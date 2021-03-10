Formula 1
R
Bahrain GP
Tickets
28 Mar
FP1 in
15 days
See full schedule
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Tickets
18 Apr
Race in
38 days
See full schedule
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
02 May
Race in
52 days
See full schedule
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
09 May
Next event in
56 days
See full schedule
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Tickets
23 May
Race in
73 days
See full schedule
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Tickets
06 Jun
Race in
87 days
See full schedule
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Tickets
13 Jun
Race in
95 days
See full schedule
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
27 Jun
Race in
108 days
See full schedule
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
04 Jul
Next event in
112 days
See full schedule
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
18 Jul
Race in
129 days
See full schedule
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
01 Aug
Race in
143 days
See full schedule
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
29 Aug
Race in
171 days
See full schedule
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Tickets
05 Sep
Race in
178 days
See full schedule
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
12 Sep
Race in
185 days
See full schedule
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
26 Sep
Race in
199 days
See full schedule
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
03 Oct
Next event in
203 days
See full schedule
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
10 Oct
Race in
213 days
See full schedule
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
24 Oct
Race in
228 days
See full schedule
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
31 Oct
Race in
235 days
See full schedule
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
07 Nov
race in
242 days
See full schedule
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
21 Nov
Race in
255 days
See full schedule
Formula 1
Saudi Arabia GP
Tickets
05 Dec
Race in
270 days
See full schedule
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
12 Dec
Race in
276 days
See full schedule
Previous / Ferrari reveals SF21 car with green Mission Winnow branding
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ferrari explains "radical change" to rear of SF21 F1 car

By:

Ferrari has explained the “radical change” that it made to the rear of its new SF21 car ahead of the 2021 Formula 1 season, introducing a new gearbox and suspension.

Ferrari revealed the SF21 in an online launch on Wednesday ahead of the car’s on-track debut in a shakedown tomorrow at the Bahrain International Circuit.

As well as sporting a new two-tone red livery, complete with green Mission Winnow branding, the design of the SF21 car was notably different in places compared to its predecessor, the SF1000.

Ferrari opted to spend its two development tokens under the frozen regulations on the rear of its car, with head of chassis Enrico Cardile saying it looked to make a “radical change”.

“When we tackled the project for the SF21, we had to choose right away which part of the car we’d give our attention to to make a radical change,” Cardile said.

“We chose the rear, creating a new transmission and new suspension. This, along with the work done by our power unit engineers gave us a much more tapered rear end compared to the SF1000.

“We also went over the cooling system. We increased the authority of the central radiator and designed a more down-washing bodywork.

“Aerodynamics was one of the areas impacted by the changed regulations, intended to reduce the capacity of developing vertical downforce, making sure the tyres remain intact.

“This is why, when we stated working on the car’s aerodynamics, we gave ourselves two objectives: on the one hand, increasing the aerodynamic charge lost due to the regulations, and on the other reducing drag.”

Ferrari SF21 detail

Ferrari SF21 detail

Photo by: Ferrari

Ferrari ailed to its worst season for 40 years in 2020 as it struggled with a draggy car design and poor power unit performance, the latter induced by a private settlement with the FIA over its 2019 engine.

The COVID-19 pandemic prompted teams to agree to cost-saving measures, including a postponement of the new regulations until 2022 and a majority freeze of the current rules.

Teams were permitted to use two development tokens for major upgrades, but could still complete outside aerodynamic development, allowing Ferrari to make some changes to the front of the car.

"The changes to the front part of the car were less radical, due to the regulations,” Cardile said.

“We developed a new front wing that works coupled with a new nose, but the chassis and the suspensions are the asme as the SF1000.

“These challenges certainly do not frighten us. We’ll face them as always, united and with our feet on the ground, conscious that we’ll have to work a lot, and well, to honour the name we represent.”

Drivers Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz Jr will both complete mileage during the filming day on Thursday, limited to 100km, before pre-season testing begins on Friday in Bahrain.

