricciardo opens up on 'primal' feeling before shock Monza F1 win
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Mercedes: Not a definite Hamilton must take extra F1 engine

2
Formula 1

Alonso: Verstappen, Hamilton "did what they should do" in F1 clash

8 h
3
Formula 1

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained

4
Formula 1

Albon yet to find out ‘very strict’ F1 clauses to protect Mercedes

3 h
5
NASCAR Euro

Freddie Hunt and Mathias Lauda to be teammates in Euro NASCAR

Latest news
Ferrari: Qualifying Friday is better, but Saturday needs new ideas
Formula 1

Ferrari: Qualifying Friday is better, but Saturday needs new ideas

1 h
Ricciardo opens up on 'primal' feeling before shock Monza F1 win
Formula 1

Ricciardo opens up on 'primal' feeling before shock Monza F1 win

2 h
Albon yet to find out ‘very strict’ F1 clauses to protect Mercedes
Formula 1

Albon yet to find out ‘very strict’ F1 clauses to protect Mercedes

3 h
Kubica accepts others are ‘higher on the list’ for Alfa Romeo F1 seat
Formula 1

Kubica accepts others are ‘higher on the list’ for Alfa Romeo F1 seat

6 h
McLaren Group COO Jonathan Neale to leave company after two decades
Video Inside
Formula 1

McLaren Group COO Jonathan Neale to leave company after two decades

7 h
Latest videos
Dutch GP review | Kimi Raikkonen's retirement 12:34
Formula 1
35m

Dutch GP review | Kimi Raikkonen's retirement

Belgian GP review | Spa and the disappointment 08:57
Formula 1
36m

Belgian GP review | Spa and the disappointment

Alpine surprise on podium | Mercedes leads again | Honda winning PU 13:54
Formula 1
37m

Alpine surprise on podium | Mercedes leads again | Honda winning PU

Hamilton back to win | Ferrari Surprise | 2022 F1 Single-Seater 11:37
Formula 1
38m

Hamilton back to win | Ferrari Surprise | 2022 F1 Single-Seater

The Sprint Race | Power Unit 2025 | Ferrari setup Silverstone 08:18
Formula 1
39m

The Sprint Race | Power Unit 2025 | Ferrari setup Silverstone

Pablo Elizalde More from
Pablo Elizalde
Albon yet to find out ‘very strict’ F1 clauses to protect Mercedes
Formula 1

Albon yet to find out ‘very strict’ F1 clauses to protect Mercedes

Alonso: Verstappen, Hamilton "did what they should do" in F1 clash Italian GP
Formula 1

Alonso: Verstappen, Hamilton "did what they should do" in F1 clash

Alfa Romeo’s ambitious plans can attract top line F1 driver
Video Inside
Formula 1

Alfa Romeo’s ambitious plans can attract top line F1 driver

Charles Leclerc More from
Charles Leclerc
Ferrari changes Leclerc's F1 chassis after Spa FP2 crash damage Belgian GP
Formula 1

Ferrari changes Leclerc's F1 chassis after Spa FP2 crash damage

Leclerc: Ferrari's revival in 2021 not a complete surprise
Video Inside
Formula 1

Leclerc: Ferrari's revival in 2021 not a complete surprise

How Leclerc almost defied Hamilton after Silverstone clash British GP Prime
Video Inside
Formula 1

How Leclerc almost defied Hamilton after Silverstone clash

Trending Today

Mercedes: Not a definite Hamilton must take extra F1 engine
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes: Not a definite Hamilton must take extra F1 engine

Alonso: Verstappen, Hamilton "did what they should do" in F1 clash
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alonso: Verstappen, Hamilton "did what they should do" in F1 clash

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained
Formula 1 Formula 1

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained

Albon yet to find out ‘very strict’ F1 clauses to protect Mercedes
Formula 1 Formula 1

Albon yet to find out ‘very strict’ F1 clauses to protect Mercedes

Freddie Hunt and Mathias Lauda to be teammates in Euro NASCAR
NASCAR Euro NASCAR Euro

Freddie Hunt and Mathias Lauda to be teammates in Euro NASCAR

CRA: Danny Ford announces 2002 plans
Stock car Stock car

CRA: Danny Ford announces 2002 plans

NASCAR’s Next Gen Cup car: What is it and why it is needed
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

NASCAR’s Next Gen Cup car: What is it and why it is needed

Honda “needs to follow” Marquez on MotoGP bike development – Espargaro
MotoGP MotoGP

Honda “needs to follow” Marquez on MotoGP bike development – Espargaro

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How Monza only added more questions to F1's sprint race conundrum Prime

How Monza only added more questions to F1's sprint race conundrum

With two sprint races under its belt, Formula 1 must now consider its options for them going forward. While they've helped deliver exciting racing on Sundays, the sprints themselves have been somewhat lacking - creating yet another conundrum for F1 to solve...

Formula 1
8 h
Who should Alfa Romeo sign for 2022's F1 season? Prime

Who should Alfa Romeo sign for 2022's F1 season?

OPINION: With Valtteri Bottas already signed up for 2022, all eyes are on the race for the second seat at Alfa Romeo next year. Antonio Giovinazzi is the current incumbent, but faces a tough competition from appealing short and long-term prospects

Formula 1
Sep 15, 2021
The "forced break" that was key to Ricciardo's Monza excellence Prime

The "forced break" that was key to Ricciardo's Monza excellence

OPINION: Daniel Ricciardo has long been considered one of Formula 1's elite drivers. But his struggles at McLaren since switching from Renault for 2021 have been painful to watch at times. Yet he's recovered to banish those memories with a famous Monza win – built on a critically important foundation

Formula 1
Sep 14, 2021
Italian Grand Prix driver ratings Prime

Italian Grand Prix driver ratings

Two drivers produced faultless performances as, for the second year in a row, Monza threw up an unpredictable result that left many to rue what might have been

Formula 1
Sep 13, 2021
Why Ricciardo would have won without Verstappen/Hamilton crash Prime

Why Ricciardo would have won without Verstappen/Hamilton crash

The clash between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton was the major flashpoint the 2021 Italian Grand Prix will be remembered for. Yet by this point, race leader Daniel Ricciardo had already done the hard work that would put him in position to end his and McLaren's lengthy win droughts, on a memorable afternoon in Monza

Formula 1
Sep 13, 2021
Why Italian GP success is on for McLaren even if Verstappen dominates Prime

Why Italian GP success is on for McLaren even if Verstappen dominates

For the second time in 2021, McLaren will line up for the start of a grand prix from the first row. It knows it has the chance of "glory" if things go well for Daniel Ricciardo and Lando Norris at the start of the 2021 Italian Grand Prix, but even if they just maintain their grid positions, signs from the rest of the Monza weekend suggest success is very possible for Formula 1's other orange army

Formula 1
Sep 12, 2021
How Formula 1 has made itself unattractive to new teams Prime

How Formula 1 has made itself unattractive to new teams

OPINION: The Formula 1 cost cap has been billed as a saviour to several teams and helped to guarantee their viability for investors. But there already exists another mechanism that effectively had the same purpose, and serves as a strong deterrent for those with the means to go it alone in setting up a new team

Formula 1
Sep 10, 2021
How Schumacher's first year marked him out as F1's king in-waiting Prime

How Schumacher's first year marked him out as F1's king in-waiting

After his sparkling F1 debut with Jordan at Spa, Michael Schumacher quickly leapt to Benetton for the 1991 Italian Grand Prix. This move paved the way for the German to win his first grand prix one year later and laid the foundations for his ascent to become a title contender by 1994.

Formula 1
Sep 10, 2021

Latest news

Ferrari: Qualifying Friday is better, but Saturday needs new ideas
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari: Qualifying Friday is better, but Saturday needs new ideas

Ricciardo opens up on 'primal' feeling before shock Monza F1 win
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ricciardo opens up on 'primal' feeling before shock Monza F1 win

Albon yet to find out ‘very strict’ F1 clauses to protect Mercedes
Formula 1 Formula 1

Albon yet to find out ‘very strict’ F1 clauses to protect Mercedes

Kubica accepts others are ‘higher on the list’ for Alfa Romeo F1 seat
Formula 1 Formula 1

Kubica accepts others are ‘higher on the list’ for Alfa Romeo F1 seat

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.