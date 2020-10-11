Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
14 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
28 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
04 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
25 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
09 Oct
Race in
04 Hours
:
22 Minutes
:
56 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
Tickets
23 Oct
FP1 in
12 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
Tickets
31 Oct
FP1 in
20 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Turkish GP
Tickets
13 Nov
FP1 in
33 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
Tickets
04 Dec
FP1 in
54 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
11 Dec
FP1 in
61 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Eifel GP / Breaking news

Ferrari on right path after hitting “rock bottom” - Mekies

shares
comments
Ferrari on right path after hitting “rock bottom” - Mekies
By:

Ferrari Formula 1 team sporting director Laurent Mekies says that Charles Leclerc’s qualifying performance at the Nurburgring shows that the Maranello outfit is recovering after hitting “rock bottom.”

Leclerc impressed by qualifying fourth for the Eifel GP, having been in the top six in all three sessions. His teammate Sebastian Vettel again missed out on Q3, and will start 11th.

Ferrari hit a low at high-speed venues Spa and Monza, with Leclerc its best-placed driver in 13th on both occasions.

Mekies said that Leclerc’s Nurburgring performance is important because it indicates that the team is on the right track in terms of development.

“Charles did a very good job, but I think overall, it’s a good day for the team,” said Mekies. “We are coming from very tough weeks and months. Therefore it’s a good encouragement towards our efforts to find back a good direction of development.

“Not so much for today, it doesn’t matter that much for today, but at least for the directions for the future and for next year. So it’s a good sign in that direction.”

Mekies indicated that recent upgrades, including new parts introduced in Germany, played a role.

“I think there are very many factors,” he said. “I don’t think we need to get too excited about it, but I think the first part hopefully is that we’ve got a couple of small upgrades both in Sochi and here, and as I say, hopefully we have hit rock bottom a few weeks ago now and we are trying to reconstruct towards the resolutions of our issues.

“It’s a long path. I’m sure it will be up and down but I think today is the first step in that direction after Sochi and hopefully the car will have a bit more performance. Then, of course Charles did a very, very good qualifying. Very sharp straightaway. He extracted everything that could be extracted.

“And then lastly, we cannot forget that it’s a very specific weekend with no running on Friday, it’s always going to be a bit changing the order, for good or for bad. So I think it’s a combination of the three things, if I’m honest."

Read Also:

Mekies said one key factor was getting the tyres to work well in the cold conditions.

“Before coming here we were certainly very concerned about getting the tyres working in these types of conditions. Probably the only time this season. At least the only time so far that we get into that window, so we were very quite concerned in trying to do everything we can on the car to get things to work.

“Even if I forget about the competition, it proved to be reasonable for us for the condition in terms of how they were working. I don’t know how much our competitors suffered or not. 

"So I’d like to think that it was simply a lean and a sharp Saturday, and that the upgrades gave us these extra tenths or so advantage that can make a difference in such a tight pack.

“You are two-tenths ahead and you are P4 and you are in a good shape, you are three tenths behind and you are suddenly out of Q3. So I think we need to stay realistic about that.”

Related video

Formula 1 Eifel Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more

Previous article

Formula 1 Eifel Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Eifel GP
Teams Scuderia Ferrari
Author Adam Cooper

Trending Today

2020 F1 Eifel Grand Prix qualifying results, full grid lineup
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Results

2020 F1 Eifel Grand Prix qualifying results, full grid lineup

Ekstrom gets permission to contest Latvia World RX round
World Rallycross World Rallycross / Breaking news

Ekstrom gets permission to contest Latvia World RX round

NHRA 2001 schedule
NHRA NHRA / News

NHRA 2001 schedule

Kyle Busch has "no expectations" for the NASCAR playoffs
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Interview

Kyle Busch has "no expectations" for the NASCAR playoffs

Le Mans MotoGP: Quartararo takes first pole since Jerez
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP / Qualifying report

Le Mans MotoGP: Quartararo takes first pole since Jerez

MotoGP on TV today – How can I watch the French Grand Prix?
MotoGP MotoGP / Preview

MotoGP on TV today – How can I watch the French Grand Prix?

Podcast: Analysing the impact of Petrucci's 2021 KTM move
MotoGP MotoGP / Commentary

Podcast: Analysing the impact of Petrucci's 2021 KTM move

IMSA Charlotte: Garcia, Taylor score fifth win for Corvette
IMSA IMSA / Race report

IMSA Charlotte: Garcia, Taylor score fifth win for Corvette

Latest news

Ferrari on right path after hitting “rock bottom” - Mekies
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ferrari on right path after hitting “rock bottom” - Mekies

Formula 1 Eifel Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Preview

Formula 1 Eifel Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more

Ill Stroll unable to drive because “he couldn’t get off the toilet”
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ill Stroll unable to drive because “he couldn’t get off the toilet”

Mercedes: Starting on mediums would have been a "big gamble"
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mercedes: Starting on mediums would have been a "big gamble"

Trending

1
Formula 1

2020 F1 Eifel Grand Prix qualifying results, full grid lineup

2
World Rallycross

Ekstrom gets permission to contest Latvia World RX round

3
NHRA

NHRA 2001 schedule

4
NASCAR Cup

Kyle Busch has "no expectations" for the NASCAR playoffs

5
MotoGP

Le Mans MotoGP: Quartararo takes first pole since Jerez

Latest news

Ferrari on right path after hitting “rock bottom” - Mekies
Formula 1

Ferrari on right path after hitting “rock bottom” - Mekies

Formula 1 Eifel Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more
Formula 1

Formula 1 Eifel Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more

Ill Stroll unable to drive because “he couldn’t get off the toilet”
Formula 1

Ill Stroll unable to drive because “he couldn’t get off the toilet”

Mercedes: Starting on mediums would have been a "big gamble"
Formula 1

Mercedes: Starting on mediums would have been a "big gamble"

Perez says Racing Point "messed up" qualifying strategy
Formula 1

Perez says Racing Point "messed up" qualifying strategy

Latest videos

Starting Grid for the Eifel Grand Prix 01:01
Formula 1

Starting Grid for the Eifel Grand Prix

Toto's Trip Down Memory Lane at the Nordschleife 05:52
Formula 1

Toto's Trip Down Memory Lane at the Nordschleife

Everything You Need To Know About The Nürburgring GP Circuit 07:02
Formula 1

Everything You Need To Know About The Nürburgring GP Circuit

Why F1's Legendary 'Fan Car' Was Banned 08:28
Formula 1

Why F1's Legendary 'Fan Car' Was Banned

Grand Prix Greats – Nurburgring’s greatest F1 moments 06:29
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – Nurburgring’s greatest F1 moments

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.